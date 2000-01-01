Skip to main content
A winter journey with warm snow coaches and cool sights

Yellowstone and Grand Tetons

The majesty of Old Faithful, the beauty of snow-covered landscapes, mighty bison, and frozen waterfalls: a dazzling expedition through Montana and Wyoming.

Overview

An active exploration in the great outdoors

Our trip begins on the Old Yellowstone Trail where pronghorn and bison roam. We pass through Roosevelt Arch to Mammoth Hot Springs, where elk warm themselves by the steam. Lamar Valley provides ample opportunity for wildlife viewing: bison using their heads as snowplows, bighorn sheep navigating cliff sides, and gray wolves on the hunt. 

Heated snow coaches take us through the southern half of Yellowstone Park and on to the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone, where we’ll marvel at ice-covered waterfalls. In Hayden Valley we share the road with herds of bison, spot playful otters, and catch glimpses of graceful trumpeter swans. We round out our journey snowshoeing along Old Faithful, cross-country skiing, and exploring Grand Teton National Park.

Dates

January 25–February 1, 2026

Duration

8 days

Price

From approx. $10,995 per person

Trip size

16 participants

Minimum age

18 years

I loved Yellowstone National Park before the trip, but I now have a deeper understanding of the place and love it even more.

— William Harrigan, MS ’68, PhD ’71

Faculty leader

A different kind of classroom

With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.

Liz Hadly

Biology and Earth System Science

A global change scientist, Elizabeth Hadly has studied the impacts of environmental change for the past four decades, addressing the biology of species from both evolutionary and ecological perspectives.

Learn more about Liz

Liz’s boundless enthusiasm and expertise make every trip a unique and unforgettable experience. She leaves you with a comprehensive understanding and appreciation of where you're traveling.

—Susan Keller, ’67

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Activity Level

This trip offers the opportunity to experience the winter wonderland of Yellowstone and the Grand Tetons at a relatively gentle pace. Most activities take place outdoors on varying terrain in temperatures likely to be at or below freezing. Excursions may involve up to one mile of walking on paved walkways and wooden boardwalks that may be coated with snow or ice. Options will be available for travelers interested in longer hikes.

Participants must be able to climb up and down a flight of stairs to board our passenger vans and snowcoaches. Our longest drives will take approximately eight hours, including rest stops and opportunities for sightseeing. The highest altitude we’ll reach is 7,700 feet above sea level. Participants should be physically fit, active and in good health.

