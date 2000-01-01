Yellowstone and Grand Tetons

Our trip begins on the Old Yellowstone Trail where pronghorn and bison roam. We pass through Roosevelt Arch to Mammoth Hot Springs, where elk warm themselves by the steam. Lamar Valley provides ample opportunity for wildlife viewing: bison using their heads as snowplows, bighorn sheep navigating cliff sides, and gray wolves on the hunt.

Heated snow coaches take us through the southern half of Yellowstone Park and on to the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone, where we’ll marvel at ice-covered waterfalls. In Hayden Valley we share the road with herds of bison, spot playful otters, and catch glimpses of graceful trumpeter swans. We round out our journey snowshoeing along Old Faithful, cross-country skiing, and exploring Grand Teton National Park.