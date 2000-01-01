Yellowstone and Grand Tetons
The majesty of Old Faithful, the beauty of snow-covered landscapes, mighty bison, and frozen waterfalls: a dazzling expedition through Montana and Wyoming.
Overview
An active exploration in the great outdoors
Our trip begins on the Old Yellowstone Trail where pronghorn and bison roam. We pass through Roosevelt Arch to Mammoth Hot Springs, where elk warm themselves by the steam. Lamar Valley provides ample opportunity for wildlife viewing: bison using their heads as snowplows, bighorn sheep navigating cliff sides, and gray wolves on the hunt.
Heated snow coaches take us through the southern half of Yellowstone Park and on to the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone, where we’ll marvel at ice-covered waterfalls. In Hayden Valley we share the road with herds of bison, spot playful otters, and catch glimpses of graceful trumpeter swans. We round out our journey snowshoeing along Old Faithful, cross-country skiing, and exploring Grand Teton National Park.
DatesJanuary 25–February 1, 2026
Duration8 days
Price
From approx. $10,995 per person
Trip size16 participants
Minimum age18 years
“I loved Yellowstone National Park before the trip, but I now have a deeper understanding of the place and love it even more.”
— William Harrigan, MS ’68, PhD ’71
Faculty leader
A different kind of classroom
With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.
Liz Hadly
Biology and Earth System Science
A global change scientist, Elizabeth Hadly has studied the impacts of environmental change for the past four decades, addressing the biology of species from both evolutionary and ecological perspectives.
“Liz’s boundless enthusiasm and expertise make every trip a unique and unforgettable experience. She leaves you with a comprehensive understanding and appreciation of where you're traveling.”
—Susan Keller, ’67
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
