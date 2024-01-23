Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
Exploring a winter wonderland

Yellowstone National Park

Travel through the world’s oldest national park in the quiet of winter along roads free of vehicles to see wildlife and hydrothermal wonders found nowhere else on Earth.

Overview

A totally immersive experience

View Yellowstone National Park as few people ever do—in the hush of winter, when bison shovel snow with their heads to get to the grass below, and elk, bighorn sheep and elusive gray wolves are silhouetted against the pristine white landscapes. Travel by heated snowcoach to park roads that are normally closed in winter.

Since 1982, our faculty leader has spent at least part of every year in Yellowstone National Park. It is one of her favorite places on Earth. Join Professor Liz Hadly and Stanford Travel/Study as we view waterfalls framed by ice, a vast geyser basin filled with bubbling cauldrons, the limestone terraces of Mammoth Hot Springs, and Old Faithful during a dramatic eruption into the cold winter air.

Dates

January 23–30, 2024

Duration

8 days

Minimum age

18 years

Ready to go? Looking for more information?

Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Notify me

Faculty leader

A different kind of classroom

With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.

Liz Hadly

Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve

The faculty director at Jasper Ridge and a professor of biology and of geological and environmental sciences, Liz is a global change scientist who has studied the impacts of environmental change for the past four decades.

Learn more about Liz

Liz was very charismatic, an excellent communicator, and passionate about her subjects.

—Carol Casey

Be the first to know when reservations open!

Notify me

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Contact us
Subscribe to our emails (external link)