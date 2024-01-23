Yellowstone National Park
Travel through the world’s oldest national park in the quiet of winter along roads free of vehicles to see wildlife and hydrothermal wonders found nowhere else on Earth.
Overview
A totally immersive experience
View Yellowstone National Park as few people ever do—in the hush of winter, when bison shovel snow with their heads to get to the grass below, and elk, bighorn sheep and elusive gray wolves are silhouetted against the pristine white landscapes. Travel by heated snowcoach to park roads that are normally closed in winter.
Since 1982, our faculty leader has spent at least part of every year in Yellowstone National Park. It is one of her favorite places on Earth. Join Professor Liz Hadly and Stanford Travel/Study as we view waterfalls framed by ice, a vast geyser basin filled with bubbling cauldrons, the limestone terraces of Mammoth Hot Springs, and Old Faithful during a dramatic eruption into the cold winter air.
DatesJanuary 23–30, 2024
Duration8 days
Minimum age18 years
Ready to go? Looking for more information?Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Faculty leader
A different kind of classroom
With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.
Liz Hadly
Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve
The faculty director at Jasper Ridge and a professor of biology and of geological and environmental sciences, Liz is a global change scientist who has studied the impacts of environmental change for the past four decades.
“Liz was very charismatic, an excellent communicator, and passionate about her subjects.”
—Carol Casey
Be the first to know when reservations open!
Have a question for us?
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.