View Yellowstone National Park as few people ever do—in the hush of winter, when bison shovel snow with their heads to get to the grass below, and elk, bighorn sheep and elusive gray wolves are silhouetted against the pristine white landscapes. Travel by heated snowcoach to park roads that are normally closed in winter.

Since 1982, our faculty leader has spent at least part of every year in Yellowstone National Park. It is one of her favorite places on Earth. Join Professor Liz Hadly and Stanford Travel/Study as we view waterfalls framed by ice, a vast geyser basin filled with bubbling cauldrons, the limestone terraces of Mammoth Hot Springs, and Old Faithful during a dramatic eruption into the cold winter air.