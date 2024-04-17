West Africa

Everything about this extraordinary part of the world is rich in diversity: the languages, cultures, flora, and fauna. As we travel along the West African coast, you’ll enjoy unique experiences ranging from a visit to a chimpanzee sanctuary to stops at multiple fine art and regional history museums.

This is an opportunity to examine some of the myriad ways Africa has shaped civilization worldwide; we will be delving into the arts, foods, and architecture of the region. Spend time honoring age-old cultural traditions of the Bijagó people and discovering the unique wildlife found on the Bijagós Archipelago, including the African manatee, saltwater hippo, and western chimpanzee.