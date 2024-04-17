West Africa
Gain an appreciation of and insight into the cultures and wildlife of six spectacular West African countries as we cruise the coastline in a luxurious boutique ship.
An awe-inspiring exploration of West Africa
Everything about this extraordinary part of the world is rich in diversity: the languages, cultures, flora, and fauna. As we travel along the West African coast, you’ll enjoy unique experiences ranging from a visit to a chimpanzee sanctuary to stops at multiple fine art and regional history museums.
This is an opportunity to examine some of the myriad ways Africa has shaped civilization worldwide; we will be delving into the arts, foods, and architecture of the region. Spend time honoring age-old cultural traditions of the Bijagó people and discovering the unique wildlife found on the Bijagós Archipelago, including the African manatee, saltwater hippo, and western chimpanzee.
DatesApril 17–30, 2024
Duration14 days
Minimum age18 years
