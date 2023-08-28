Skip to main content
Rolling pastures and unspoiled coastline

Wales Walk

Experience a slower pace of life with a walk through breathtaking landscapes in a land where no two villages are alike and a spellbinding history unfolds with every step.

Overview

A truly unforgettable adventure

Some of history’s most romantic characters were forged in Wales. Travel to the land of Owain Glyndwr, the great revolutionary, and Llewelyn the Great, “Prince of Wales.” It's a mystical land that is relatively untouched by tourists and blessed with long stretches of dramatic wild coastlines, soaring mountains and lush green valleys. Visit gray stone castles, ancient monasteries and picturesque seaside resorts.

Join Professor Elaine Treharne and trail expert Peter Watson for walks through the glorious mountain range of Snowdonia, along the Pembrokeshire Coast and into the Brecon Beacons as we delve into the country's rich history. Along the way, enjoy sumptuous al fresco lunches and stays in beautiful country manor hotels.

Dates

August 28–September 8, 2023

Duration

12 days

Price

From $9,995 per person

Trip size

32 participants

Minimum age

18 years
Faculty leader

A different kind of classroom

With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.

Elaine Treharne

English

Professor Treharne is a Welsh medievalist with specializations in manuscript studies, archives, information technologies and early British literature.

Learn more about Elaine

Ties to the Land

Elaine was born in Aberystwyth in Ceredigion—the heart of the west Wales coast, looking out to Cardigan Bay and its infinite beyond. She grew up in Carmarthen, the oldest town in Wales (and thought to be the fortress of Merlin, Arthur’s mentor and seer) and now teaches Welsh literature. Elaine researches some of Wales’ finest poets, of which she says, “there is oomph in their work: a passion, a knowing, a way with words.”

“Elaine speaks with emotion and humor, enticing us to appreciate and value the places and people.”

—Margaret Maddock

Itinerary

A walk in the land of legend and myth

Wend our way from north to south and west to east, exploring three national parks on foot: Snowdonia, Pembrokeshire Coast and Brecon Beacons. Walk the dramatic coast of Isle of Anglesey, explore the cathedral complex of St Davids and visit charming Hay-on-Wye where bookshops abound.

  • Manchester, England / Llandudno, Wales

    Upon arrival at Manchester’s international airport, join the group transfer to our lodgings in north Wales near the Irish Sea. Gather for a welcome reception and dinner this evening in our elegant country house hotel.

    Accommodations:

    Bodysgallen Hall

    Included meal: Dinner

  • Isle of Anglesey

    Today we cross the Menai Strait to the Isle of Anglesey where we walk along the coast to the Penmon Priory. Pause for a picnic lunch before continuing to Beaumaris to explore the Menai Strait by sea, ending in Caernarfon.

    Accommodations:

    Bodysgallen Hall

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Llandudno / Portmeirion

    We drive south through the heart of Snowdonia National Park with its incomparable mountain scenery. This was the home of Llywelyn the Great, the last prince of Wales, and the heartland of medieval Welsh identity. Our walk leads from the vast slate mines of Blaenau Ffestiniog down towards the Irish Sea. After lunch we continue to Portmeirion, a coastal village built a century ago in the Italianate style, where we spend the next two nights.

    Accommodations:

    Hotel Portmeirion

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Portmeirion

    Walk this morning to Llanystumdwy, the boyhood home of Prime Minister David Lloyd George. After a visit to his birthplace, walk along the coast to the charming seaside resort town of Criccieth on Cardigan Bay. Return to Portmeirion for dinner.

    Accommodations:

    Hotel Portmeirion

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Portmeirion / Llangammarch Wells

    Depart Portmeirion and travel south past the sacred mountain, Cadair Idris, to Dolgellau, once a gold mining center, and on to Tal-y-Llyn Lake. Our walk takes us past Castell y Bere, the impressive ruins of a stone fortress built by Llywelyn the Great in the 13th century. Continue on to Llangammarch Wells, where we spend two nights in a beautiful Victorian country house with lush gardens.

    Accommodations:

    Lake Country House Hotel and Spa

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Llangammarch Wells

    We walk today through sheep-filled valleys and pastures in the high hills, taking in the scenery of ribbon lakes and reservoirs.

    Accommodations:

    Lake Country House Hotel and Spa

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Llangammarch Wells / Saundersfoot

    Today we travel west to admire the Brecon Beacons mountain range and walk to Carreg Cennen Castle, which is dramatically situated on the western edge of the moors. After lunch, we continue to our boutique hotel located on a cliff overlooking Saundersfoot in Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

    Accommodations:

    St Brides Spa Hotel

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Pembrokeshire Coast National Park

    We focus today on St Davids, the home of the patron saint of Wales and one of the most stunning cathedral complexes. We begin with a walk along the lovely Pembrokeshire Coast before embarking on an exploration of the cathedral and, across the brook, the remains of the 14th-century Bishop’s Palace.

    Accommodations:

    St Brides Spa Hotel

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Saundersfoot / Brecon

    Travel east to explore the coastline around Laugharne, which was home and an important inspiration to Dylan Thomas, Wales’ best-known poet. Visit his boathouse overlooking the estuary, then drive to Brecon Beacons National Park. The open hills form a beautiful backdrop for our final country house hotel, situated on the River Wye in Brecon.

    Accommodations:

    Llangoed Hall

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Wye Valley

    Depart our hotel on foot to explore the Wye Valley, making our way to Hay-on-Wye, home to a world-renowned literary festival and more secondhand bookshops than any other place in Britain.

    Accommodations:

    Llangoed Hall

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Wye Valley

    Walk this morning to Tretower Castle, a 15th-century Norman castle and fortified manor house. After enjoying our final picnic lunch, return to our hotel. This evening, say hwyl fawr to fellow travelers at our farewell reception and dinner.

    Accommodations:

    Llangoed Hall

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Brecon / London / Home

    A group transfer is proved to London Heathrow Airport for outbound flights.

    Included meal: Breakfast

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Meals and Accommodations

At lunchtime we enjoy al fresco picnic lunches along the trail. These picnics allow us to showcase some of the fine produce of the local area while providing healthy choices, such as fresh salads. In the evenings, we dine on local Welsh specialties.

Our hotels are located in country houses and other historic and modern buildings, and were chosen for their charm, historical associations and position along our walking route.

Activity Level

This program is designed for people who are regular walkers and can cover different types of terrain without aid. Participants must be able to walk at a pace of at least two miles per hour, including short rest stops, carrying a light daypack with rain gear, extra clothing and personal water supply. Additionally, participants must commit to walking with the group for the entire day as our routes do not provide the opportunity to deviate from the excursion.

Our walks range in length from 5 to 8 miles with a daily average of about 6 miles with altitude gains (and losses) of about 800 feet. We cover high mountains, rolling grassy valleys and open farmland on trails that can be uneven, rocky or muddy and occasionally involve significant uphill or downhill grades.

Pricing

Secure your spot today

The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.

Price

Double occupancy:
$9,995 per person

Single occupancy:
$11,995 per person

Stanford Alumni Association nonmembers add $300 per person.

What’s included?

  • Educational program with lecture series and pre-departure materials, including an education resource list and travel information

  • Services of our professional tour manager to assist you throughout the program

  • All tours and excursions as described in the itinerary

  • Gratuities to guides and drivers for all group activities

  • 11 nights of deluxe hotel accommodations

  • 11 breakfasts, 10 lunches and 11 dinners

  • Welcome and farewell receptions

  • Group transfers and baggage handling on program arrival and departure days

  • On-tour quarantine-related trip-cancellation, -interruption and -delay insurance coverage

  • General medical, accident and evacuation insurance

You are responsible for your personal travel expenses, including flights to and from the program.

Deposits, payments and cancellations

A $1,000-per-person deposit is required to reserve space on this program. Final payment is due 120 days prior to program start. Deposits and any payments are refundable, less a $500-per-person cancellation fee, until 120 days prior to program start. After that date, refunds can be made only if the program is sold out and we resell your place(s), in which case a $1,000-per-person cancellation fee will apply.

Join us in Wales

