Wales Walk

Meals and Accommodations

At lunchtime we enjoy al fresco picnic lunches along the trail. These picnics allow us to showcase some of the fine produce of the local area while providing healthy choices, such as fresh salads. In the evenings, we dine on local Welsh specialties.

Our hotels are located in country houses and other historic and modern buildings, and were chosen for their charm, historical associations and position along our walking route.

Activity Level

This program is designed for people who are regular walkers and can cover different types of terrain without aid. Participants must be able to walk at a pace of at least two miles per hour, including short rest stops, carrying a light daypack with rain gear, extra clothing and personal water supply. Additionally, participants must commit to walking with the group for the entire day as our routes do not provide the opportunity to deviate from the excursion.

Our walks range in length from 5 to 8 miles with a daily average of about 6 miles with altitude gains (and losses) of about 800 feet. We cover high mountains, rolling grassy valleys and open farmland on trails that can be uneven, rocky or muddy and occasionally involve significant uphill or downhill grades.