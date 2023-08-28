Wales Walk
Experience a slower pace of life with a walk through breathtaking landscapes in a land where no two villages are alike and a spellbinding history unfolds with every step.
Overview
A truly unforgettable adventure
Some of history’s most romantic characters were forged in Wales. Travel to the land of Owain Glyndwr, the great revolutionary, and Llewelyn the Great, “Prince of Wales.” It's a mystical land that is relatively untouched by tourists and blessed with long stretches of dramatic wild coastlines, soaring mountains and lush green valleys. Visit gray stone castles, ancient monasteries and picturesque seaside resorts.
Join Professor Elaine Treharne and trail expert Peter Watson for walks through the glorious mountain range of Snowdonia, along the Pembrokeshire Coast and into the Brecon Beacons as we delve into the country's rich history. Along the way, enjoy sumptuous al fresco lunches and stays in beautiful country manor hotels.
DatesAugust 28–September 8, 2023
Duration12 days
Price
From $9,995 per person
Trip size32 participants
Minimum age18 years
Faculty leader
Elaine Treharne
English
Professor Treharne is a Welsh medievalist with specializations in manuscript studies, archives, information technologies and early British literature.
Ties to the Land
Elaine was born in Aberystwyth in Ceredigion—the heart of the west Wales coast, looking out to Cardigan Bay and its infinite beyond. She grew up in Carmarthen, the oldest town in Wales (and thought to be the fortress of Merlin, Arthur’s mentor and seer) and now teaches Welsh literature. Elaine researches some of Wales’ finest poets, of which she says, “there is oomph in their work: a passion, a knowing, a way with words.”
“Elaine speaks with emotion and humor, enticing us to appreciate and value the places and people.”
—Margaret Maddock
Itinerary
A walk in the land of legend and myth
Wend our way from north to south and west to east, exploring three national parks on foot: Snowdonia, Pembrokeshire Coast and Brecon Beacons. Walk the dramatic coast of Isle of Anglesey, explore the cathedral complex of St Davids and visit charming Hay-on-Wye where bookshops abound.
Manchester, England / Llandudno, Wales
Upon arrival at Manchester’s international airport, join the group transfer to our lodgings in north Wales near the Irish Sea. Gather for a welcome reception and dinner this evening in our elegant country house hotel.Accommodations:
Bodysgallen HallIncluded meal: Dinner
Isle of Anglesey
Today we cross the Menai Strait to the Isle of Anglesey where we walk along the coast to the Penmon Priory. Pause for a picnic lunch before continuing to Beaumaris to explore the Menai Strait by sea, ending in Caernarfon.Accommodations:
Bodysgallen HallIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Llandudno / Portmeirion
We drive south through the heart of Snowdonia National Park with its incomparable mountain scenery. This was the home of Llywelyn the Great, the last prince of Wales, and the heartland of medieval Welsh identity. Our walk leads from the vast slate mines of Blaenau Ffestiniog down towards the Irish Sea. After lunch we continue to Portmeirion, a coastal village built a century ago in the Italianate style, where we spend the next two nights.Accommodations:
Hotel PortmeirionIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Portmeirion
Walk this morning to Llanystumdwy, the boyhood home of Prime Minister David Lloyd George. After a visit to his birthplace, walk along the coast to the charming seaside resort town of Criccieth on Cardigan Bay. Return to Portmeirion for dinner.Accommodations:
Hotel PortmeirionIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Portmeirion / Llangammarch Wells
Depart Portmeirion and travel south past the sacred mountain, Cadair Idris, to Dolgellau, once a gold mining center, and on to Tal-y-Llyn Lake. Our walk takes us past Castell y Bere, the impressive ruins of a stone fortress built by Llywelyn the Great in the 13th century. Continue on to Llangammarch Wells, where we spend two nights in a beautiful Victorian country house with lush gardens.Accommodations:
Lake Country House Hotel and SpaIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Llangammarch Wells
We walk today through sheep-filled valleys and pastures in the high hills, taking in the scenery of ribbon lakes and reservoirs.Accommodations:
Lake Country House Hotel and SpaIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Llangammarch Wells / Saundersfoot
Today we travel west to admire the Brecon Beacons mountain range and walk to Carreg Cennen Castle, which is dramatically situated on the western edge of the moors. After lunch, we continue to our boutique hotel located on a cliff overlooking Saundersfoot in Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.Accommodations:
St Brides Spa HotelIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Pembrokeshire Coast National Park
We focus today on St Davids, the home of the patron saint of Wales and one of the most stunning cathedral complexes. We begin with a walk along the lovely Pembrokeshire Coast before embarking on an exploration of the cathedral and, across the brook, the remains of the 14th-century Bishop’s Palace.Accommodations:
St Brides Spa HotelIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Saundersfoot / Brecon
Travel east to explore the coastline around Laugharne, which was home and an important inspiration to Dylan Thomas, Wales’ best-known poet. Visit his boathouse overlooking the estuary, then drive to Brecon Beacons National Park. The open hills form a beautiful backdrop for our final country house hotel, situated on the River Wye in Brecon.Accommodations:
Llangoed HallIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Wye Valley
Depart our hotel on foot to explore the Wye Valley, making our way to Hay-on-Wye, home to a world-renowned literary festival and more secondhand bookshops than any other place in Britain.Accommodations:
Llangoed HallIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Wye Valley
Walk this morning to Tretower Castle, a 15th-century Norman castle and fortified manor house. After enjoying our final picnic lunch, return to our hotel. This evening, say hwyl fawr to fellow travelers at our farewell reception and dinner.Accommodations:
Llangoed HallIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Brecon / London / Home
A group transfer is proved to London Heathrow Airport for outbound flights.Included meal: Breakfast
