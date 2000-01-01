Skip to main content
An introduction to Southeast Asia

Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia

Examine the region’s history and visit its royal palaces, glittering temples and jungle-ruined temples.

Overview

A totally immersive experience

Our popular introduction to this trio of Southeast Asian countries has been a Travel/Study favorite for more than 20 years. Drift amid the dramatic, sculpted-limestone islets of Ha Long Bay. Explore beautiful gold-tipped Buddhist temples in the forests of Laos and meet with local villagers on the Mekong River. In Cambodia, roam the vast complex of Angkor, a monument to Cambodia’s past and the power of the Khmer Empire.

While exploring the region’s rich culture and natural beauty, we also delve into its tumultuous history as well as recent reforms and current events. Enjoy meetings with non-profit organizations and local universities as well as specially arranged visits at museums and other sights.

Dates

January 9–25, 2026

Duration

17 days

Price

From approx. $10,995 per person

Trip size

35 participants

Minimum age

18 years

Itinerary

Chart your course of discovery

Begin our grand tour with a comprehensive look at Vietnam—from Ho Chi Minh City in the south along the scenic, coastal Hai Van Pass to Hanoi. Venture out to Ha Long Bay where we spend a night floating among the limestone karsts. Spend four nights in sleepy Laos before heading to Cambodia to explore jungle-ruined temples. Cap off the adventure with a night in glittering Bangkok.

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Travel in Southeast Asia

Average temperatures in January in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia range from the low 50s (°F) to the upper 80s, with humidity at more than 70%. Although all of the hotels and motor coaches included in this program are air-conditioned, other traditional means of transportation and most of the museums, temples, pagodas, and ruins we visit are not.

“The trip was a wonderful combination of intellectual stimulation and cultural enrichment —all within a first-class travel experience. We appreciated each of our guides and the extraordinary and unique opportunities to meet local experts.”

—Carol Lewis ’72

Getting around

This trip includes five domestic flights, essential in order to cover great distances. We will travel by air-conditioned motor coach for most of our excursions in each country, the longest being approximately three hours from Hanoi to Ha Long Bay.

Activity level

We consider this to be a moderately strenuous program. Participants should be able to walk unassisted for extended excursions (typically two to three hours) over uneven, unpaved surfaces; up and down narrow staircases; and over high thresholds in high heat and humidity. In some instances, such as at ruins, stairs are uneven or do not have handrails. All participants must be physically fit, active and in good health.

