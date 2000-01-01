Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia
Examine the region’s history and visit its royal palaces, glittering temples and jungle-ruined temples.
Overview
A totally immersive experience
Our popular introduction to this trio of Southeast Asian countries has been a Travel/Study favorite for more than 20 years. Drift amid the dramatic, sculpted-limestone islets of Ha Long Bay. Explore beautiful gold-tipped Buddhist temples in the forests of Laos and meet with local villagers on the Mekong River. In Cambodia, roam the vast complex of Angkor, a monument to Cambodia’s past and the power of the Khmer Empire.
While exploring the region’s rich culture and natural beauty, we also delve into its tumultuous history as well as recent reforms and current events. Enjoy meetings with non-profit organizations and local universities as well as specially arranged visits at museums and other sights.
DatesJanuary 9–25, 2026
Duration17 days
Price
From approx. $10,995 per person
Trip size35 participants
Minimum age18 years
Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
Begin our grand tour with a comprehensive look at Vietnam—from Ho Chi Minh City in the south along the scenic, coastal Hai Van Pass to Hanoi. Venture out to Ha Long Bay where we spend a night floating among the limestone karsts. Spend four nights in sleepy Laos before heading to Cambodia to explore jungle-ruined temples. Cap off the adventure with a night in glittering Bangkok.
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
“The trip was a wonderful combination of intellectual stimulation and cultural enrichment —all within a first-class travel experience. We appreciated each of our guides and the extraordinary and unique opportunities to meet local experts.”
—Carol Lewis ’72
