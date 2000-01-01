Skip to main content
Iconic music and art, lush greenery, and unforgettable views

Vienna

From a private viewing of Klimt’s Beethoven Frieze to a Vienna Philharmonic concert in Schubert’s former home, this trip is rich in exclusive cultural delights.

Overview

Enlightening explorations of vibrant locales

This journey is packed with remarkable experiences that highlight everything Vienna offers a curious traveler: breathtaking scenery, world-famous art, and architectural beauty. In addition to our in-depth examination of Vienna, we’ll embark on a day trip to Burgenland, where we’ll visit Esterhazy Palace and a museum dedicated to Austria’s classical composers.

We’ll hear a lecture on Austria’s political climate and inner workings from one of the country’s leading journalists. Other highlights include a guided tour of the Kunsthistorisches Museum, a strudel baking (and tasting!) demonstration at the Hotel Babenbergerhof, and a meeting with a member of Austria’s parliament.

Dates

April 21–May 1, 2026

Duration

11 days

Trip size

34 participants

Minimum age

18 years

Faculty leader

A different kind of classroom

With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.

Bert Patenaude

International Relations

Bert Patenaude, a lecturer in history and international relations at Stanford and a research fellow at the Hoover Institution, studied in Vienna and has been a frequent traveler there over the years.

Learn more about Bert

“Bert is a terrific professor. His lectures were very interesting and entertaining. They were presented in a clear, well-thought-out, and easy-to-follow manner.”

— Steven Vreeland, MS '82

Itinerary

Chart your course of discovery

Examine the art, music, history, and cuisine of this dazzling European capital. Meet with a member of Parliament, hear from a local journalist, and sway to the music of the Vienna Philharmonic during a private concert. We also venture outside the city to the Wachau Valley, an exploration of Burgenland, and a visit to Heilgenkreuz Abbey and Mayerling Castle, set in the scenic Vienna Woods.

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Activity level

We consider this program to be moderately active with a full schedule of excursions, lectures, and special events. On average, daily excursions involve one to two miles of walking, sometimes on uneven cobblestone streets or sidewalks. While Vienna’s city center is relatively flat, significant walking and climbing of stairs may be required in some historic buildings and on guided tours. Public transportation will be used for some of our excursions.

