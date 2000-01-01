Vienna
From a private viewing of Klimt’s Beethoven Frieze to a Vienna Philharmonic concert in Schubert’s former home, this trip is rich in exclusive cultural delights.
Overview
Enlightening explorations of vibrant locales
This journey is packed with remarkable experiences that highlight everything Vienna offers a curious traveler: breathtaking scenery, world-famous art, and architectural beauty. In addition to our in-depth examination of Vienna, we’ll embark on a day trip to Burgenland, where we’ll visit Esterhazy Palace and a museum dedicated to Austria’s classical composers.
We’ll hear a lecture on Austria’s political climate and inner workings from one of the country’s leading journalists. Other highlights include a guided tour of the Kunsthistorisches Museum, a strudel baking (and tasting!) demonstration at the Hotel Babenbergerhof, and a meeting with a member of Austria’s parliament.
DatesApril 21–May 1, 2026
Duration11 days
Trip size34 participants
Minimum age18 years
Faculty leader
A different kind of classroom
With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.
Bert Patenaude
International Relations
Bert Patenaude, a lecturer in history and international relations at Stanford and a research fellow at the Hoover Institution, studied in Vienna and has been a frequent traveler there over the years.
“Bert is a terrific professor. His lectures were very interesting and entertaining. They were presented in a clear, well-thought-out, and easy-to-follow manner.”
— Steven Vreeland, MS '82
Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
Examine the art, music, history, and cuisine of this dazzling European capital. Meet with a member of Parliament, hear from a local journalist, and sway to the music of the Vienna Philharmonic during a private concert. We also venture outside the city to the Wachau Valley, an exploration of Burgenland, and a visit to Heilgenkreuz Abbey and Mayerling Castle, set in the scenic Vienna Woods.
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
