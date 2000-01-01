This journey is packed with remarkable experiences that highlight everything Vienna offers a curious traveler: breathtaking scenery, world-famous art, and architectural beauty. In addition to our in-depth examination of Vienna, we’ll embark on a day trip to Burgenland, where we’ll visit Esterhazy Palace and a museum dedicated to Austria’s classical composers.

We’ll hear a lecture on Austria’s political climate and inner workings from one of the country’s leading journalists. Other highlights include a guided tour of the Kunsthistorisches Museum, a strudel baking (and tasting!) demonstration at the Hotel Babenbergerhof, and a meeting with a member of Austria’s parliament .