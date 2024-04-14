Venice and the Veneto

Venice is one of those destinations that seems to have been created from a dream: spectacular sunsets lighting up the white façades of Piazza San Marco with fiery hues; the sound of water gently lapping against the marble-lined canals; gondoliers singing on the lagoon.

Over four days, our program focuses on the highlights and hidden treasures of Venice, at a time when it is less crowded with tourists. Later, we travel into the Veneto region to marvel at the Palladian villas near Vicenza, view Giotto’s moving frescoes in Padua, and soak up spectacular alpine vistas in Asolo. Make the dream a reality and join us!