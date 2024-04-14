Venice and the Veneto
Get to know Venice like an insider—exploring lesser-known neighborhoods, crafts workshops, and outlying islands—and discover the beauty that embodies the Veneto region.
Overview
A deep dive into Italian art and culture
Venice is one of those destinations that seems to have been created from a dream: spectacular sunsets lighting up the white façades of Piazza San Marco with fiery hues; the sound of water gently lapping against the marble-lined canals; gondoliers singing on the lagoon.
Over four days, our program focuses on the highlights and hidden treasures of Venice, at a time when it is less crowded with tourists. Later, we travel into the Veneto region to marvel at the Palladian villas near Vicenza, view Giotto’s moving frescoes in Padua, and soak up spectacular alpine vistas in Asolo. Make the dream a reality and join us!
DatesApril 14–22, 2024
Duration9 days
Minimum age18 years
