Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
Mosaic pattern in Topkapi palace, Istanbul
Ancient cities, archaeological sites and dramatic Cappadocia

Turkey

Uncover the various layers of Turkey, from Neolithic settlements to current politics, traveling from Ankara to Istanbul by way of Ephesus and the Turkish Riviera.

Overview

An awe-inspiring journey

Our Turkey program is one of Travel/Study’s most popular—and for good reason. We visit Turkey’s most important cities, Ankara and Istanbul, taking in their richest and most extraordinary archaeological treasures and age-old architectural masterpieces. We wander about the dramatic, other-worldly landscapes of Cappadocia and we explore incredible Byzantine, Hittite, Roman and Ottoman sites.

The very best part of this exceptional program is our five-day cruise along the Turquoise Coast aboard luxurious, privately chartered gület sailboats—an incomparable coastal cruise that’s a delightful combination of hidden coves and hilltop ancient ruins.

Dates

May 25–June 11, 2024

Duration

18 days

Minimum age

18 years

Ready to go? Looking for more information?

Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Notify me

Be the first to know when reservations open!

Notify me

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Contact us
Subscribe to our emails (external link)