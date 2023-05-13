Turkey
Uncover the various layers of Turkey, from Neolithic settlements to current politics, traveling from Ankara to Istanbul by way of Ephesus and the Turkish Riviera.
Overview
An awe-inspiring journey
Our Turkey program is one of Travel/Study’s most popular—and for good reason. We visit Turkey’s most important cities, Ankara and Istanbul, taking in their richest and most extraordinary archaeological treasures and age-old architectural masterpieces. We wander about the dramatic, other-worldly landscapes of Cappadocia and we explore incredible Byzantine, Hittite, Roman and Ottoman sites.
The very best part of this exceptional program is our five-day cruise along the Turquoise Coast aboard luxurious, privately chartered gület sailboats—an incomparable coastal cruise that’s a delightful combination of hidden coves and hilltop ancient ruins.
DatesMay 13–30, 2023
Duration18 days
Price
From $8,995 per person
Trip size36 participants
Minimum age18 years
“This was a really wonderful trip. It combined thousands of years of history, culture, art and architecture with the complex dynamics of the Middle East today.”
— Patricia Leicher, '70
Itinerary
Ancient cities, archaeological sites and dramatic Cappadocia
Begin in Turkey’s capital and most cosmopolitan city, then venutre to the otherworldly landscape of Cappadocia. Traveling through Konya, head to Antalya on the Mediterranean coast for visits to two important archaeological sites before boarding gulet sailboats for a five-night journey along the coast. Conclude our trip with an exploration of Ephesus and four nights in Istanbul.
Ankara, Turkey
Arrive in Ankara, Turkey and enjoy an evening welcome reception with fellow travelers.Accommodations:
Sheraton Ankara
Ankara
Kick off our journey at Ankara’s Museum of Anatolian Civilizations, which houses a rich collection of artifacts from various archaeological sites around the country. Our exploration grants us a window into the Hittite, Phrygian, Lydian and Urartian civilizations. This afternoon, we visit modern Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Kemal Atatürk, who was the leader of the Turkish War of Independence and the founder and President of the Republic of Turkey.Accommodations:
Sheraton AnkaraIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Ankara / Cappadocia
We depart Ankara this morning for our drive southeast to surrealistic Cappadocia, created centuries ago as volcanic ash hardened into tufa and then eroded into fantastic cones, spires and caves—sculpted by millennia of rain and wind. Our first stop is the Kaymakli Underground City and the natural rock “castle,” Uchisar Fortress. Tonight we enjoy a whirling dervish performance at a 13th-century caravanserai that still bears traces of Seljuk architecture.Accommodations:
Exedra Cave HotelIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Cappadocia
Explore some of the hundreds of cave churches in the region and wander the extensive Göreme Open-Air Museum, a UNESCO World Heritage site where exquisite Byzantine and medieval frescoes are on display. After lunch explore one of the earliest monastic settlements in the area at the Zelve Open-Air Museum then visit Pasabagi, which has some of the best examples of Cappadocia’s famous “fairy chimneys.”Accommodations:
Exedra Cave HotelIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Cappadocia / Konya
Depart Cappadocia today for Konya, where the philosopher Celaleddin Rumi founded the mystical sect of the whirling dervishes in the 14th century. We travel along the road once traversed by the Crusaders, stopping at the 13th-century caravanserai of Sultanhani. Upon arrival in Konya, visit the Mevlana Museum to pay respects at Rumi’s tomb and view the museum’s collection of beautiful books. This afternoon, venture to Catalhoyuk, a Neolithic site first discovered in the late 1950s. Since 1993 an international team of archaeologists, led by Stanford professor Ian Hodder, has been conducting new excavations and research to shed light on the people who inhabited the site.Accommodations:
Dedeman KonyaIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Konya / Antalya
Cross the southern mountains on our way to the ancient site of Termessos, a Pisidian city perched dramatically on a mountaintop. From there, continue to Antalya, a beautiful resort town founded in 158 B.C.E. around a natural harbor on the Mediterranean Sea.Accommodations:
Akra Hotel LaraIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Perge / Aspendos
Today we delve into classical Turkey, with visits to Perge, formerly one of the most important cities in Pamphylia, and Aspendos, site of the best-preserved theater in Asia Minor. Afterward, return to Antalya to tour the Archaeological Museum.Accommodations:
Akra Hotel LaraIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Antalya / Fethiye
Depart Antalya for the Turquoise Coast, reveling in the glorious mountain vistas and dramatic coastal views during our drive. Stop along the way at the archaeological complex of Xanthos, which was once the capital of Lycia. Upon arrival in Fethiye, board our private gülets, enjoying dinner as we cruise to a nearby cove to anchor overnight.Accommodations:
GületsIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
- to
Sailing the Turquoise Coast
For the next four days, cruise from cove to cover along Turkey’s spectacular Mediterranean coastline. Swim and kayak in the clear blue waters, and take daily shore excursions to see remnants of Byzantine churches, hike to hilltop Roman ruins and meander the streets of quaint seaside villages.Accommodations:
GületsIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Knidos / Bodrum
Arrive at the site of Knidos where Praxiteles’ statue of Aphrodite once stood. After a final lunch on board, disembark our gulets in Bodrum Visit the Mausoleum of Halicarnassus, monumental tomb of the Anatolian king Mausolus, built by his widow Artemisia and considered one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.Accommodations:
The Marmara BodrumIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Ephesus / Izmir / Istanbul
Settled nearly 3,000 years ago, Ephesus was one of the most beautiful cities in the ancient world. Much has been done to restore the white marble streets, theaters, baths, gymnasium, market and beautifully carved library. After a visit to the site, which includes the grand theater where St. Paul is said to have preached, tour the Ephesus Archaeological Museum, which contains two wonderful statues of Artemis and 25,000 items found in the richly historical ancient city. Continue to Izmir for our short flight to Istanbul and check in to our hotel.Accommodations:
Pera Palace HotelIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Istanbul
Today visit Istanbul’s Hippodrome; the Blue Mosque, named for its glorious 17th-century painted tiles; and the Hagia Sophia with its impressive domed basilica and Byzantine mosaics. Conclude our day at the colorful and chaotic Grand Bazaar with free time to wander this labyrinth of shops and cafes.Accommodations:
Pera Palace HotelIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Istanbul
Spend this morning at Topkapi Palace, former fortress and pleasure dome of the Ottoman sultans. Highlights include the treasury, wardrobe, kitchens and decorated apartments of the harem. This afternoon, enjoy a private boat cruise along the Bosporus for spectacular views of the city’s skyline and the bridges linking Europe with Asia.Accommodations:
Pera Palace HotelIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Istanbul
Visit the Süleymaniye Mosque, masterpiece of the 16th-century architect Sinan. A prominent landmark on the skyline of Istanbul’s old city, the mosque is but a small part of the vast complex designed for the sultan whose name it bears. Next pay a visit to the Spice Bazaar, where vividly colored spices, dried fruit and Turkish sweets are on display. Tonight celebrate the end of our journey at a farewell reception and dinner in our hotel.Accommodations:
Pera Palace HotelIncluded meals: Breakfast and dinner
Istanbul / Home
Depart Istanbul early this morning on independent flights.Included meal: Breakfast
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
Pricing
Secure your spot today
The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.
