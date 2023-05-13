Skip to main content
colorful spices and herbs at local market
Ancient cities, archaeological sites and dramatic Cappadocia

Turkey

Uncover the various layers of Turkey, from Neolithic settlements to current politics, traveling from Ankara to Istanbul by way of Ephesus and the Turkish Riviera.

Overview

An awe-inspiring journey

Our Turkey program is one of Travel/Study’s most popular—and for good reason. We visit Turkey’s most important cities, Ankara and Istanbul, taking in their richest and most extraordinary archaeological treasures and age-old architectural masterpieces. We wander about the dramatic, other-worldly landscapes of Cappadocia and we explore incredible Byzantine, Hittite, Roman and Ottoman sites.

The very best part of this exceptional program is our five-day cruise along the Turquoise Coast aboard luxurious, privately chartered gület sailboats—an incomparable coastal cruise that’s a delightful combination of hidden coves and hilltop ancient ruins.

Dates

May 13–30, 2023

Duration

18 days

Price

From $8,995 per person

Trip size

36 participants

Minimum age

18 years
“This was a really wonderful trip. It combined thousands of years of history, culture, art and architecture with the complex dynamics of the Middle East today.”

— Patricia Leicher, '70

Itinerary

Ancient cities, archaeological sites and dramatic Cappadocia

Begin in Turkey’s capital and most cosmopolitan city, then venutre to the otherworldly landscape of Cappadocia. Traveling through Konya, head to Antalya on the Mediterranean coast for visits to two important archaeological sites before boarding gulet sailboats for a five-night journey along the coast. Conclude our trip with an exploration of Ephesus and four nights in Istanbul.

  • Ankara, Turkey

    Arrive in Ankara, Turkey and enjoy an evening welcome reception with fellow travelers.

    Accommodations:

    Sheraton Ankara

  • Ankara

    Kick off our journey at Ankara’s Museum of Anatolian Civilizations, which houses a rich collection of artifacts from various archaeological sites around the country. Our exploration grants us a window into the Hittite, Phrygian, Lydian and Urartian civilizations. This afternoon, we visit modern Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Kemal Atatürk, who was the leader of the Turkish War of Independence and the founder and President of the Republic of Turkey.

    Accommodations:

    Sheraton Ankara

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Ankara / Cappadocia

    We depart Ankara this morning for our drive southeast to surrealistic Cappadocia, created centuries ago as volcanic ash hardened into tufa and then eroded into fantastic cones, spires and caves—sculpted by millennia of rain and wind. Our first stop is the Kaymakli Underground City and the natural rock “castle,” Uchisar Fortress. Tonight we enjoy a whirling dervish performance at a 13th-century caravanserai that still bears traces of Seljuk architecture.

    Accommodations:

    Exedra Cave Hotel

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Cappadocia

    Explore some of the hundreds of cave churches in the region and wander the extensive Göreme Open-Air Museum, a UNESCO World Heritage site where exquisite Byzantine and medieval frescoes are on display. After lunch explore one of the earliest monastic settlements in the area at the Zelve Open-Air Museum then visit Pasabagi, which has some of the best examples of Cappadocia’s famous “fairy chimneys.”

    Accommodations:

    Exedra Cave Hotel

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Cappadocia / Konya

    Depart Cappadocia today for Konya, where the philosopher Celaleddin Rumi founded the mystical sect of the whirling dervishes in the 14th century. We travel along the road once traversed by the Crusaders, stopping at the 13th-century caravanserai of Sultanhani. Upon arrival in Konya, visit the Mevlana Museum to pay respects at Rumi’s tomb and view the museum’s collection of beautiful books. This afternoon, venture to Catalhoyuk, a Neolithic site first discovered in the late 1950s. Since 1993 an international team of archaeologists, led by Stanford professor Ian Hodder, has been conducting new excavations and research to shed light on the people who inhabited the site.

    Accommodations:

    Dedeman Konya

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Konya / Antalya

    Cross the southern mountains on our way to the ancient site of Termessos, a Pisidian city perched dramatically on a mountaintop. From there, continue to Antalya, a beautiful resort town founded in 158 B.C.E. around a natural harbor on the Mediterranean Sea.

    Accommodations:

    Akra Hotel Lara

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Perge / Aspendos

    Today we delve into classical Turkey, with visits to Perge, formerly one of the most important cities in Pamphylia, and Aspendos, site of the best-preserved theater in Asia Minor. Afterward, return to Antalya to tour the Archaeological Museum.

    Accommodations:

    Akra Hotel Lara

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Antalya / Fethiye

    Depart Antalya for the Turquoise Coast, reveling in the glorious mountain vistas and dramatic coastal views during our drive. Stop along the way at the archaeological complex of Xanthos, which was once the capital of Lycia. Upon arrival in Fethiye, board our private gülets, enjoying dinner as we cruise to a nearby cove to anchor overnight.

    Accommodations:

    Gülets

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • to

    Sailing the Turquoise Coast

    For the next four days, cruise from cove to cover along Turkey’s spectacular Mediterranean coastline. Swim and kayak in the clear blue waters, and take daily shore excursions to see remnants of Byzantine churches, hike to hilltop Roman ruins and meander the streets of quaint seaside villages.

    Accommodations:

    Gülets

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Knidos / Bodrum

    Arrive at the site of Knidos where Praxiteles’ statue of Aphrodite once stood. After a final lunch on board, disembark our gulets in Bodrum Visit the Mausoleum of Halicarnassus, monumental tomb of the Anatolian king Mausolus, built by his widow Artemisia and considered one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

    Accommodations:

    The Marmara Bodrum

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Ephesus / Izmir / Istanbul

    Settled nearly 3,000 years ago, Ephesus was one of the most beautiful cities in the ancient world. Much has been done to restore the white marble streets, theaters, baths, gymnasium, market and beautifully carved library. After a visit to the site, which includes the grand theater where St. Paul is said to have preached, tour the Ephesus Archaeological Museum, which contains two wonderful statues of Artemis and 25,000 items found in the richly historical ancient city. Continue to Izmir for our short flight to Istanbul and check in to our hotel.

    Accommodations:

    Pera Palace Hotel

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Istanbul

    Today visit Istanbul’s Hippodrome; the Blue Mosque, named for its glorious 17th-century painted tiles; and the Hagia Sophia with its impressive domed basilica and Byzantine mosaics. Conclude our day at the colorful and chaotic Grand Bazaar with free time to wander this labyrinth of shops and cafes.

    Accommodations:

    Pera Palace Hotel

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Istanbul

    Spend this morning at Topkapi Palace, former fortress and pleasure dome of the Ottoman sultans. Highlights include the treasury, wardrobe, kitchens and decorated apartments of the harem. This afternoon, enjoy a private boat cruise along the Bosporus for spectacular views of the city’s skyline and the bridges linking Europe with Asia.

    Accommodations:

    Pera Palace Hotel

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Istanbul

    Visit the Süleymaniye Mosque, masterpiece of the 16th-century architect Sinan. A prominent landmark on the skyline of Istanbul’s old city, the mosque is but a small part of the vast complex designed for the sultan whose name it bears. Next pay a visit to the Spice Bazaar, where vividly colored spices, dried fruit and Turkish sweets are on display. Tonight celebrate the end of our journey at a farewell reception and dinner in our hotel.

    Accommodations:

    Pera Palace Hotel

    Included meals: Breakfast and dinner

  • Istanbul / Home

    Depart Istanbul early this morning on independent flights.

    Included meal: Breakfast

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Mosaic pattern in Topkapi palace, Istanbul

Getting Around

The first week of the program includes several long bus rides (of up to five hours in length). During our five-night gület cruise, travelers will embark on a fleet of two- or three-masted teak sailboats of superior seagoing quality. Our gülets are among the best Turkey has to offer—each gület has from six to 12 two-person cabins, each with an individual in-room toilet and shower, indoor and outdoor common areas, a cushioned lounge area and wide sun decks.

gulets in Aegean sea

Activity Level

This program is moderately strenuous and at times physically demanding. Participants must be physically fit, active and in good health. Daily programs involve one to three miles of walking or hiking that might include stairs without rails, high thresholds and uneven terrain such as cobbled paths. Excursions during our cruise include hikes on rocky, hilly terrain and walking tours of small towns.

Pricing

Secure your spot today

The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.

Price

Double occupancy:
$8,995 per person

Single occupancy:
$11,695 per person

Stanford Alumni Association non-members add $300 per person.

What’s included?

  • Educational program with lecture series and predeparture materials, including an education resource list and travel information

  • Services of our professional tour manager to assist you throughout the program

  • All tours and excursions as described in the itinerary

  • Economy-class flight from Izmir to Istanbul

  • Gratuities to guides, drivers and gület crew for all group activities

  • 12 nights of deluxe hotel accommodations

  • 5 nights aboard first-class, private gülets

  • 17 breakfasts, 15 lunches and 13 dinners

  • Welcome and farewell receptions

  • Internal flights on May 26

  • Transfers and baggage handling on program arrival and departure days

  • On-tour quarantine-related trip-cancellation, -interruption and -delay insurance coverage

  • General medical, accident and evacuation insurance

You are responsible for your personal travel expenses, including flights to and from the program.

Deposits, payments and cancellations

A $1,000-per-person deposit is required to reserve space on this program. Final payment is due 120 days prior to program start. Deposits and any payments are refundable, less a $500-per-person cancellation fee, until 120 days prior to program start. After that date, refunds can be made only if the program is sold out and we resell your place(s), in which case a $1,000-per-person cancellation fee will apply.

Join us in Turkey!

