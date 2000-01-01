Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
Ancient cities await on this journey through North Africa

Tunisia and Algeria

With visits to UNESCO sites and destinations such as El Jem’s Roman Amphitheatre and the antique city of Djémila, this trip is equal parts adventure and education.

Overview

A journey through the splendor of the past

We begin in Tunis with a walking tour and a visit to the Grand Mosque. Next up is Dougga in northern Tunisia, where we see how an Indigenous city develops over millennia. The sacred city of Kairouan is intellectually and spiritually awe-inspiring. A highlight of the trip is our four-wheel drive through the golden triangle of Chebika, Mides, and Tamerza, which have provided scenery for filmmakers in search of Biblical landscapes.

Our time in Algiers and Constantine is filled with excursions to ancient towns, archaeological museums, and cities that have brought modern necessities and burgeoning populations to areas that maintain a fascinating historical perspective. Both rustic and upscale cuisine will be enjoyed throughout our journey.

Dates

March 21–April 5, 2026

Duration

16 days

Price

From approx. $9,495 per person

Trip size

26 participants

Minimum age

18 years

Ready to go? Looking for more information?

Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Notify me

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Pottery of Tunisia

Getting around

Several of our days require several hours of driving, from 5 to 8 hours, not including stops along the way for visits and lunches and to stretch our legs. We travel by motor coach and also by four-wheel-drive vehicle due to conditions of some of the roads.

Activity level

We consider this trip strenuous and physically demanding. Much of the walking takes place at ancient sites, where paths can be rocky and uneven. In some instances where there are steps, handrails may not be present. Participants must be physically fit, active, and in good health.

Be the first to know when reservations open!

Notify me

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Contact us
Subscribe to our emails