Tunisia and Algeria

We begin in Tunis with a walking tour and a visit to the Grand Mosque. Next up is Dougga in northern Tunisia, where we see how an Indigenous city develops over millennia. The sacred city of Kairouan is intellectually and spiritually awe-inspiring. A highlight of the trip is our four-wheel drive through the golden triangle of Chebika, Mides, and Tamerza, which have provided scenery for filmmakers in search of Biblical landscapes.

Our time in Algiers and Constantine is filled with excursions to ancient towns, archaeological museums, and cities that have brought modern necessities and burgeoning populations to areas that maintain a fascinating historical perspective. Both rustic and upscale cuisine will be enjoyed throughout our journey.