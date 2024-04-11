Tunisia
Experience the turquoise waters and pristine beaches, the rolling sand dunes of the Sahara Desert, and the mix of architecture which offers a visual feast for the eyes.
Overview
An awe-inspiring journey
A legendary land packed with ancient historic treasures of profound cultural and religious significance, Tunisia boasts a well-developed tourism infrastructure. Journey from northern Tunis inland to the magnificent oasis of Tozeur, located on the edge of the Sahara, and then to Djerba on the southern coast, staying in luxury hotels as we go.
We’ll stroll through such outstanding archaeological sites as the extensive ruins of Dougga, the remains of Carthage, the superbly preserved Roman amphitheater of El Djem, and the medina of Tunis, with its maze of mosques, monuments and palaces. Along the way, we’ll have a chance to discuss with local contacts the Jasmine Revolution that began in Tunisia in 2011 and sparked the Arab Spring.
DatesApril 11–25, 2024
Duration15 days
Minimum age18 years
