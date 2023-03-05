Tunisia
Experience the turquoise waters and pristine beaches, the rolling sand dunes of the Sahara Desert, and the mix of architecture which offers a visual feast for the eyes.
Overview
An awe-inspiring journey
It’s with great pleasure we announce this extraordinary trip to Tunisia, a legendary land packed with ancient historic treasures of profound cultural and religious significance. We’ll stroll through such outstanding archaeological sites as the extensive ruins of the Roman town of Dougga; the remains of the often-besieged seaside capital city of Carthage; the superbly preserved Roman amphitheater of El Djem; and the medina of Tunis, with its maze of mosques, monuments, palaces, fountains and shops.
Joined by professor Abbas Milani we’ll also have a chance to discuss with local contacts the Jasmine Revolution that began in Tunisia in 2011 and sparked the Arab Spring.
DatesMarch 5–19, 2023
Duration15 days
Minimum age18 years
Faculty leader
A different kind of classroom
With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.
Abbas Milani
Iranian Studies
An expert on Iranian studies, Abbas Milani has illuminated the cultures, politics and societies of countries in the Middle East, Central Asia and northern Africa for scores of Stanford travelers.
“This is our second trip with Abbas. We decided to go on the Emirates trip mostly because of him. He's knowledgeable, accessible and compassionate.”
— John White, ‘66
