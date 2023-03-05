Skip to main content
beautiful mosaic of deer
Roman ruins, seaside villages and history in the making

Tunisia

Experience the turquoise waters and pristine beaches, the rolling sand dunes of the Sahara Desert, and the mix of architecture which offers a visual feast for the eyes.

Overview

An awe-inspiring journey

It’s with great pleasure we announce this extraordinary trip to Tunisia, a legendary land packed with ancient historic treasures of profound cultural and religious significance. We’ll stroll through such outstanding archaeological sites as the extensive ruins of the Roman town of Dougga; the remains of the often-besieged seaside capital city of Carthage; the superbly preserved Roman amphitheater of El Djem; and the medina of Tunis, with its maze of mosques, monuments, palaces, fountains and shops.

Joined by professor Abbas Milani we’ll also have a chance to discuss with local contacts the Jasmine Revolution that began in Tunisia in 2011 and sparked the Arab Spring.

Dates

March 5–19, 2023

Duration

15 days

Minimum age

18 years

Faculty leader

A different kind of classroom

With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.

Abbas Milani

Iranian Studies

An expert on Iranian studies, Abbas Milani has illuminated the cultures, politics and societies of countries in the Middle East, Central Asia and northern Africa for scores of Stanford travelers.

Learn more about Abbas Milani

“This is our second trip with Abbas. We decided to go on the Emirates trip mostly because of him. He's knowledgeable, accessible and compassionate.”

— John White, ‘66

