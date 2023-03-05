It’s with great pleasure we announce this extraordinary trip to Tunisia, a legendary land packed with ancient historic treasures of profound cultural and religious significance. We’ll stroll through such outstanding archaeological sites as the extensive ruins of the Roman town of Dougga; the remains of the often-besieged seaside capital city of Carthage; the superbly preserved Roman amphitheater of El Djem; and the medina of Tunis, with its maze of mosques, monuments, palaces, fountains and shops.

Joined by professor Abbas Milani we’ll also have a chance to discuss with local contacts the Jasmine Revolution that began in Tunisia in 2011 and sparked the Arab Spring.