Where in the world can you swim with humpback whales? Tonga! Hundreds of female humpback whales come yearly to the island of Vava’u to give birth and nurture their calves, and coral reefs teem with brilliant fish. The waters are a paradise for snorkelers.

And as the last Polynesian monarchy, Tonga has never been colonized, leaving Tongan traditions and culture intact. Learn about ancient handicrafts, such as mat weaving and wood carving. Be mesmerized by a Tongan performance, marked by polyphonic singing and graceful, synchronized dance movements. Stroll through vast tropical gardens brimming with exotic native flowers and trees. This is not your ordinary South Pacific vacation!