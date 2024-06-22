Tanzania Family Adventure
Search for wildlife in the Ngorongoro Crater and the Serengeti, hear the Maasai tell their stories, marvel at equatorial sunsets and gaze at the star-studded night sky.
Overview
An enriching experience for the whole family
Unplug and spend quality time together during wildlife viewing rides in the Ngorongoro Crater, the world’s largest volcanic caldera, and in the legendary Serengeti. Look for Africa's iconic animals—lions, leopards, elephants, African buffalo, and rhinoceroses—from our open-roofed safari vehicles.
Throughout our journey, while adults attend lectures by our Stanford faculty leader, kids hang out with their Young Explorer leaders. And in the Ngorongoro Highlands, young explorers learn about life in Tanzania, connecting with pen pals and engaging in a friendly game of soccer.
DatesJune 22–30, 2024
Duration9 days
Minimum age6 years
Share the joy of learning
Meet our Young Explorer leaders
These razor-sharp recent Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.
