Travel/Study
An action-packed summer safari adventure

Tanzania Family Adventure

Search for wildlife in the Ngorongoro Crater and the Serengeti, hear the Maasai tell their stories, marvel at equatorial sunsets and gaze at the star-studded night sky.

Overview

An enriching experience for the whole family

Unplug and spend quality time together during wildlife viewing rides in the Ngorongoro Crater, the world’s largest volcanic caldera, and in the legendary Serengeti. Look for Africa's iconic animals—lions, leopards, elephants, African buffalo, and rhinoceroses—from our open-roofed safari vehicles.

Throughout our journey, while adults attend lectures by our Stanford faculty leader, kids hang out with their Young Explorer leaders. And in the Ngorongoro Highlands, young explorers learn about life in Tanzania, connecting with pen pals and engaging in a friendly game of soccer.

Dates

June 22–30, 2024

Duration

9 days

Minimum age

6 years

Share the joy of learning

About our Young Explorer program

Kids of all ages love our Young Explorer program, where they’re grouped with travelers their own age—no more than 10 kids per group—and paired with a Young Explorer leader. Young travelers enjoy fun and educational activities during lectures as well as occasional kids-only adventures, tours or meals while the adults have time for more in-depth touring and discussions.

Our Young Explorer program is designed for the whole family to engage in learning and exploration together, with most touring involving the entire family. Throughout the journey, opportunities for kids to hang out with their Young Explorer groups abound. Your kids will return home with a greater appreciation for the places we visit...and a few new friends!

Meet our Young Explorer leaders

These razor-sharp recent Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.

