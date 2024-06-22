Tanzania Family Adventure

Unplug and spend quality time together during wildlife viewing rides in the Ngorongoro Crater, the world’s largest volcanic caldera, and in the legendary Serengeti. Look for Africa's iconic animals—lions, leopards, elephants, African buffalo, and rhinoceroses—from our open-roofed safari vehicles.

Throughout our journey, while adults attend lectures by our Stanford faculty leader, kids hang out with their Young Explorer leaders. And in the Ngorongoro Highlands, young explorers learn about life in Tanzania, connecting with pen pals and engaging in a friendly game of soccer.