Tanzania Family Adventure
View incredible wildlife in the Ngorongoro Crater, the world’s largest volcanic caldera, and in the legendary Serengeti, during the annual great wildebeest migration.
An enriching experience for the whole family
Unplug and spend quality time together viewing amazing wildlife in the Ngorongoro Crater, the world’s largest volcanic caldera, and in the legendary Serengeti, during the annual Great Wildebeest Migration. Check out elephants, giraffes, zebras and more from our open-roofed safari vehicles.
Spend three star-filled nights in the Serengeti in luxury “tents” complete with showers, ceiling fans and four-poster beds! Throughout our journey, while adults attend lectures by our Stanford faculty leader, kids hang out with their Young Explorer leaders. And in the Ngorongoro Highlands, young explorers learn about life in Tanzania, connecting with pen pals and engaging in a friendly game of soccer.
DatesDecember 21–29, 2022
Duration9 days
From $9,995 per person
Trip size40 participants
Minimum age6 years
Caitlin O'Connell-Rodwell
Stanford University Medical School
An award-winning author and photographer, Dr. O'Connell-Rodwell has been studying elephants in the wild for the last thirty years.
Meet our Young Explorer leaders
These razor-sharp recent Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.
Explore Serengeti National Park and the adjacent, private Eastern Serengeti Ecosystem. Wonder at the Great Rift Valley and the Ngorongoro Crater and Highlands, where we’ll observe thousands of fascinating creatures up close and in their natural habitat.
Arusha, Tanzania
Fly into Kilimanjaro International Airport, transfer to our lodge, located amid lush coffee plantations, and enjoy a welcome snack before settling in for the night.Accommodations:
Arusha Serena Hotel, Resort And Spa
Eastern Serengeti Ecosystem
A short scenic flight takes us to a private 12,000-acre private nature reserve, located adjacent to Serengeti National Park and part of that ecosystem. After a safari briefing, head out for our first taste of wildlife viewing. Look for giraffe, eland, dik dik, ostrich, leopard and even wild dog in this unique wildlife haven, dubbed “Giraffic Park” by past visitors.Accommodations:
Eastern Serengeti Nyumba CampIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Eastern Serengeti Ecosystem
This region is the very definition of “off-the-beaten-path,” and the Maasai in this part of Tanzania have succeeded in maintaining their traditions, lifestyle and lore. Learn about this vibrant culture during a tour of a Maasai boma, or settlement of mud-and-dung huts and through a visit to a Maasai storyteller. Search for wildlife by foot on a guided nature walk and later, on a special nighttime wildlife drive.Accommodations:
Eastern Serengeti Nyumba CampIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Serengeti National Park
Depart our private nature refuge for Serengeti National Park, traversing the Serengeti’s acacia-covered northern corridor. See wildlife along the way, arriving at our campsite in the early afternoon. After a late-afternoon wildlife viewing drive, relax at our camp while our local guides teach young explorers traditional Tanzanian games, including rede and bao, and perhaps a bit of Swahili.Accommodations:
Serengeti Serena LodgeIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Serengeti National Park
Enjoy a full day of wildlife viewing in Serengeti National Park. At the end of the day take in the spectacular colors of an equatorial African sunset from the cozy comfort of our camp, then after dinner, relax around the campfire and gaze up at the millions of stars overhead.Accommodations:
Serengeti Serena LodgeIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Ngorongoro Crater
Enjoy an entire day exploring the floor of the magnificent 102-square-mile wildlife haven of Ngorongoro Crater to observe an unforgettable spectacle: a teeming world of elephants, rhinoceroses, lions, hyenas, zebras and wildebeests living in harmony in this self-contained environment. This evening, relax at the tembo fire, traditionally lit to keep elephants (tembo in Swahili) from feasting in the organic gardens, and now an ideal sitting area for evening conversation and stargazing.Accommodations:
Serengeti Serena LodgeIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Ngorongoro Highlands
Today visit a local primary school in the Ngorongoro Highlands where young explorers meet their pen pals, followed by an informal soccer match. Check in to our lodge and enjoy a festive dinner with fellow travelers.Accommodations:
Gibb’s FarmIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Arusha / Home
Return to Arusha this morning and celebrate at our lodge with a farewell lunch. Day rooms are available to rest and prepare for an afternoon departure. Transfer to Kilimanjaro Airport for flights home.Accommodations:
Arusha Serena Hotel, Resort And Spa
Pricing
