Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
safari drive with many zebras grazing on cloudy day
An action-packed safari adventure for the holidays

Tanzania Family Adventure

View incredible wildlife in the Ngorongoro Crater, the world’s largest volcanic caldera, and in the legendary Serengeti, during the annual great wildebeest migration.

Overview

An enriching experience for the whole family

Unplug and spend quality time together viewing amazing wildlife in the Ngorongoro Crater, the world’s largest volcanic caldera, and in the legendary Serengeti, during the annual Great Wildebeest Migration. Check out elephants, giraffes, zebras and more from our open-roofed safari vehicles.

Spend three star-filled nights in the Serengeti in luxury “tents” complete with showers, ceiling fans and four-poster beds! Throughout our journey, while adults attend lectures by our Stanford faculty leader, kids hang out with their Young Explorer leaders. And in the Ngorongoro Highlands, young explorers learn about life in Tanzania, connecting with pen pals and engaging in a friendly game of soccer.

Dates

December 21–29, 2022

Duration

9 days

Price

From $9,995 per person

Trip size

40 participants

Minimum age

6 years
Faculty leader

A different kind of classroom

With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.

Caitlin O'Connell-Rodwell

Stanford University Medical School

An award-winning author and photographer, Dr. O'Connell-Rodwell has been studying elephants in the wild for the last thirty years.

Learn more about Caitlin O'Connell-Rodwell

Share the joy of learning

About our Young Explorer program

Kids of all ages love our Young Explorer program, where they’re grouped with travelers their own age—no more than 10 kids per group—and paired with a Young Explorer leader. Young travelers enjoy fun and educational activities during lectures as well as occasional kids-only adventures, tours or meals while the adults have time for more in-depth touring and discussions.

Our Young Explorer program is designed for the whole family to engage in learning and exploration together, with most touring involving the entire family. Throughout the journey, opportunities for kids to hang out with their Young Explorer groups abound. Your kids will return home with a greater appreciation for the places we visit...and a few new friends!

Meet our Young Explorer leaders

These razor-sharp recent Stanford grads and former Stanford Sierra Camp counselors love interacting with families and are experts at adapting to the personalities and interests of each Young Explorer. They fuel creativity with thought-provoking discussions and mind-bending games that keep the kids entertained while adults attend lectures. In addition, Young Explorer leaders bring the whole family together for activities such as family Olympics, trivia night and disco bingo.

Itinerary

An action-packed adventure in Africa

Explore Serengeti National Park and the adjacent, private Eastern Serengeti Ecosystem. Wonder at the Great Rift Valley and the Ngorongoro Crater and Highlands, where we’ll observe thousands of fascinating creatures up close and in their natural habitat.

  • Arusha, Tanzania

    Fly into Kilimanjaro International Airport, transfer to our lodge, located amid lush coffee plantations, and enjoy a welcome snack before settling in for the night.

    Accommodations:

    Arusha Serena Hotel, Resort And Spa

  • Eastern Serengeti Ecosystem

    A short scenic flight takes us to a private 12,000-acre private nature reserve, located adjacent to Serengeti National Park and part of that ecosystem. After a safari briefing, head out for our first taste of wildlife viewing. Look for giraffe, eland, dik dik, ostrich, leopard and even wild dog in this unique wildlife haven, dubbed “Giraffic Park” by past visitors.

    Accommodations:

    Eastern Serengeti Nyumba Camp

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Eastern Serengeti Ecosystem

    This region is the very definition of “off-the-beaten-path,” and the Maasai in this part of Tanzania have succeeded in maintaining their traditions, lifestyle and lore. Learn about this vibrant culture during a tour of a Maasai boma, or settlement of mud-and-dung huts and through a visit to a Maasai storyteller. Search for wildlife by foot on a guided nature walk and later, on a special nighttime wildlife drive.

    Accommodations:

    Eastern Serengeti Nyumba Camp

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Serengeti National Park

    Depart our private nature refuge for Serengeti National Park, traversing the Serengeti’s acacia-covered northern corridor. See wildlife along the way, arriving at our campsite in the early afternoon. After a late-afternoon wildlife viewing drive, relax at our camp while our local guides teach young explorers traditional Tanzanian games, including rede and bao, and perhaps a bit of Swahili.

    Accommodations:

    Serengeti Serena Lodge

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Serengeti National Park

    Enjoy a full day of wildlife viewing in Serengeti National Park. At the end of the day take in the spectacular colors of an equatorial African sunset from the cozy comfort of our camp, then after dinner, relax around the campfire and gaze up at the millions of stars overhead.

    Accommodations:

    Serengeti Serena Lodge

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Ngorongoro Conservation Area

  • Ngorongoro Crater

    Enjoy an entire day exploring the floor of the magnificent 102-square-mile wildlife haven of Ngorongoro Crater to observe an unforgettable spectacle: a teeming world of elephants, rhinoceroses, lions, hyenas, zebras and wildebeests living in harmony in this self-contained environment. This evening, relax at the tembo fire, traditionally lit to keep elephants (tembo in Swahili) from feasting in the organic gardens, and now an ideal sitting area for evening conversation and stargazing.

    Accommodations:

    Serengeti Serena Lodge

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Ngorongoro Highlands

    Today visit a local primary school in the Ngorongoro Highlands where young explorers meet their pen pals, followed by an informal soccer match. Check in to our lodge and enjoy a festive dinner with fellow travelers.

    Accommodations:

    Gibb’s Farm

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Arusha / Home

    Return to Arusha this morning and celebrate at our lodge with a farewell lunch. Day rooms are available to rest and prepare for an afternoon departure. Transfer to Kilimanjaro Airport for flights home.

    Accommodations:

    Arusha Serena Hotel, Resort And Spa

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

elephants crossing river stream

Travel in Tanzania

Tanzania, located just south of the equator, has a sunny, tropical climate modified by changes in altitude and time of year. Our safari will take place between 3,000 and 8,000 feet of elevation, giving us warm days and cool nights. Temperatures during our program can be variable, historically ranging at this time of year from the mid 60s in the early mornings and evenings to the mid 80s (°F) during the day. Please note that temperatures in the Ngorongoro Highlands can be a bit lower in the evening and in the early morning. Gibbs Farm is located approximately 5,700 feet above sea level, so temperatures can dip down to the 50s overnight. Rain may occur at any time of the year, with dramatic, passing showers likely during the time of year of our visit.

Travel with Young Explorers

On this program, we strive for the perfect balance of education, entertainment, family time, structured programming and free time. Families stay together during most excursions, which means that for the majority of the time, young explorers are learning about the places we visit together with their families. Each day provides opportunities for kids (and parents) to get to know their peers during free time and at meals.

Getting Around

Our wildlife drives will be spent viewing wildlife from specially equipped four-wheel-drive safari vehicles with pop-up roofs for easy viewing and photography. A window seat is guaranteed for every passenger. Though long drives are minimized for this itinerary, you can expect drives of up to five hours in length on bumpy, dusty and occasionally muddy roads.

Meals & Accommodations

The lodges and permanent tented camps we stay in on this program are comfortable and well-appointed; most have private verandas, and all have private bathrooms. Lodges have electricity provided by generators, however the electricity may shut off at night.

Our Nyumba (Swahili for “home”) camp in the Serengeti affords a classic safari experience. This mobile camp is intentionally simple, and provides the distinct advantage of being set up near the wildlife. Note that there is no electricity at the Nyumba camp. The charm is in the camp’s rusticity, yet the service goes beyond what you might expect.

Although we stay in first-class accommodations throughout this program, restrooms available outside the lodges, camps and restaurants are often quite rustic (including some squat toilets). “Proper” facilities will likely not be available while we are out on safari each day and it will be necessary to make use of a bush, tree, rock or whatever else the terrain might provide.

Activity Level

Schedules sometimes include long days with early wake-up calls and activities scheduled throughout the day (and sometimes into the evenings). During our program, we will be at elevations ranging from about 4,100 to 7,600 feet above sea level. Altitude sickness typically does not occur below elevations of 8,000 feet, and does not affect all people traveling at high altitudes.

Pricing

Secure your spot today

The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.

lions playing in rain

Price

$9,995 per adult, double occupancy

$9,495 per child (ages 6–18), double occupancy

$10,895 per person, single occupancy (limited availability)

Stanford Alumni Association non-members add $300 per person.

What’s included?

  • Educational program with lecture series and predeparture materials, including an education resource list and travel information

  • Young Explorer program and activities for kids

  • Services of our professional tour manager to assist you throughout the program

  • All tours and excursions as described in the itinerary

  • Internal flights as described in the itinerary

  • Gratuities to guides and drivers for all group activities

  • 8 nights of deluxe accommodations

  • 8 breakfasts, 8 lunches and 7 dinners

  • Welcome and farewell receptions

  • Transfers and baggage handling on program arrival and departure days

  • On-tour quarantine-related trip-cancellation, -interruption and -delay insurance coverage

  • General medical, accident and evacuation insurance

You are responsible for your personal travel expenses, including flights to and from the program.

Deposits, payments and cancellations

A $1,000-per-person deposit is required to reserve space on this program. Final payment is due 120 days prior to program start. Deposits and any payments are refundable, less a $500-per-person cancellation fee, until 120 days prior to program start. After that date, refunds can be made only if the program is sold out and we resell your place(s), in which case a $1,000-per-person cancellation fee will apply.

Join us in Tanzania!

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Contact us
