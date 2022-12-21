Tanzania Family Adventure

Meals & Accommodations

The lodges and permanent tented camps we stay in on this program are comfortable and well-appointed; most have private verandas, and all have private bathrooms. Lodges have electricity provided by generators, however the electricity may shut off at night.

Our Nyumba (Swahili for “home”) camp in the Serengeti affords a classic safari experience. This mobile camp is intentionally simple, and provides the distinct advantage of being set up near the wildlife. Note that there is no electricity at the Nyumba camp. The charm is in the camp’s rusticity, yet the service goes beyond what you might expect.

Although we stay in first-class accommodations throughout this program, restrooms available outside the lodges, camps and restaurants are often quite rustic (including some squat toilets). “Proper” facilities will likely not be available while we are out on safari each day and it will be necessary to make use of a bush, tree, rock or whatever else the terrain might provide.