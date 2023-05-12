Spain and Portugal
Sail the picturesque coast from Málaga to Porto on a magnificent, three-masted ship that brings back the elegance of a bygone era.
Overview
An awe-inspiring journey
Aboard the new, majestic Sea Cloud Spirit, follow in the wake of the ancient Spanish and Portuguese mariners on this luxurious cruise. Sail along the coast of Spain and Portugal, and marvel at the pastel-colored seaside villages and alluring blue waters. Stand in awe of Spain’s architectural masterpieces, from Granada’s 11th-century, Moorish-style Alhambra to Ghery’s game-changing Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao.
Experience the drama of Spain’s famous flamenco and the pathos of Portugal’s plaintive fado at private performances in Seville and Lisbon. Savor Andalusian specialties in Granada, tapas lunches in Seville and Bilbao, and a port tasting at a historic lodge in Porto. In Santiago de Compostela, terminus of Spain’s legendary 1,000-year-old pilgrimage route, lunch in private at a top parador.
DatesMay 12–22, 2023
Duration11 days
Minimum age18 years
