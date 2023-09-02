Many see Bordeaux as the world’s wine capital, but fewer know that the louse blight, phylloxera, drove Bordelais vintners south to make their temporary home in Rioja in the 1860s and, in the process, establishing it as Spain’s premier wine region. On this program, we’ll compare the culture, wines and cuisine of these great Spanish wine regions, garnished by gourmet interludes in San Sebastián on the road south.

Join professor of Iberian and Latin American Cultures Héctor Hoyos as we follow in the footsteps of those winemakers of old along their historic wine routes. Savor culinary delicacies that Spain is famous for—from pintxos (Basque tapas) and Idiazabal sheep’s cheese to salted cod and Basque beef over an open fire—served by local producers. Sip some of Spain’s best loved wines in memorable locations such as a beautiful Navarra winery known for its Cathedral of Wine barrel room. Journey through Spain’s wine country to experience the pervasive warmth of its people. Salud!