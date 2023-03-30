Activity Level

This program is designed for people who are regular walkers and can cover different types of terrain without aid. Daily walks range in length from 5 to 10 miles with an average of 7 miles daily. Travelers must be able to walk at a pace of at least 2 miles per hour, including short rest stops, carrying a light daypack with rain gear, extra clothing and personal water supply.

We spend 5 days walking city streets and sights, and another 5 days on terrain that includes mountain ridges, rolling hills and valleys with open farmland and small paths. A typical day on the trail involves 3 hours of walking in the morning and another 1.5 hours after lunch. Participants must commit to walking with the group for the entire day as our routes do not provide the opportunity to deviate from the excursion.

Trails may be uneven or rocky and may also be wet and slippery in places. There are inevitably some steep climbs and descents at elevations as high as 4,500 feet above sea level, with gains and losses of up to 1,300 feet. Restroom facilities are often unavailable along the trail, and it may be necessary to make use of a bush, tree, rock or whatever else the terrain provides. All walks are led by experienced leaders.