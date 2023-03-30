Skip to main content
Travel/Study
Travel/Study
Holy Week in Southern Spain

Andalucia Walk

Trace the influence of Christianity, Islam and Judaism on the landscape and culture of southern Spain, visiting Moorish monuments and observing Easter processions.

Overview

A truly unforgettable adventure

The warm, sunny Andalucía region of southern Spain is renowned for its scenic landscapes. Visit with us during Semana Santa, the week between Palm Sunday and Easter, when townspeople celebrate this very spiritual time. Religious studies scholar Barbara Pitkin joins us, illuminating the rich and shifting religious landscapes in southern Spain.

Trail expert Peter Watson guides our walks through upland pastures and along craggy hillsides, and visit the region’s Moorish monuments. Throughout our journey, marvel at colorful celebrations and solemn candlelit processions wending their way down boulevards of towns and the winding cobblestone streets of villages.

Dates

March 30–April 10, 2023

Duration

12 days

Price

From $9,495 per person

Trip size

32 participants

Minimum age

18 years
“Studying religious beliefs and practices helps us understand one of the most complex aspects of the human experience and the primary expression of humanity's quest to find meaning and purpose.”

—Barbara Pitkin

Faculty leader

A different kind of classroom

With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.

Barbara Pitkin

Religious Studies

Barbara’s research and teaching focus on the place of religious beliefs, practices, and institutions in the intellectual traditions and cultural life of medieval and early modern Europe, roughly from 1000-1700.

Learn more about Barbara

“Professor Pitkin offered insightful lectures that were perfectly tied to our journey and its experiences. She helped to open our eyes to what was unfolding around us. She encouraged discussion and sharing. An inspiring intellectual experience.”

—Robert Wakeley (Wake) Wheeler, ’73

Itinerary

Holy Week in Southern Spain

Starting in Seville and Córdoba, walk through tiny whitewashed villages, wildflower-strewn countryside and dramatic mountain scenery. En route to the magnificent Alhambra in Granada, we stop in Arcos de la Frontera, Grazalema and Ronda, staying in famous Spanish paradors that are situated in some of the finest buildings in Spain.

  • Seville, Spain

    Upon arrival in Seville, transfer to our centrally located hotel. Gather with fellow travelers for a welcome reception featuring the famous specialties of Andalucía.

    Accommodations:

    Hotel Alfonso XIII

  • Seville

    After breakfast at our hotel, join fellow travelers for a walk along the narrow twisting streets of Seville and a visit to the extraordinary Gothic cathedral before pausing for a lunch of fried fish or Spanish ham at an open-air tapas bar. The afternoon is free for us to continue our wanderings, maybe taking in the Duchess of Medinaceli’s palace or the famous bullring and tower of gold. Dinner tonight is at a local restaurant.

    Accommodations:

    Hotel Alfonso XIII

    Included meals: Breakfast and dinner

  • Seville / Córdoba

    Today we take the high-speed train from Seville to Córdoba, a distance of 80 miles, which we will travel in little over half an hour. Our visit to this historic town includes the Mosque, one of the greatest works of Muslim architecture to be found on any continent, as well as the ancient Jewish quarter. We return to Seville by rail.

    Accommodations:

    Hotel Alfonso XIII

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Seville / Jerez De La Frontera / Arcos De La Frontera

    We begin today with a visit to Seville’s famous Moorish alcazar after which we drive from Seville to Jerez de la Frontera, home of the sherry bodegas. After lunch, visit the town’s Moorish castle and cathedral. In the afternoon, we continue to Arcos de la Frontera, where we stay for two nights in a beautiful old parador, built in typical Andalusian style centered on an open patio and located on the dramatic main square of this beautiful town. Tonight, in this most evocative of southern towns, the famous Easter processions begin.

    Accommodations:

    Parador de Arcos

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Arcos De La Frontera

    Today we hike through the farmland of southern Spain. This is a spectacularly beautiful countryside with open pastures and arable land combined with dramatic scenery of low mountain scrub where genista, cistus and countless herbs perfume our walk. In the afternoon, return to Arcos de la Frontera for dinner and another chance to view the Holy Week processions.

    Accommodations:

    Parador de Arcos

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Arcos De La Frontera / Grazalema

    Today we depart Arcos de la Frontera and head east for a walk through dramatic mountain scenery of limestone cliffs and circling eagles, stopping for a picnic lunch by an isolated whitewashed farmhouse. In the afternoon, we continue over a ridge to the most beautiful of all the whitewashed villages, Grazalema, from where we drive on to our hotel in the heart of the countryside.

    Accommodations:

    Cortijo de Salinas

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Benaocaz & Ubrique

    Today we go on a morning walk through some of the most magnificent scenery of our trip on our way to the tiny Moorish village of Benaocaz where we have lunch. In the afternoon, enjoy a short walk along an ancient Roman roadway down to the town of Ubrique before returning to Grazalema by vehicle.

    Accommodations:

    Cortijo de Salinas

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Grazalema / Benaojan / Ronda

    Today begins with a walk through Libar on a full-day trip to the village of Benaoján. From there continue to Ronda, one of the most beautiful and dramatically situated towns in Spain. This evening, Holy Thursday, watch Easter processions as they cross the famous bridge over Ronda’s Tajo gorge.

    Accommodations:

    Parador de Ronda

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Ronda

    Enjoy a free day in Ronda to explore the town or go on an optional walk across rolling farmland to a dramatic gorge. The walkers will return by train to Ronda. This evening the most famous of Ronda’s processions takes place, the Silent Procession of the Virgin, accompanied by flamenco laments.

    Accommodations:

    Parador de Ronda

    Included meals: Breakfast and dinner

  • Ronda / Granada

    This morning we set off for Granada, the last outpost of the Moorish Empire in Spain, which reigned from 711 to 1492. Our first visit is to the remarkable Alhambra, which ranks among the greatest works of architecture in the world. We stop for lunch before continuing our exploration of the fortress complex of the Moors, which includes visits to the Generalife gardens and the castle of the Alcazaba. Our hotel is located on the Alhambra hill within easy walking distance of the Alhambra’s wonders.

    Accommodations:

    Alhambra Palace

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Granada

    Today we explore both Christian and Moorish Granada. At the cathedral view the last resting place of Ferdinand and Isabella, the Catholic monarchs, in a splendid royal chapel. Also explore the old Moorish town of the Albaicín on foot, working our way through tiny alleys and past the famous gypsy caves of Sacromonte to visit the most important monuments of the Christian and Moorish periods. The final processions of Semana Santa take place today, Easter Sunday, in this great city. Gather for a farewell reception before dinner this evening.

    Accommodations:

    Alhambra Palace

    Included meals: Breakfast and dinner

  • Granada / Home

    After breakfast depart for the Granada airport for outbound flights.

    Included meal: Breakfast

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we've taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Meals and Accommodations

We enjoy al fresco lunches on the trail. Our picnics allow us to showcase some of the fine produce of the local area while providing healthy choices, such as fresh salads. In the evenings, we dine on Spanish specialties, either in the form of fine dining or more traditional restaurant fare.

Our hotels are often located in historic buildings and were chosen for their charm, historical associations and position along our walking route. They are all four- and five-star establishments with the exception of one three-star hotel. In some of the medieval cities where we stay, due to narrow streets, our motorcoach is unable to pull up to the hotel. In these cases, travelers must carry their own daypacks or carry-on bags to and from our motor coach.

““A holiday delight, filled with scenic walks, religious celebrations, fabulous food and wine, wonderful fellow travelers and terrific lectures. All with the flavors, fragrances and sounds of Andalucía.”

— Laureen DeBuono, MA ’78

Activity Level

This program is designed for people who are regular walkers and can cover different types of terrain without aid. Daily walks range in length from 5 to 10 miles with an average of 7 miles daily. Travelers must be able to walk at a pace of at least 2 miles per hour, including short rest stops, carrying a light daypack with rain gear, extra clothing and personal water supply.

We spend 5 days walking city streets and sights, and another 5 days on terrain that includes mountain ridges, rolling hills and valleys with open farmland and small paths. A typical day on the trail involves 3 hours of walking in the morning and another 1.5 hours after lunch. Participants must commit to walking with the group for the entire day as our routes do not provide the opportunity to deviate from the excursion.

Trails may be uneven or rocky and may also be wet and slippery in places. There are inevitably some steep climbs and descents at elevations as high as 4,500 feet above sea level, with gains and losses of up to 1,300 feet. Restroom facilities are often unavailable along the trail, and it may be necessary to make use of a bush, tree, rock or whatever else the terrain provides. All walks are led by experienced leaders.

Pricing

Secure your spot today

The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what's included.

Price

Double occupancy:
$9,495 per person

Single occupancy:
$11,200 per person

Stanford Alumni Association nonmembers add $300 per person.

What’s included?

  • Educational program with lecture series and pre-departure materials, including an education resource list and travel information

  • Services of our professional tour manager to assist you throughout the program

  • All tours and excursions as described in the itinerary

  • Gratuities to guides and drivers for all group activities

  • 11 nights of deluxe hotel accommodations

  • 11 breakfasts, 7 lunches and 8 dinners

  • Welcome and farewell receptions

  • Group transfers and baggage handling on program arrival and departure days

  • On-tour quarantine-related trip-cancellation, -interruption and -delay insurance coverage

  • General medical, accident and evacuation insurance

You are responsible for your personal travel expenses, including flights to and from the program.

Deposits, payments and cancellations

A $1,000-per-person deposit is required to reserve space on this program. Final payment is due 120 days prior to program start. Deposits and any payments are refundable, less a $500-per-person cancellation fee, until 120 days prior to program start. After that date, refunds can be made only if the program is sold out and we resell your place(s), in which case a $1,000-per-person cancellation fee will apply.

Join us in Spain

