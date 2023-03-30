Andalucia Walk
Trace the influence of Christianity, Islam and Judaism on the landscape and culture of southern Spain, visiting Moorish monuments and observing Easter processions.
Overview
A truly unforgettable adventure
The warm, sunny Andalucía region of southern Spain is renowned for its scenic landscapes. Visit with us during Semana Santa, the week between Palm Sunday and Easter, when townspeople celebrate this very spiritual time. Religious studies scholar Barbara Pitkin joins us, illuminating the rich and shifting religious landscapes in southern Spain.
Trail expert Peter Watson guides our walks through upland pastures and along craggy hillsides, and visit the region’s Moorish monuments. Throughout our journey, marvel at colorful celebrations and solemn candlelit processions wending their way down boulevards of towns and the winding cobblestone streets of villages.
DatesMarch 30–April 10, 2023
Duration12 days
Price
From $9,495 per person
Trip size32 participants
Minimum age18 years
“Studying religious beliefs and practices helps us understand one of the most complex aspects of the human experience and the primary expression of humanity's quest to find meaning and purpose.”
—Barbara Pitkin
Faculty leader
A different kind of classroom
With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.
Barbara Pitkin
Religious Studies
Barbara’s research and teaching focus on the place of religious beliefs, practices, and institutions in the intellectual traditions and cultural life of medieval and early modern Europe, roughly from 1000-1700.
“Professor Pitkin offered insightful lectures that were perfectly tied to our journey and its experiences. She helped to open our eyes to what was unfolding around us. She encouraged discussion and sharing. An inspiring intellectual experience.”
—Robert Wakeley (Wake) Wheeler, ’73
Itinerary
Holy Week in Southern Spain
Starting in Seville and Córdoba, walk through tiny whitewashed villages, wildflower-strewn countryside and dramatic mountain scenery. En route to the magnificent Alhambra in Granada, we stop in Arcos de la Frontera, Grazalema and Ronda, staying in famous Spanish paradors that are situated in some of the finest buildings in Spain.
Seville, Spain
Upon arrival in Seville, transfer to our centrally located hotel. Gather with fellow travelers for a welcome reception featuring the famous specialties of Andalucía.Accommodations:
Hotel Alfonso XIII
Seville
After breakfast at our hotel, join fellow travelers for a walk along the narrow twisting streets of Seville and a visit to the extraordinary Gothic cathedral before pausing for a lunch of fried fish or Spanish ham at an open-air tapas bar. The afternoon is free for us to continue our wanderings, maybe taking in the Duchess of Medinaceli’s palace or the famous bullring and tower of gold. Dinner tonight is at a local restaurant.Accommodations:
Hotel Alfonso XIIIIncluded meals: Breakfast and dinner
Seville / Córdoba
Today we take the high-speed train from Seville to Córdoba, a distance of 80 miles, which we will travel in little over half an hour. Our visit to this historic town includes the Mosque, one of the greatest works of Muslim architecture to be found on any continent, as well as the ancient Jewish quarter. We return to Seville by rail.Accommodations:
Hotel Alfonso XIIIIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Seville / Jerez De La Frontera / Arcos De La Frontera
We begin today with a visit to Seville’s famous Moorish alcazar after which we drive from Seville to Jerez de la Frontera, home of the sherry bodegas. After lunch, visit the town’s Moorish castle and cathedral. In the afternoon, we continue to Arcos de la Frontera, where we stay for two nights in a beautiful old parador, built in typical Andalusian style centered on an open patio and located on the dramatic main square of this beautiful town. Tonight, in this most evocative of southern towns, the famous Easter processions begin.Accommodations:
Parador de ArcosIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Arcos De La Frontera
Today we hike through the farmland of southern Spain. This is a spectacularly beautiful countryside with open pastures and arable land combined with dramatic scenery of low mountain scrub where genista, cistus and countless herbs perfume our walk. In the afternoon, return to Arcos de la Frontera for dinner and another chance to view the Holy Week processions.Accommodations:
Parador de ArcosIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Arcos De La Frontera / Grazalema
Today we depart Arcos de la Frontera and head east for a walk through dramatic mountain scenery of limestone cliffs and circling eagles, stopping for a picnic lunch by an isolated whitewashed farmhouse. In the afternoon, we continue over a ridge to the most beautiful of all the whitewashed villages, Grazalema, from where we drive on to our hotel in the heart of the countryside.Accommodations:
Cortijo de SalinasIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Benaocaz & Ubrique
Today we go on a morning walk through some of the most magnificent scenery of our trip on our way to the tiny Moorish village of Benaocaz where we have lunch. In the afternoon, enjoy a short walk along an ancient Roman roadway down to the town of Ubrique before returning to Grazalema by vehicle.Accommodations:
Cortijo de SalinasIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Grazalema / Benaojan / Ronda
Today begins with a walk through Libar on a full-day trip to the village of Benaoján. From there continue to Ronda, one of the most beautiful and dramatically situated towns in Spain. This evening, Holy Thursday, watch Easter processions as they cross the famous bridge over Ronda’s Tajo gorge.Accommodations:
Parador de RondaIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Ronda
Enjoy a free day in Ronda to explore the town or go on an optional walk across rolling farmland to a dramatic gorge. The walkers will return by train to Ronda. This evening the most famous of Ronda’s processions takes place, the Silent Procession of the Virgin, accompanied by flamenco laments.Accommodations:
Parador de RondaIncluded meals: Breakfast and dinner
Ronda / Granada
This morning we set off for Granada, the last outpost of the Moorish Empire in Spain, which reigned from 711 to 1492. Our first visit is to the remarkable Alhambra, which ranks among the greatest works of architecture in the world. We stop for lunch before continuing our exploration of the fortress complex of the Moors, which includes visits to the Generalife gardens and the castle of the Alcazaba. Our hotel is located on the Alhambra hill within easy walking distance of the Alhambra’s wonders.Accommodations:
Alhambra PalaceIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Granada
Today we explore both Christian and Moorish Granada. At the cathedral view the last resting place of Ferdinand and Isabella, the Catholic monarchs, in a splendid royal chapel. Also explore the old Moorish town of the Albaicín on foot, working our way through tiny alleys and past the famous gypsy caves of Sacromonte to visit the most important monuments of the Christian and Moorish periods. The final processions of Semana Santa take place today, Easter Sunday, in this great city. Gather for a farewell reception before dinner this evening.Accommodations:
Alhambra PalaceIncluded meals: Breakfast and dinner
Granada / Home
After breakfast depart for the Granada airport for outbound flights.Included meal: Breakfast
Trip details
““A holiday delight, filled with scenic walks, religious celebrations, fabulous food and wine, wonderful fellow travelers and terrific lectures. All with the flavors, fragrances and sounds of Andalucía.”
— Laureen DeBuono, MA ’78
Pricing
