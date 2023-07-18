Southern Africa Family Adventure

Discover why Southern Africa is a land of tremendous contrast, from its various ecosystems to its tremendous wildlife and myriad cultures. After taking in the spectacular Victoria Falls, relax with the family during a sunset cruise on the Zambezi River. Visit Cape Town’s iconic Table Mountain, scenic Cape of Good Hope, the infamous District 6, and Robben Island, where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned.

Every stop on our journey reveals an amazing tale of survival and triumph on the continent that is home to the origins of human history itself. Along the way, adults hear lectures from our Stanford faculty leader, while kids engage in educational fun with our zany Young Explorer leaders.