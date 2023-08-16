Southern Africa
Journey through South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe, see spectacular wildlife in Kruger National Park and the Okavango Delta and marvel at the magnificent Victoria Falls.
Overview
A truly unforgettable adventure
Southern Africa, like all of Africa, is a land of tremendous contrast, as evidenced by its various ecosystems, wildlife and cultures. From the windswept coastline of South Africa’s Cape Peninsula to the majesty of Zambia’s Victoria Falls and the wetlands of Botswana’s Okavango Delta. every corner reveals an amazing tale of survival and triumph on the continent that is home to the origins of human history itself.
Enjoy three nights aboard the luxurious Rovos Rail, a world-class Edwardian-style train. With the combination of safari trips and a look back at the turbulent past and the end of apartheid, you’re sure to experience the exploration of a lifetime!
DatesAugust 16–30, 2023
Duration15 days
Minimum age18 years
