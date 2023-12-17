Southeast Asia Family Adventure
Experience the lush beauty and rich history of this region through the contrast between natural landscapes and bustling cities.
Overview
An enriching experience for the whole family
Grab the kids and grandkids to come explore Vietnam and Cambodia! Take a three-wheeled bicycle-powered cyclo ride along the wide boulevards and through the narrow, cacophonous alleys of Hanoi. Don an Indiana-Jones-style fedora and poke through elaborate temple complexes and ruins, many of which are in the process of being reclaimed by the jungle.
Stop to admire limestone caves, practice tai chi on deck and wander the pristine beaches. Cap off the trip by exploring the temples and sampling the delectable cuisine of Bangkok.
DatesDecember 17–27, 2023
Duration11 days
Minimum age6 years
