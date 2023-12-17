Skip to main content
Travel/Study
Ancient traditions and modern marvels

Southeast Asia Family Adventure

Experience the lush beauty and rich history of this region through the contrast between natural landscapes and bustling cities.

Overview

An enriching experience for the whole family

Grab the kids and grandkids to come explore Vietnam and Cambodia! Take a three-wheeled bicycle-powered cyclo ride along the wide boulevards and through the narrow, cacophonous alleys of Hanoi. Don an Indiana-Jones-style fedora and poke through elaborate temple complexes and ruins, many of which are in the process of being reclaimed by the jungle.

Stop to admire limestone caves, practice tai chi on deck and wander the pristine beaches. Cap off the trip by exploring the temples and sampling the delectable cuisine of Bangkok.

Dates

December 17–27, 2023

Duration

11 days

Minimum age

6 years

