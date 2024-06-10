Slovenia and Croatia

Sail leisurely down the Croatian coast from Istria to Dubrovnik aboard the 18-cabin Queen Eleganza, exploring private coves, swimming off the ship, and calling at more than half a dozen unique and charming port towns. Our yacht-like ship moors near historic town centers with easy walk-off access, allowing us to explore the terracotta roofed villages and dine in their seaside restaurants.

Visit Slovenia’s colorful capital city, Ljubljana and venture out to magical Lake Bled. Marvel at the well-preserved ruins of Roman Emperor Diocletian’s palace in Split and the Roman amphitheater and temple in Pula. Hike in Croatia’s famed Krka National Park, boasting cascading waterfalls, picturesque pools and miles of lush green vegetation.