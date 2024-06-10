Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
A cruise along the azure Adriatic

Slovenia and Croatia

Explore the sun-drenched coast, beautifully preserved architecture and seaside towns as we cruise leisurely from Istria to Dubrovnik.

Overview

A luxurious cruise along the Adriatic

Sail leisurely down the Croatian coast from Istria to Dubrovnik aboard the 18-cabin Queen Eleganza, exploring private coves, swimming off the ship, and calling at more than half a dozen unique and charming port towns. Our yacht-like ship moors near historic town centers with easy walk-off access, allowing us to explore the terracotta roofed villages and dine in their seaside restaurants.

Visit Slovenia’s colorful capital city, Ljubljana and venture out to magical Lake Bled. Marvel at the well-preserved ruins of Roman Emperor Diocletian’s palace in Split and the Roman amphitheater and temple in Pula. Hike in Croatia’s famed Krka National Park, boasting cascading waterfalls, picturesque pools and miles of lush green vegetation.

Dates

June 10–22, 2024

Duration

13 days

Minimum age

18 years

Ready to go? Looking for more information?

Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Notify me

Be the first to know when reservations open!

Notify me

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Prefer to send a note? (external link)
Subscribe to our emails (external link)