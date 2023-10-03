Slovenia and Croatia

Sail leisurely down the Croatian coast from Istria to Dubrovnik aboard the 18-cabin yacht Queen Eleganza, calling at more than half a dozen unique and charming port towns. Marvel at the well-preserved ruins of Roman Emperor Diocletian’s palace in Split and the Roman amphitheater and temple in Pula.

Meet local scientists on the island of Lošinj working to protect the Adriatic’s bottlenose dolphin. Also visit Slovenia’s colorful capital city, Ljubljana; venture out to the magical Lake Bled; and hike in Croatia’s famed Krka National Park, boasting cascading waterfalls, picturesque pools and miles of lush green vegetation.