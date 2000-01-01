Seychelles and Zanzibar
The vibrant bazaars and landmarks of Zanzibar; the magic of Seychelles’s Aldabra islands: a journey filled with up-close encounters with history, flora, and fauna.
Overview
A colorful and memorable adventure
In Zanzibar’s Stone Town, you’ll tour landmarks like Livingstone House, Sultan’s Palace, and the Old Fort. The Aldabra group of islands brings the color and spectacle of the underwater world to sparkling life! Swim and snorkel the clear waters and find yourself surrounded by a rainbow of fish, coral reefs, and other marine life—and keep an eye out for Aldabra giant tortoises (although they’re hard to miss!).
We’ll explore numerous well-preserved ruins on Kilwa Kisiwani before finding the perfect spot for some more swimming and snorkeling, or maybe just a stroll along the coastline. Visits to several more breathtaking island groups round out the trip, and our luxurious home on the sea will be the intimate, well-appointed Island Sky.
DatesJanuary 16–31, 2026
Duration16 days
Price
From approx. $16,490 per person
Trip size38 participants
Minimum age18 years
Ready to go? Looking for more information?Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
Spend a day in lively Zanzibar, then set sail in the Indian Ocean, stopping on Latham Island, famous for its bird colonies, and on Kilwa Kisiwani to wander the centuries-old ruins. Next, explore the islands and atolls of the Seychelles archipelago. Take guided nature walks through lush forests in search of rare birds, snorkel in crystal-clear waters, and enjoy the stunning white-sand beaches.
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
Upon arrival, transfer to our beachfront hotel. Gather with fellow travelers this evening for aAccommodations:
Hyatt Regency Dar es SalaamIncluded meal: Dinner
Dar es Salaam / Embarkation
Enjoy a lecture and time at leisure this morning. After lunch in the hotel, transfer to the ship for embarkation.Accommodations:
Island SkyIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Zanzibar, Tanzania
Arriving in Zanzibar’s harbor, we step into a lively city with narrow streets, intricate doorways, mosques, and central bazaars. Embark on a walking tour through Stone Town to see the Livingstone House, Sultan’s Palace, and the Old Fort. This afternoon, join a tour of a nearby spice farm or venture to Jozani Forest to encounter the rare red colobus monkey and other wildlife. Alternatively, opt for additional free time in Zanzibar.Accommodations:
Island SkyIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Latham Island, Tanzania
Also known as Fungu Kizimkazi, this uninhabited coral island spans just 7.5 acres but serves as a crucial breeding ground for many bird species. It is one of the most important areas in the Indian Ocean for masked booby, brown noddy, sooty tern, and greater crested tern. Weather permitting, our Zodiacs will cruise around the island to view these colonies. We’ll also have the chance to snorkel on the fringing reef surrounding the island.Accommodations:
Island SkyIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Kilwa Kisiwani, Tanzania
This morning, we anchor off Kilwa Kisiwani, founded in the 10th century and later an important commercial trading center. Once one of Africa’s wealthiest towns, Kilwa Kisiwani is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site and boasts the world’s most extensive and well-preserved Swahili ruins. Spend the morning exploring on foot, visiting the prominent fort and the Great Mosque. In the afternoon, head to the beach for opportunities to swim, snorkel, or take a leisurely stroll.Accommodations:
Island SkyIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
At Sea
Our lecture program continues as we enjoy a leisurely day at sea, sailing toward the Seychelles.Accommodations:
Island SkyIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
- to
Aldabra Island Group, Seychelles
Arriving in the Outer Seychelles, we will spend two and a half days exploring the Aldabra group of islands. Our Captain and Expedition Leader will adapt our itinerary to maximize our time based on local conditions, with visits planned for the following:
Accommodations:
Assumption Island, once plundered for its guano but now a haven for rare birds and green turtles. Activities include beachcombing, nature walks, and snorkeling.
Cosmoledo, a ring of twelve islands around a lagoon, known for its diverse bird species, including boobies, sooty terns, and great frigate birds.
Picard Island in the Aldabra group of islands, home to giant tortoises and coconut crabs. Activities include walking to observe tortoises, swimming in the clear lagoon, and snorkeling in vibrant coral waters.
Island SkyIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Farquhar Island Group, Seychelles
This morning, we anchor off Farquhar Atoll and use our Zodiacs to explore its sparkling lagoon and islands covered in coconut trees, palms, and scaevola sea lettuce plants. Hawksbill and green sea turtles nest here, and several of the islands are Important Bird and Biodiversity Areas. Enjoy a delightful morning of bird watching or snorkeling in this pristine haven before setting sail this afternoon.Accommodations:
Island SkyIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Alphonse Islands, Seychelles
Enjoy more lectures this morning at sea. In the afternoon, approach the three islands that make up the Alphonse Group, a popular destination for travelers, famed for its crystal-clear waters, white-sand beaches and lush forests. The main island boasts a circular lagoon, providing excellent snorkeling opportunities.Accommodations:
Island SkyIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Amirante Islands, Seychelles
This morning, we arrive at the Amirante Group, a collection of 28 islands discovered by Vasco de Gama in 1501, considered some of the most pristine and untouched in the world. Conditions permitting, visit the vast sand spit on African Banks. Take a nature walk with our naturalists, beachcomb, and look for seabirds. We also hope to take a Zodiac cruise in one of the atoll lagoons, with opportunities for swimming and snorkeling.Accommodations:
Island SkyIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
- to
Aride and La Digue, Seychelles
Our final two days are spent in the Inner Seychelles islands, beginning with a visit to Aride, one of the most important seabird islands in the Indian Ocean. Over one million seabirds breed here, including tropical shearwaters, lesser noddies, frigatebirds, and roseate terns, along with five species unique to the Seychelles, such as the Seychelles warbler and Seychelles magpie robin. The island’s native woodland includes the endemic Wright’s gardenia, a beautifully scented shrub found nowhere else in the world. We plan to land on Curieuse for a nature walk around this rugged island covered in endemic vines and mangroves and which serves as a key nesting site for hawksbill turtles. On La Digue, we find huge granite boulders scattered like giant sculptures on the brilliant white beaches.Accommodations:
Island SkyIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Mahé / Disembark
Disembark on Mahé Island and explore the Seychelles capital, Victoria. See the colorful Arul Mihu Navasakthi Vinayagar Temple and the Clock Tower that was erected in memory of Queen Victoria. Stroll through the lively market where Seychellois shop for local fruit, vegetables, spices, and fish. Continue to the National Botanical Garden and wander among the timber trees, palms, fruit trees, and more than 250 endemic plants. After lunch, spend time in Domaine de Val des Pres, a traditional Creole village that has been recreated around a colonial plantation manor built in 1870. Tour the house, servants’ quarters, and craft stations showcasing traditional Seychellois life in the early days of the history of Seychelles. Gather this evening to toast our journey at a farewell dinner.Accommodations:
Kempinski Seychelles ResortIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Mahé, Seychelles / Home
Transfer to the airport after breakfast for flights returning home.Included meal: Breakfast
