Seychelles and Zanzibar

In Zanzibar’s Stone Town, you’ll tour landmarks like Livingstone House, Sultan’s Palace, and the Old Fort. The Aldabra group of islands brings the color and spectacle of the underwater world to sparkling life! Swim and snorkel the clear waters and find yourself surrounded by a rainbow of fish, coral reefs, and other marine life—and keep an eye out for Aldabra giant tortoises (although they’re hard to miss!).

We’ll explore numerous well-preserved ruins on Kilwa Kisiwani before finding the perfect spot for some more swimming and snorkeling, or maybe just a stroll along the coastline. Visits to several more breathtaking island groups round out the trip, and our luxurious home on the sea will be the intimate, well-appointed Island Sky.