Italy’s Pontine Coast

Get ready to relish the quieter corners of Italy. While we cover some famous sites like Ostia Antica, the archaeological site of the port of ancient Rome, and Tuscany’s Val d’Orcia, most of the tour is focused on lesser-known places that still have that undeniable “wow” factor.

In the Pontine region between Rome and Naples, discover an ancient emperor's seaside villa at Sperlonga, a private garden paradise in Ninfa, and the lavish 18th-century Royal Palace of Caserta. We also cruise the spectacular Monte Argentario peninsula and see the dramatic Etruscan tombs of Tarquinia. In the remote southern reaches of Tuscany, stop in isolated Pitigliano, Italy's “Little Jerusalem,” see the dazzling Cathedral of Orvieto, and visit a magnificent private home in the hills outside Pienza.