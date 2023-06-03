Scotland
Navigate the locks and canals that cut through the Scottish Highlands and sail to the Inner Hebrides, visiting charming coastal villages and ancient castle ruins.
Overview
A truly unforgettable voyage
Venture deep into the Scottish Highlands with its indigo-blue, moody lochs to verdant hills and rounded glens to see firsthand why nature is at the center of the Scottish Gaelic language. Sail through locks and canals to the heart of the Highlands aboard our luxurious ship aptly named and designed just for the Scottish channels, Lord of the Glens.
Join us on a voyage steeped in history and tradition with visits to centuries-old castles, battlefields of the Jacobite rebellion and sacred stone ruins dating back to the early Bronze Age. Raise a wee dram of whisky (slàinte!) and cruise with us through this vibrant land of legend and lore.
DatesJune 3–12, 2023
Duration10 days
Faculty leader
A different kind of classroom
With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.
Charlie Junkerman
Stanford Continuing Studies
Charlie has held various leadership positions at Stanford, and continues to teach courses on Irish and American literature, and European cultural history from the Enlightenment to the present.
“Charlie was able to add significant perspectives to many aspects of the trip. A big plus!”
— John Phelps, ’59, MBA ’62
Itinerary
Cruise through the Scottish Highlands and the Herbrides
Starting in Inverness, cross the Scottish Highlands on an intimate cruise on the Caledonian Canal. Sail through scenic lochs and navigate impressive locks, visiting whisky distilleries and ancient sites along the way. Continue along the coast to explore medieval ruins and stunning castles on Iona, the Isle of Skye and other islands of the Inner Hebrides.
Inverness, Scotland
Arrive in Inverness and transfer to the hotel for a welcome reception and dinner with fellow travelers.Accommodations:
Best Western Palace Hotel and SpaIncluded meal: Dinner
Speyside
Enjoy a hearty Scottish breakfast at the hotel before venturing to Speyside Cooperage, the only working cooperage in the UK, located in the heart of Speyside Malt Whisky Trail. Then take a walk along River Spey, one of Scotland's finest salmon rivers, and a visit to Walkers Shortbread, located within the same small community of Aberlour for over 100 years. Enjoy lunch at the Victorian Dowans Hotel, set high above the picturesque Spey Valley.Accommodations:
Best Western Palace Hotel and SpaIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Inverness / Embark Lord of the Glens
Spend the morning exploring Inverness independently, then head to a local pub for lunch before embarking Lord of the Glens. Tonight, enjoy a reception and welcome dinner onboard, followed by a concert of Scottish traditional music by local musicians.Accommodations:
Lord of the GlensIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Culloden / Clava Cairns / Loch Ness / Fort Augustus
This morning visit Culloden, the battlefield where Bonnie Prince Charlie’s Jacobite forces were defeated in 1746. Learn about the mass expulsion of Catholic clansmen that followed, known as the Highland Clearances. Afterward, travel to Clava Cairns to see the standing stones and passage tombs of this sacred burial site from the Bronze Age. This afternoon, we set sail on the Caledonian Canal, built between 1803 and 1822 to connect Loch Linnhe with the three other lochs that lie in the slip fault of the Great Glen. Enter Loch Ness and ascend an impressive flight of locks that run through the heart of Fort Augustus to moor at the top of the village. Set out on a hike this evening.Accommodations:
Lord of the GlensIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Laggan Loch / Corpach / Glenfinnan
Continue along the Caledonian Canal, ascending to 106 feet at Laggan Locks, after gliding along the tree-lined canal known as Laggan Avenue. Sail onward across picturesque Lochs Oich and Lochy before descending Neptune's Staircase, a set of eight interconnected locks dropping 64 feet to the sea loch at Corpach. From Corpach, drive to Glenfinnan to explore the spectacularly scenic location now famous for Harry Potter, or chose to explore Loch Linnhe by kayak from our moorings in the shadow of Ben Nevis, Britain's highest mountain.Accommodations:
Lord of the GlensIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Loch Linnhe / Oban
Sail through Loch Linnhe to the town of Oban, set on a picturesque bay on the Firth of Lorn. There is time to explore this lively town on foot, visiting a whisky distillery and McCaig’s Folly, a monument on a hill overlooking the town and bay that was inspired by the Roman Colosseum. This evening, enjoy a whisky tasting onboard ship.Accommodations:
Lord of the GlensIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Sound of Mull / Iona / Duart Castle / Tobermory
Today we depart the mainland for the Inner Hebrides. Disembark on the Isle of Mull, then cross to Iona by ferry to visit the medieval abbey ruins. Stroll through St. Oran’s Chapel and the royal graveyard where Scottish kings, including Macbeth, are buried. Back on Mull, visit Duart Castle, the ancestral home of Clan MacLean that was built in the 13th century and is still inhabited by the MacLean family today. Rejoin our ship and cruise the dramatic Sound of Mull to overnight at the picturesque fishing community of Tobermory. A member of the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust joins us this evening for a talk on marine conservation in these waters.Accommodations:
Lord of the GlensIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Tobermory / Isle of Eigg or Rum / Inverie
Sail north to either Eigg or Rum, depending on weather conditions. The islands have small populations of less than one hundred people. Watch for marine animals and birdlife, including dolphins, Atlantic seals, minke and humpback whales. On Eigg, walk or cycle around the island trails, enjoy views of the imposing crag of Sgurr and talk with the local residents. Alternatively on Rum, we visit fanciful Kinloch Castle. Later sail to the tiny village of Inverie, where we sip a drink at the Old Forge, the most remote pub in the British Isles.Accommodations:
Lord of the GlensIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Isle of Sky / Kyle of Lochalsh
Today continue north to the Isle of Skye, where we trace the legacy of the 1,300-year-old Clan MacDonald, who once ruled the west coast of Scotland, at the Museum of the Isles. See the ruins of Armadale Castle, ancestral home of the MacDonalds, and take a walk through the beautiful woodlands and gardens. Then sail for Kyle of Lochalsh for a guided coastal walk or a visit to nearby Eilean Donan Castle. This evening, celebrate our voyage at a farewell dinner onboard the ship.Accommodations:
Lord of the GlensIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Kyle of Lochalsh / Disembarkation / Inverness / Home
Disembark in Kyle of Lochalsh and transfer to the airport in Inverness for homeward-bound flights.
Post-trip Extension: Edinburgh
Visit the capital’s historic sights on expertly guided tours and enjoy time on your own to explore the city’s winding streets and lively restaurant scene. See the Scottish Crown Jewels and explore Edinburgh's old and new towns, together designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Experience a specially arranged traditional High Tea aboard an elegant and historic long ship.
DatesJune 12–15, 2022
Duration4 days
Disembark / Edinburgh
After disembarking the Lord of the Glens in Kyle of Lochalsh, drive south to Edinburgh. Begin our exploration with a guided visit to the Royal Yacht Britannia, one of the most famous ships in the world. Launched April 16th, 1953, the ship has taken members of the Royal Family and their guests more than a million nautical miles. Check in to our luxury hotel located in the heart of Edinburgh, and enjoy the rest of the afternoon at leisure.Accommodations:
Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The CaledonianIncluded meal: Lunch
Edinburgh
Start the day with a hearty Scottish breakfast followed by a panoramic view of Edinburgh, including a stop at Arthur's Seat, the peak of an extinct volcano. Visit Edinburgh Castle, and view Scotland's Crown Jewels and the Stone of Destiny—recently returned from London after 700 years. From the castle, stroll in the footsteps of Scottish royalty along the Royal Mile to St. Giles Cathedral, where reformer John Knox preached his fiery sermons. After lunch walk to the Palace of Holyrood House, the Queen's official residence in Edinburgh and once home to Bonnie Prince Charlie, Mary Queen of Scots and many more. Enjoy more independent exploration this afternoon.Accommodations:
Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The CaledonianIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Edinburgh
Nearby to Edinburgh is Rosslyn Chapel, founded in 1446 by Sir William St Clair. The beauty of its setting, in rural Midlothian, and the mysterious symbolism of its ornate stonework have inspired, attracted and intrigued writers, artists and visitors ever since. Return to Edinburgh to visit the Scottish National Gallery, home to one of the best collections of fine art in the world. Gather this evening for a festive farewell dinner.Accommodations:
Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The CaledonianIncluded meals: Breakfast and dinner
Edinburgh / Home
Transfer to Edinburgh airport for flights home.Accommodations:
Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The CaledonianIncluded meal: Breakfast
Category A
Cabins with two portholes (Wyatt Deck) or picture windows (Roberts Deck) and a double bed or two single beds.
Cabins: 104, 106, 209, 211, 212
Double: $11,295 per person
Category B
Cabins on Roberts and Bell Deck featuring a picture window and two twin beds.
Cabins: 201–208, 210, 214, 216–217, 301–306
Double: $12,395 per person
Single: $16,595 per person
Category C
Cabins on Roberts Deck designed for solo travelers featuring a double bed and picture window.
Cabins: 218, 219
Single: $16,595 per person
