Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
A cruise through the Scottish Highlands and the Hebrides

Scotland

Navigate the locks and canals that cut through the Scottish Highlands and sail to the Inner Hebrides, visiting charming coastal villages and ancient castle ruins.

Overview

A truly unforgettable voyage

Venture deep into the Scottish Highlands with its indigo-blue, moody lochs to verdant hills and rounded glens to see firsthand why nature is at the center of the Scottish Gaelic language. Sail through locks and canals to the heart of the Highlands aboard our luxurious ship aptly named and designed just for the Scottish channels, Lord of the Glens.

Join us on a voyage steeped in history and tradition with visits to centuries-old castles, battlefields of the Jacobite rebellion and sacred stone ruins dating back to the early Bronze Age. Raise a wee dram of whisky (slàinte!) and cruise with us through this vibrant land of legend and lore.

Dates

June 3–12, 2023

Duration

10 days

Price

From $11,295 per person

Trip size

43 participants

Minimum age

18 years
Faculty leader

A different kind of classroom

With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.

Charlie Junkerman

Stanford Continuing Studies

Charlie has held various leadership positions at Stanford, and continues to teach courses on Irish and American literature, and European cultural history from the Enlightenment to the present.

Learn more about Charlie Junkerman

“Charlie was able to add significant perspectives to many aspects of the trip. A big plus!”

— John Phelps, ’59, MBA ’62

Lecture Topics

Delve into Scotland's fascinating history with a lecture program covering the following:

  • Married to the Massive Mysticism of Stone: Scottish Megalithic Sites and Dry-Stone Walls

  • “Bright is the Ring of Words:” Twenty Six Voices of the Scottish Parliament

  • Framing the Highlands: The Beautiful, the Picturesque and the Sublime

  • Radiant Solitude: Scottish Island Hermits and Early Monasteries

Itinerary

Cruise through the Scottish Highlands and the Herbrides

Starting in Inverness, cross the Scottish Highlands on an intimate cruise on the Caledonian Canal. Sail through scenic lochs and navigate impressive locks, visiting whisky distilleries and ancient sites along the way. Continue along the coast to explore medieval ruins and stunning castles on Iona, the Isle of Skye and other islands of the Inner Hebrides.

  • Inverness, Scotland

    Arrive in Inverness and transfer to the hotel for a welcome reception and dinner with fellow travelers.

    Accommodations:

    Best Western Palace Hotel and Spa

    Included meal: Dinner

  • Speyside

    Enjoy a hearty Scottish breakfast at the hotel before venturing to Speyside Cooperage, the only working cooperage in the UK, located in the heart of Speyside Malt Whisky Trail. Then take a walk along River Spey, one of Scotland's finest salmon rivers, and a visit to Walkers Shortbread, located within the same small community of Aberlour for over 100 years. Enjoy lunch at the Victorian Dowans Hotel, set high above the picturesque Spey Valley.

    Accommodations:

    Best Western Palace Hotel and Spa

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Inverness / Embark Lord of the Glens

    Spend the morning exploring Inverness independently, then head to a local pub for lunch before embarking Lord of the Glens. Tonight, enjoy a reception and welcome dinner onboard, followed by a concert of Scottish traditional music by local musicians.

    Accommodations:

    Lord of the Glens

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Culloden / Clava Cairns / Loch Ness / Fort Augustus

    This morning visit Culloden, the battlefield where Bonnie Prince Charlie’s Jacobite forces were defeated in 1746. Learn about the mass expulsion of Catholic clansmen that followed, known as the Highland Clearances. Afterward, travel to Clava Cairns to see the standing stones and passage tombs of this sacred burial site from the Bronze Age. This afternoon, we set sail on the Caledonian Canal, built between 1803 and 1822 to connect Loch Linnhe with the three other lochs that lie in the slip fault of the Great Glen. Enter Loch Ness and ascend an impressive flight of locks that run through the heart of Fort Augustus to moor at the top of the village. Set out on a hike this evening.

    Accommodations:

    Lord of the Glens

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Laggan Loch / Corpach / Glenfinnan

    Continue along the Caledonian Canal, ascending to 106 feet at Laggan Locks, after gliding along the tree-lined canal known as Laggan Avenue. Sail onward across picturesque Lochs Oich and Lochy before descending Neptune's Staircase, a set of eight interconnected locks dropping 64 feet to the sea loch at Corpach. From Corpach, drive to Glenfinnan to explore the spectacularly scenic location now famous for Harry Potter, or chose to explore Loch Linnhe by kayak from our moorings in the shadow of Ben Nevis, Britain's highest mountain.

    Accommodations:

    Lord of the Glens

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Loch Linnhe / Oban

    Sail through Loch Linnhe to the town of Oban, set on a picturesque bay on the Firth of Lorn. There is time to explore this lively town on foot, visiting a whisky distillery and McCaig’s Folly, a monument on a hill overlooking the town and bay that was inspired by the Roman Colosseum. This evening, enjoy a whisky tasting onboard ship.

    Accommodations:

    Lord of the Glens

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Sound of Mull / Iona / Duart Castle / Tobermory

    Today we depart the mainland for the Inner Hebrides. Disembark on the Isle of Mull, then cross to Iona by ferry to visit the medieval abbey ruins. Stroll through St. Oran’s Chapel and the royal graveyard where Scottish kings, including Macbeth, are buried. Back on Mull, visit Duart Castle, the ancestral home of Clan MacLean that was built in the 13th century and is still inhabited by the MacLean family today. Rejoin our ship and cruise the dramatic Sound of Mull to overnight at the picturesque fishing community of Tobermory. A member of the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust joins us this evening for a talk on marine conservation in these waters.

    Accommodations:

    Lord of the Glens

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Tobermory / Isle of Eigg or Rum / Inverie

    Sail north to either Eigg or Rum, depending on weather conditions. The islands have small populations of less than one hundred people. Watch for marine animals and birdlife, including dolphins, Atlantic seals, minke and humpback whales. On Eigg, walk or cycle around the island trails, enjoy views of the imposing crag of Sgurr and talk with the local residents. Alternatively on Rum, we visit fanciful Kinloch Castle. Later sail to the tiny village of Inverie, where we sip a drink at the Old Forge, the most remote pub in the British Isles.

    Accommodations:

    Lord of the Glens

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Isle of Sky / Kyle of Lochalsh

    Today continue north to the Isle of Skye, where we trace the legacy of the 1,300-year-old Clan MacDonald, who once ruled the west coast of Scotland, at the Museum of the Isles. See the ruins of Armadale Castle, ancestral home of the MacDonalds, and take a walk through the beautiful woodlands and gardens. Then sail for Kyle of Lochalsh for a guided coastal walk or a visit to nearby Eilean Donan Castle. This evening, celebrate our voyage at a farewell dinner onboard the ship.

    Accommodations:

    Lord of the Glens

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Kyle of Lochalsh / Disembarkation / Inverness / Home

    Disembark in Kyle of Lochalsh and transfer to the airport in Inverness for homeward-bound flights.

Make the most of your trip

Want more time to explore? Get the most out of your stay in this region when you sign up for an optional trip extension.

Post-trip Extension: Edinburgh

Visit the capital’s historic sights on expertly guided tours and enjoy time on your own to explore the city’s winding streets and lively restaurant scene. See the Scottish Crown Jewels and explore Edinburgh's old and new towns, together designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Experience a specially arranged traditional High Tea aboard an elegant and historic long ship.

Dates

June 12–15, 2022

Duration

4 days

  • Disembark / Edinburgh

    After disembarking the Lord of the Glens in Kyle of Lochalsh, drive south to Edinburgh. Begin our exploration with a guided visit to the Royal Yacht Britannia, one of the most famous ships in the world. Launched April 16th, 1953, the ship has taken members of the Royal Family and their guests more than a million nautical miles. Check in to our luxury hotel located in the heart of Edinburgh, and enjoy the rest of the afternoon at leisure.

    Accommodations:

    Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian

    Included meal: Lunch

  • Edinburgh

    Start the day with a hearty Scottish breakfast followed by a panoramic view of Edinburgh, including a stop at Arthur's Seat, the peak of an extinct volcano. Visit Edinburgh Castle, and view Scotland's Crown Jewels and the Stone of Destiny—recently returned from London after 700 years. From the castle, stroll in the footsteps of Scottish royalty along the Royal Mile to St. Giles Cathedral, where reformer John Knox preached his fiery sermons. After lunch walk to the Palace of Holyrood House, the Queen's official residence in Edinburgh and once home to Bonnie Prince Charlie, Mary Queen of Scots and many more. Enjoy more independent exploration this afternoon.

    Accommodations:

    Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Edinburgh

    Nearby to Edinburgh is Rosslyn Chapel, founded in 1446 by Sir William St Clair. The beauty of its setting, in rural Midlothian, and the mysterious symbolism of its ornate stonework have inspired, attracted and intrigued writers, artists and visitors ever since. Return to Edinburgh to visit the Scottish National Gallery, home to one of the best collections of fine art in the world. Gather this evening for a festive farewell dinner.

    Accommodations:

    Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian

    Included meals: Breakfast and dinner

  • Edinburgh / Home

    Transfer to Edinburgh airport for flights home.

    Accommodations:

    Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh – The Caledonian

    Included meal: Breakfast

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Tobermory, Inner Hebrides

Travel in Scotland

Average temperatures in June in Scotland tend to waver around the low and mid 60s (°F). Scotland's high latitude results in long summer days and often an extended twilight. Rainfall is common in June, with an average of 1.8 in per day, the chance of a wet day being around 27%.

Getting Around

This trip includes two nights at the Best Western Palace Hotel in Inverness and seven nights on the Lord of the Glens. We travel by motor coach for most of our excursions on land, and by ferry from the Isle of Mull to Iona. Lord of the Glens is equipped with bicycles to explore the country roads and small towns along our itinerary, as well as kayaks for a personal foray into Loch Linnhe.

Activity Level

We consider this to be a moderately strenuous program. Participants should be able to walk unassisted for extended excursions among ancient stone monuments or ruins of old castles with uneven stairs with no handrails. All participants must be physically fit, active and in good health.

About Our Ship

Lord of the Glens is a spectacularly unique ship. She was built for one purpose—to fit through the network of locks and canals that cut through the heart of the Scottish Highlands, making her the only ship to offer a voyage through the Caledonian Canal, connecting the North Sea to the Atlantic.

All cabins are tasteful, comfortable, and amply sized, with outside views. Most cabins have picture windows (two have two large portholes high in the cabin). Facilities include a private bathroom with shower, individually controlled air-conditioning and heating, television, music system, hair dryer, telephone, safety deposit box, bathrobes and toiletries. There is complimentary Wi-Fi on board. Meals are served in the dining room or sometimes outdoors, in a single, unassigned seating. Public spaces include two lounges, two open-air viewing areas, a bar and space to read books from the library. Lord of the Glens is equipped with bicycles and kayaks for personal exploration.

Pricing

Secure your spot today

The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.

Choose the room that’s right for you

There are a variety of rooms to choose from aboard our ship. Please consult the diagram below to aid you in making your decision. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to give us a call at 650-725-1093.

Please note that Stanford Alumni Association nonmembers should add $300 per person to the prices below.

Category A

Cabins with two portholes (Wyatt Deck) or picture windows (Roberts Deck) and a double bed or two single beds.

Cabins: 104, 106, 209, 211, 212

  • Double: $11,295 per person

Category B

Cabins on Roberts and Bell Deck featuring a picture window and two twin beds.

Cabins: 201–208, 210, 214, 216–217, 301–306

  • Double: $12,395 per person

  • Single: $16,595 per person

Category C

Cabins on Roberts Deck designed for solo travelers featuring a double bed and picture window.

Cabins: 218, 219

  • Single: $16,595 per person

Optional Post-Trip Extension to Edinburgh:

Double: $2,630 per person
Single: $2,790 per person

What’s included?

  • Educational program with lecture series and pre-departure materials, including an education resource list and travel information

  • Services of our professional tour manager to assist you throughout the program

  • All tours and excursions as described in the itinerary

  • Gratuities to guides, drivers and ship crew for all group activities

  • 2 nights in standard accommodations in Inverness (3 additional nights in deluxe accommodations for participants on the post-trip extension)

  • 7 nights aboard Lord of the Glens

  • 9 breakfasts, 8 lunches and 8 dinners (plus 3 breakfasts, 2 lunches and 1 dinner for extension participants)

  • Welcome and farewell receptions

  • Transfers and baggage handling on program arrival and departure days

  • On-tour quarantine-related trip-cancellation, -interruption and -delay insurance coverage

  • General medical, accident and evacuation insurance

You are responsible for your personal travel expenses, including flights to and from the program.

Deposits, payments and cancellations

A $1,000-per-person deposit is required to reserve space on this program. Final payment is due 120 days prior to program start. Deposits and any payments are refundable, less a $500-per-person cancellation fee, until 120 days prior to program start. After that date, refunds can be made only if the program is sold out and we resell your place(s), in which case a $1,000-per-person cancellation fee will apply.

Join us in Scotland

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

