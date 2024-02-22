Raja Ampat
Cruise aboard a privately chartered ship through the limestone karst dotted Raja Ampat archipelago, located off the northwest coast of New Guinea.
Overview
A truly unforgettable adventure
Few places on earth are as ecologically and culturally diverse as Indonesia’s Raja Ampat Islands. With dramatic landscapes, lush forests, a profusion of land and marine flora and fauna, friendly islanders and incomparable coral reefs for underwater exploring, this little-traveled region offers an experience unequalled anywhere.
There’s no better way to explore all of the riches of these remote islands than by small expedition ship, and our ship, the Aqua Blu, more than fits the bill. As we ply the waters of the Banda and Ceram Seas with faculty leader Kevin Arrigo, soak up this wondrous amalgam of sea, sand, coral reefs, volcanoes and colorful cultures from the comfort of our state-of-the-art ship.
DatesFebruary 22–March 3, 2024
Duration11 days
Price
From $12,995 per person
Trip size26 participants
Minimum age18 years
Faculty leader
Kevin Arrigo
Earth Sciences
The Donald & Donald M. Steel Professor in Earth Sciences, Arrigo is a biological oceanographer whose principal interest has been in the role marine organisms play in modulating the cycling of carbon within the oceans and atmosphere.
Itinerary
A snorkeling and diving adventure in Indonesia
From Jakarta, fly to Sorong in Raja Ampat, our launching off point for a once-in-a-lifetime marine adventure. Aboard the exquisitely appointed Aqua Blu, spend six days exploring the bays and inlets of the marine-rich Raja Ampat archipelago.
Jakarta, Indonesia
Upon arrival, transfer to our hotel in downtown Jakarta. Enjoy the evening at leisure.Accommodations:
The St. Regis Jakarta
Jakarta
Meet for lunch before embarking on a tour of the National Museum and a visit to the National Monument, built to commemorate the country's proclamation of independence. Take the remainder of the afternoon to rest before our very early morning flight (departing soon after midnight) to Sorong to start our cruise.Accommodations:
The St. Regis JakartaIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Sorong
Arrive to a warm welcome in Sorong early this morning then repair to day rooms at the Swiss-Belhotel Sorong to rest. Enjoy brunch before heading to the Aqua Blu for embarkation. Cruise to Mioskon Island this evening as dinner is served.Accommodations:
Aqua BluIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Mioskon Island
Awake to the beauty of Mioskon Island and begin the day with an easy dive or snorkel excursion. In the afternoon we set out on tenders or by kayak to explore ‘The Passage,’ a narrow passage between Waigeo and Gam Island through which Alfred Russell Wallace traveled in 1860. Take in magnificent views of tangled mangroves and catch sight of saltwater crocodiles, hawksbill turtles and hornbills.Accommodations:
Aqua BluIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Kabui Bay, Cape Kri & Yangeffo Island
Rise in the morning to birdsong for an early tender tour of the magnificent karsts around Kabui Bay. Back on board, enjoy breakfast while we sail to Cape Kri. Once there, we snorkel or dive this famous dive site that holds the world record for most species spotted in a single 90-minute dive. Next, travel to Yangeffo Island and opt for a dive excursion at the Mayhem reef or a sunset tender tour of the mangroves. Dine underneath the stars back onboard.Accommodations:
Aqua BluIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Aljui Bay & Wofoh Island
Visit a pearl farm in Aljui Bay this morning before cruising to Wofoh Island for diving, snorkeling and water sports. Wrap up the day on a private beach, sipping cocktails as the sun sets.Accommodations:
Aqua BluIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Wayag Island
Rise early today to catch the stunning limestone islets and lagoons of Wayag Island emerge as the sun rises. Take an early morning swim and keep a lookout for rare birds of paradise. Recharge over back onboard before heading out again for diving at Figure Eight Rock or snorkeling at the Ranger station to spot black tip reef sharks. Spend the afternoon exploring hidden lagoons aboard kayaks from “Castaway” beach.Accommodations:
Aqua BluIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Dayang Island & Birie Island
Arrive this morning at Dayang Island, known for its plethora of marine life, especially reef manta rays. Both snorkelers and divers alike revel in the close presence of these majestic creatures at the Manta Cleaning Station. This afternoon, cruise to Birie Island to visit with Papuan residents in the village of Yensawai and marvel at a traditional dance performance.Accommodations:
Aqua BluIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Mayalibit Bay
Rise before the sun to embark on a spectacular nature excursion on tender, by local canoe and on foot to spot the rare birds of paradise on the island of Waigeo. Take a refreshing swim down the shimmering blue Kali Biru River and one last snorkel excursion at Friwinbonda Island before the ship heads back to Sorong.Accommodations:
Aqua BluIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Sorong / Jakarta
Depart the ship early this morning to catch our return flight to Jakarta. Enjoy a final lecture and lunch, then spend the remainder of the afternoon at leisure.Accommodations:
Anara Airport HotelIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Jakarta / Home
Transfer to the airport for flights homeward bound.Included meal: Breakfast
Trip details
Pricing
Category A
Cabin on Lower or Main Deck with twin beds and 2 portholes
Cabins: 102, 103, 206
Double occupancy: $12,995 per person
Single occupancy: $16,895 per person
Category B
Cabin on Main, Forecastle or Bridge Deck with king bed and 2–3 windows
Cabins: 201, 203, 301, 401
Double occupancy: $16,595 per person
Single occupancy: $21,575 per person
Category C
Cabin on Lower Deck with king bed and 3–4 portholes; or Main Deck with twin beds and 3 windows; or Forecastle or Bridge Deck with king bed and 2 windows
Cabins: 101, 104, 105, 202, 204, 302, 303, 402
Double occupancy: $18,495 per person
