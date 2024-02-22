Skip to main content
Unparalleled snorkeling and diving in Indonesia

Raja Ampat

Cruise aboard a privately chartered ship through the limestone karst dotted Raja Ampat archipelago, located off the northwest coast of New Guinea.

Overview

A truly unforgettable adventure

Few places on earth are as ecologically and culturally diverse as Indonesia’s Raja Ampat Islands. With dramatic landscapes, lush forests, a profusion of land and marine flora and fauna, friendly islanders and incomparable coral reefs for underwater exploring, this little-traveled region offers an experience unequalled anywhere.

There’s no better way to explore all of the riches of these remote islands than by small expedition ship, and our ship, the Aqua Blu, more than fits the bill. As we ply the waters of the Banda and Ceram Seas with faculty leader Kevin Arrigo, soak up this wondrous amalgam of sea, sand, coral reefs, volcanoes and colorful cultures from the comfort of our state-of-the-art ship.

Dates

February 22–March 3, 2024

Duration

11 days

Price

From $12,995 per person

Trip size

26 participants

Minimum age

18 years
Faculty leader

A different kind of classroom

With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.

Kevin Arrigo

Earth Sciences

The Donald & Donald M. Steel Professor in Earth Sciences, Arrigo is a biological oceanographer whose principal interest has been in the role marine organisms play in modulating the cycling of carbon within the oceans and atmosphere. 

Learn more about Kevin Arrigo

Itinerary

A snorkeling and diving adventure in Indonesia

From Jakarta, fly to Sorong in Raja Ampat, our launching off point for a once-in-a-lifetime marine adventure. Aboard the exquisitely appointed Aqua Blu, spend six days exploring the bays and inlets of the marine-rich Raja Ampat archipelago.

  • Jakarta, Indonesia

    Upon arrival, transfer to our hotel in downtown Jakarta. Enjoy the evening at leisure. 

    Accommodations:

    The St. Regis Jakarta

  • Jakarta

    Meet for lunch before embarking on a tour of the National Museum and a visit to the National Monument, built to commemorate the country's proclamation of independence. Take the remainder of the afternoon to rest before our very early morning flight (departing soon after midnight) to Sorong to start our cruise.

    Accommodations:

    The St. Regis Jakarta

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Sorong

    Arrive to a warm welcome in Sorong early this morning then repair to day rooms at the Swiss-Belhotel Sorong to rest. Enjoy brunch before heading to the Aqua Blu for embarkation. Cruise to Mioskon Island this evening as dinner is served.

    Accommodations:

    Aqua Blu

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Mioskon Island

    Awake to the beauty of Mioskon Island and begin the day with an easy dive or snorkel excursion. In the afternoon we set out on tenders or by kayak to explore ‘The Passage,’ a narrow passage between Waigeo and Gam Island through which Alfred Russell Wallace traveled in 1860. Take in magnificent views of tangled mangroves and catch sight of saltwater crocodiles, hawksbill turtles and hornbills.

    Accommodations:

    Aqua Blu

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Kabui Bay, Cape Kri & Yangeffo Island

    Rise in the morning to birdsong for an early tender tour of the magnificent karsts around Kabui Bay. Back on board, enjoy breakfast while we sail to Cape Kri. Once there, we snorkel or dive this famous dive site that holds the world record for most species spotted in a single 90-minute dive. Next, travel to Yangeffo Island and opt for a dive excursion at the Mayhem reef or a sunset tender tour of the mangroves. Dine underneath the stars back onboard.

    Accommodations:

    Aqua Blu

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Aljui Bay & Wofoh Island

    Visit a pearl farm in Aljui Bay this morning before cruising to Wofoh Island for diving, snorkeling and water sports. Wrap up the day on a private beach, sipping cocktails as the sun sets.

    Accommodations:

    Aqua Blu

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Wayag Island

    Rise early today to catch the stunning limestone islets and lagoons of Wayag Island emerge as the sun rises. Take an early morning swim and keep a lookout for rare birds of paradise. Recharge over back onboard before heading out again for diving at Figure Eight Rock or snorkeling at the Ranger station to spot black tip reef sharks. Spend the afternoon exploring hidden lagoons aboard kayaks from “Castaway” beach.

    Accommodations:

    Aqua Blu

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Dayang Island & Birie Island

    Arrive this morning at Dayang Island, known for its plethora of marine life, especially reef manta rays. Both snorkelers and divers alike revel in the close presence of these majestic creatures at the Manta Cleaning Station. This afternoon, cruise to Birie Island to visit with Papuan residents in the village of Yensawai and marvel at a traditional dance performance.

    Accommodations:

    Aqua Blu

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Mayalibit Bay

    Rise before the sun to embark on a spectacular nature excursion on tender, by local canoe and on foot to spot the rare birds of paradise on the island of Waigeo. Take a refreshing swim down the shimmering blue Kali Biru River and one last snorkel excursion at Friwinbonda Island before the ship heads back to Sorong.

    Accommodations:

    Aqua Blu

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Sorong / Jakarta

    Depart the ship early this morning to catch our return flight to Jakarta. Enjoy a final lecture and lunch, then spend the remainder of the afternoon at leisure.

    Accommodations:

    Anara Airport Hotel

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Jakarta / Home

    Transfer to the airport for flights homeward bound.

    Included meal: Breakfast

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

beautiful sunset view of island beach

Activity Level

We consider this program to be mildly strenuous. Travelers will board 16-passenger speed boats from the back of the Aqua Blu for daily excursions. Ashore travelers must be able to walk moderate distances, unaided, along beaches and sometimes over rough terrain, including steep and sandy trails. Participants must be physically fit, active and in good health.

For travelers interested in snorkeling, no prior experience is necessary; however, comfort swimming unassisted in open water is necessary. All snorkel gear is provided.

Diving Details

Travelers wishing to dive must show certification from a recognized agency before participating (BSAC, NAUI, PADI, SSI), and anyone older than 55 is required to show a medical certificate that allows you to dive. There will be one or two dives per a day (depending on conditions), averaging 45 minutes per dive. Each dive will begin with a comprehensive brief, and all divers will be assessed on their experience levels. All diving gear is provided, and a tender with a capacity of eight divers is reserved exclusively for diving activities. One or two dive instructors will be on the boat, pending the number of divers we have participating.

About Our Ship

With a grand legacy as the former British Royal Navy’s HMS Beagle and later as the private yacht of a European aristocratic family, Aqua Blu is a compelling maritime statement. A 2019 refurbishment overseen by Dutch yacht design maestro Cor D. Rover brings the vessel to world-class cruising specifications. Guests can expect to embrace a distinguished sense of history and seafaring evolution when they set foot on this one-of-a-kind cruise ship. Inside the five-deck, 15-suite Aqua Blu, Rover has tastefully paired a brass-and-ivory interior theme with generous and inviting indoor and outdoor social spaces, including a sun deck. Each cabin is equipped with portholes or windows with either a king-size bed or twin beds. The Aqua Blu dining experience promises refreshing and inspiring food, with its menu drawing inspiration from Indonesian, European and Mediterranean cuisines.

Pricing

Secure your spot today

The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.

agua blu ship sailing near land on cloudy day

Choose the room that’s right for you

There are a variety of rooms to choose from aboard our ship. Consult the diagram below to aid you in making your decision. Please note that single accommodations are limited. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to give us a call at 650-725-1093.

Please note that SAA non-members should add $300 per person to the prices below.

Category A

Cabin on Lower or Main Deck with twin beds and 2 portholes

Cabins: 102, 103, 206

  • Double occupancy: $12,995 per person

  • Single occupancy: $16,895 per person

Category B

Cabin on Main, Forecastle or Bridge Deck with king bed and 2–3 windows

Cabins: 201, 203, 301, 401

  • Double occupancy: $16,595 per person

  • Single occupancy: $21,575 per person

Category C

Cabin on Lower Deck with king bed and 3–4 portholes; or Main Deck with twin beds and 3 windows; or Forecastle or Bridge Deck with king bed and 2 windows

Cabins: 101, 104, 105, 202, 204, 302, 303, 402

  • Double occupancy: $18,495 per person

What’s included?

  • Educational program with lecture series and predeparture materials, including an education resource list and travel information

  • Services of our professional tour manager to assist you throughout the program

  • All meals, tours, and excursions as described in the itinerary

  • Snorkeling and diving excursions

  • Use of kayaks and stand-up paddle boards

  • Gratuities to guides, drivers and ship crew for all group activities

  • 7 nights aboard the Aqua Blu

  • 3 nights of hotel accommodations

  • Internal flights in Indonesia on February 23 and March 2

  • Transfers and baggage handling on program arrival and departure days

  • Minimal medical, accident and evacuation insurance (U.S. residents only)

You are responsible for your personal travel expenses, including flights to and from the program.

Deposits, payments and cancellations

A $2,000-per-person deposit is required to reserve space on this program. Final payment is due 120 days prior to program start. Deposits and any payments are refundable, less a $1,000-per-person cancellation fee, until 120 days prior to program start. After that date, refunds can be made only if the program is sold out and we resell your place(s), in which case a $2,000-per-person cancellation fee will apply.

Join us in Indonesia!

Make your reservation now

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

