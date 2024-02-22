Few places on earth are as ecologically and culturally diverse as Indonesia’s Raja Ampat Islands. With dramatic landscapes, lush forests, a profusion of land and marine flora and fauna, friendly islanders and incomparable coral reefs for underwater exploring, this little-traveled region offers an experience unequalled anywhere.

There’s no better way to explore all of the riches of these remote islands than by small expedition ship, and our ship, the Aqua Blu, more than fits the bill. As we ply the waters of the Banda and Ceram Seas with faculty leader Kevin Arrigo, soak up this wondrous amalgam of sea, sand, coral reefs, volcanoes and colorful cultures from the comfort of our state-of-the-art ship.