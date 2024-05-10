Northern Portugal is a magical place, with stunning landscapes dotted with tiny villages, farms and wineries. And it’s never more beautiful than in the spring when the hillsides bloom with new growth. We’ll walk daily through this bucolic countryside, enjoying farm-fresh picnics and stopping to taste port at a quinta and chat with the winery staff.

Explore not only the northern mountains and meadows but also the rich history of this mighty nation that sent explorers around the world and was a European superpower by the 16th century. After a day of adventure, relax in charming accommodations that include a converted 12th-century Cistercian monastery and an old wine lodge on the banks of the Douro River.