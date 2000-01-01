Skip to main content
An intimate look at Italy’s “secret” countryside

Italy’s Pontine Coast

Relax and explore on a journey that uncovers ancient coastlines and rustic inland regions between Rome and Naples—staying far from the crowded, touristy throngs.

Overview

The beauty of under-the-radar Italy

Get ready to relish the quieter corners of Italy. While we cover some famous sites like Ostia Antica, the archaeological site of the port of ancient Rome, and Tuscany’s Val d’Orcia, most of the tour is focused on lesser-known places that still have that undeniable “wow” factor. 

In the Pontine region between Rome and Naples, discover an ancient emperor's seaside villa at Sperlonga, a private garden paradise in Ninfa, and the lavish 18th-century Royal Palace of Caserta. We also cruise the spectacular Monte Argentario peninsula and see the dramatic Etruscan tombs of Tarquinia. In the remote southern reaches of Tuscany, stop in isolated Pitigliano, Italy's “Little Jerusalem,” see the dazzling Cathedral of Orvieto, and visit a magnificent private home in the hills outside Pienza.

Dates

May 18–29, 2026

Duration

12 days

Price

From approx. $13,295 per person

Trip size

30 participants

Minimum age

18 years

