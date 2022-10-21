Italians have a special gift for la vita bella. Come experience “the beautiful life” as we visit the Italian Riviera and the Piemonte region. We call on longtime Stanford contacts to immerse us in the scenic beauty, legendary regional cuisine and rich traditions of these exquisite places.

In Liguria, walk along the footpaths among the Cinque Terre, five pastel-hued cliffside fishing villages, and check out the glamorous seaside town of Portofino. In Piemonte, Italy’s “slow food” capital, feast on farm-fresh meals and taste the prestigious vintages of Barolo and Barbaresco.