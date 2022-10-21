Skip to main content
Behind the scenes in Piemonte and the Italian Riviera

Italy

Travel to the foot of the Alps in Northern Italy and delight in farm-fresh cheeses and wines, pastel-hued villages and breathtaking mountain vistas.

Overview

A totally immersive experience

Italians have a special gift for la vita bella. Come experience “the beautiful life” as we visit the Italian Riviera and the Piemonte region. We call on longtime Stanford contacts to immerse us in the scenic beauty, legendary regional cuisine and rich traditions of these exquisite places.

In Liguria, walk along the footpaths among the Cinque Terre, five pastel-hued cliffside fishing villages, and check out the glamorous seaside town of Portofino. In Piemonte, Italy’s “slow food” capital, feast on farm-fresh meals and taste the prestigious vintages of Barolo and Barbaresco.

Dates

October 21–30, 2022

Duration

10 days

Price

From $8,695 per person

Trip size

28 participants

Minimum age

18 years
Faculty leader

A different kind of classroom

With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.

Roberto D'Alimonte

LUISS Guido Carli University, Rome

Dr. D'Alimonte, a professor of political science and noted Italian political journalist, brings his unique understanding of modern Italian and European politics to Stanford travelers.

Itinerary

Behind the scenes in Piemonte and the Italian Riviera

Political science professor Roberto d’Alimonte enlightens us on Italy and the European Union from a historical, political and economic perspective while our Stanford connections provide special behind-the-scenes experiences.

  • Turin, Italy

    Arrive in stylish Torino (Turin), the capital of the Piemonte region, and transfer to our hotel, conveniently located in the city center. Despite its reputation as a 20th-century industrial center, Turin is a graceful mix of wide avenues and piazzas lined with handsome arcades. Centuries prior to becoming the home of Fiat and Lancia, Torino was the seat of the powerful Savoy dynasty. Determined to create a capital to rival the likes of Paris and Vienna, the family sponsored some of Italy’s most exceptional baroque architecture. Stroll independently through this alluring city, nestled in the shadow of the Alps. Gather this evening for a welcome reception and a light supper.

    Accommodations:

    Grand Hotel Sitea

    Included meal: Dinner

  • Turin

    After an orientation briefing, take a walking tour of Turin, stopping to discover some of the city’s main sites, including the Piazza Castello; the Cathedral of Saint John the Baptist, home to the controversial Shroud of Turin; and the Royal Church of San Lorenzo, opus magnum of baroque architect Guarino Guarini. Following lunch on our own, enjoy the rest of the afternoon at leisure.

    Accommodations:

    Grand Hotel Sitea

    Included meals: Breakfast and dinner

  • Turin / Barolo Region / Bra

    After checking out of our hotel, we make our way into Piemonte’s famous wine and culinary region of Barolo, marked by rolling hills, carefully groomed vineyards and idyllic green pastures. Visit a farm that produces award-winning pecorino cheese using traditional methods, and enjoy lunch with its owner. After lunch continue our panoramic drive to Grinzane Cavour Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, for a tour. We end the day in the lovely town of Bra, one of the capitals of Italy’s “slow food” movement, where we stay at a local inn.

    Accommodations:

    Albergo dell’Agenzia

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Barolo

    In the Santuario dei Piloni area, we get a glimpse into the celebrated quest for truffles with a local expert and his truffle-hunting dog. As we walk under ancient oaks and chestnut trees in search of this rare delicacy, our host will introduce us to the fiercely competitive art of truffle hunting and show us how these sensitive dogs are trained. Enjoy a lunch of local specialties in the small town of Barolo, followed by a tour and tasting in a top cellar that produces Barolo, considered one of the most prestigious of Italy’s wines.

    Accommodations:

    Albergo dell’Agenzia

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Canelli / Barbaresco / Alba

    This morning we head to Canelli, one of the most enchanting towns in the province of Asti, boasting a centuries-old culture of wine making. Today Canelli produces eight highly acclaimed D.O.C. wines and two of Italy’s best-selling sparkling wines, Moscato d’Asti and Asti Spumante. Tour Canelli’s famous cellars, locally known as “underground cathedrals.” These architectural masterpieces, dug deep into the volcanic tuff upon which the town was built, conserve the region’s great wines at a constant temperature of 57˚F. Gather for lunch at a restaurant in nearby Barbaresco, then visit Alba, renowned for its white truffles, for a walking tour and some free time to explore the town independently before returning to Bra.

    Accommodations:

    Albergo dell’Agenzia

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Cherasco / Santa Margherita Ligure

    Today we make our way toward the iconic towns of the Italian Riviera. Our first stop is Cherasco, a town celebrated for its beautiful Roman-Medieval architecture, and even more importantly, for its chocolate! Enjoy a presentation and a tasting at a local chocolate producer, then continue to Bra, one of the capitals of the Slow Food movement, for a delicious lunch. Continue to Santa Margherita Ligure and check into our seaside hotel in the late afternoon.

    Accommodations:

    Hotel Continental

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Santa Margherita Ligure / Portofino

    After a morning walking tour to familiarize ourselves with the history and sights of lovely Santa Margherita, board a local ferry for the short trip to Portofino. Explore the Italian Riviera’s most famous town, with its brightly painted houses set along an elegant harbor full of private yachts. Return to Santa Margherita by ferry or on foot via either a seaside path or a mountain trail.

    Accommodations:

    Hotel Continental

    Included meals: Breakfast and dinner

  • Cinque Terre

    Take the local train to Riomaggiore, one of the five fishing villages, strung out along the rugged coastline and linked by a walking path, that make up the Cinque Terre, a UNESCO World Heritage site. This breathtaking section of the Italian Riviera rivals the Amalfi Coast for stunning views and gorgeous sunsets. Conditions permitting, take an easy, half-hour walk on the Via dell’Amore (Path of Love) to the village of Manarola. From here take the local ferry to the village of Vernazza to explore and enjoy lunch independently at one of its many seafood trattorias. Continue by ferry to the village of Monterosso al Mare (weather permitting), or opt for a vigorous 2 1/2-hour hike on the scenic trail high above the sea that links the two villages. Return to our hotel in Santa Margherita in the late afternoon and enjoy an evening at leisure.

    Accommodations:

    Hotel Continental

    Included meal: Breakfast

  • Camogli / San Fruttuoso

    A short train ride takes us to Camogli, a picturesque fishing village with a beautiful harbor. After time to explore, take a scenic boat ride to the medieval Benedictine abbey of San Fruttuoso, a hidden gem set in a rocky cove overlooking the emerald-green waters of the Gulf of Tigullio. Return to Santa Margherita by ferry for an afternoon at leisure or take a spectacular 2 1/2-hour hike that winds its way along a promontory overlooking the sea. Celebrate our journey at tonight’s farewell reception and dinner.

    Accommodations:

    Hotel Continental

    Included meals: Breakfast and dinner

  • Santa Margherita Ligure / Home

    Transfer to the Genoa airport this morning for flights home.

    Included meal: Breakfast

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

beautiful sunrise cityscape view with mountain in distance

Travel in Italy

This program places a particular emphasis on savoring la dolce vita in the form of fabulous meals, tasting fine wines and learning the importance of regional foods such as the production of Pecorino cheese and truffle hunting. Some of our meals may be heavier and last longer than many travelers are accustomed to; however, most days include either lunch or dinner, making it possible to skip a meal or choose something lighter. Additionally, we dine late, as dinners are usually served no earlier than 8:00 p.m. in northern Italy

Getting Around

As in most of Italy’s towns and cities, exploration is mostly on foot, where streets can be uneven, cobblestoned and slippery. Though we will have a private coach at our disposal in Piemonte, In Liguria we take public transportation (local trains and ferries). Driving times range from one to three hours, parts of which are over winding roads.

Activity Level and Physical Requirements

All our excursions involve walking between one and three miles. Some excursions involve even longer walks however, including several options for hikes up to 2 1/2 hours in length along steep oceanside cliff trails, some of which can be crowded and have stairs with no handrails. When we do use a private coach, we can rarely pull up directly in front of the sites that we will visit, and it is sometimes necessary to walk a considerable distance before we even begin our “official” tour of the site. One must be able to independently embark and disembark the local trains and ferries that will be our primary source of transportation between the villages of Cinque Terre.

Pricing

Secure your spot today

The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.

sunset view of green hillside valley

Price

$8,695 per person, double occupancy

$9,695 per person, single occupancy (limited availability)

Stanford Alumni Association non-members add $300 per person.

What’s included?

  • Educational program with lecture series and predeparture materials, including an education resource list and travel information

  • Services of our professional tour manager to assist you throughout the program

  • All tours and excursions as described in the itinerary

  • Gratuities to guides and drivers for all group activities

  • 9 nights of deluxe hotel accommodations

  • 9 breakfasts, 4 lunches and 6 dinners

  • Welcome and farewell receptions

  • Transfers and baggage handling on program arrival and departure days

  • On-tour quarantine-related trip-cancellation, -interruption and -delay insurance coverage

  • General medical, accident and evacuation insurance

You are responsible for your personal travel expenses, including flights to and from the program.

Deposits, payments and cancellations

A $1,000-per-person deposit is required to reserve space on this program. Final payment is due 120 days prior to program start. Deposits and any payments are refundable, less a $500-per-person cancellation fee, until 120 days prior to program start. After that date, refunds can be made only if the program is sold out and we resell your place(s), in which case a $1,000-per-person cancellation fee will apply.

Join us in Italy!

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

