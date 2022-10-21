Italy
Travel to the foot of the Alps in Northern Italy and delight in farm-fresh cheeses and wines, pastel-hued villages and breathtaking mountain vistas.
Overview
A totally immersive experience
Italians have a special gift for la vita bella. Come experience “the beautiful life” as we visit the Italian Riviera and the Piemonte region. We call on longtime Stanford contacts to immerse us in the scenic beauty, legendary regional cuisine and rich traditions of these exquisite places.
In Liguria, walk along the footpaths among the Cinque Terre, five pastel-hued cliffside fishing villages, and check out the glamorous seaside town of Portofino. In Piemonte, Italy’s “slow food” capital, feast on farm-fresh meals and taste the prestigious vintages of Barolo and Barbaresco.
DatesOctober 21–30, 2022
Duration10 days
Price
From $8,695 per person
Trip size28 participants
Minimum age18 years
Faculty leader
A different kind of classroom
With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.
Roberto D'Alimonte
LUISS Guido Carli University, Rome
Dr. D'Alimonte, a professor of political science and noted Italian political journalist, brings his unique understanding of modern Italian and European politics to Stanford travelers.
Itinerary
Behind the scenes in Piemonte and the Italian Riviera
Political science professor Roberto d’Alimonte enlightens us on Italy and the European Union from a historical, political and economic perspective while our Stanford connections provide special behind-the-scenes experiences.
Turin, Italy
Arrive in stylish Torino (Turin), the capital of the Piemonte region, and transfer to our hotel, conveniently located in the city center. Despite its reputation as a 20th-century industrial center, Turin is a graceful mix of wide avenues and piazzas lined with handsome arcades. Centuries prior to becoming the home of Fiat and Lancia, Torino was the seat of the powerful Savoy dynasty. Determined to create a capital to rival the likes of Paris and Vienna, the family sponsored some of Italy’s most exceptional baroque architecture. Stroll independently through this alluring city, nestled in the shadow of the Alps. Gather this evening for a welcome reception and a light supper.Accommodations:
Grand Hotel SiteaIncluded meal: Dinner
Turin
After an orientation briefing, take a walking tour of Turin, stopping to discover some of the city’s main sites, including the Piazza Castello; the Cathedral of Saint John the Baptist, home to the controversial Shroud of Turin; and the Royal Church of San Lorenzo, opus magnum of baroque architect Guarino Guarini. Following lunch on our own, enjoy the rest of the afternoon at leisure.Accommodations:
Grand Hotel SiteaIncluded meals: Breakfast and dinner
Turin / Barolo Region / Bra
After checking out of our hotel, we make our way into Piemonte’s famous wine and culinary region of Barolo, marked by rolling hills, carefully groomed vineyards and idyllic green pastures. Visit a farm that produces award-winning pecorino cheese using traditional methods, and enjoy lunch with its owner. After lunch continue our panoramic drive to Grinzane Cavour Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, for a tour. We end the day in the lovely town of Bra, one of the capitals of Italy’s “slow food” movement, where we stay at a local inn.Accommodations:
Albergo dell’AgenziaIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Barolo
In the Santuario dei Piloni area, we get a glimpse into the celebrated quest for truffles with a local expert and his truffle-hunting dog. As we walk under ancient oaks and chestnut trees in search of this rare delicacy, our host will introduce us to the fiercely competitive art of truffle hunting and show us how these sensitive dogs are trained. Enjoy a lunch of local specialties in the small town of Barolo, followed by a tour and tasting in a top cellar that produces Barolo, considered one of the most prestigious of Italy’s wines.Accommodations:
Albergo dell’AgenziaIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Canelli / Barbaresco / Alba
This morning we head to Canelli, one of the most enchanting towns in the province of Asti, boasting a centuries-old culture of wine making. Today Canelli produces eight highly acclaimed D.O.C. wines and two of Italy’s best-selling sparkling wines, Moscato d’Asti and Asti Spumante. Tour Canelli’s famous cellars, locally known as “underground cathedrals.” These architectural masterpieces, dug deep into the volcanic tuff upon which the town was built, conserve the region’s great wines at a constant temperature of 57˚F. Gather for lunch at a restaurant in nearby Barbaresco, then visit Alba, renowned for its white truffles, for a walking tour and some free time to explore the town independently before returning to Bra.Accommodations:
Albergo dell’AgenziaIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Cherasco / Santa Margherita Ligure
Today we make our way toward the iconic towns of the Italian Riviera. Our first stop is Cherasco, a town celebrated for its beautiful Roman-Medieval architecture, and even more importantly, for its chocolate! Enjoy a presentation and a tasting at a local chocolate producer, then continue to Bra, one of the capitals of the Slow Food movement, for a delicious lunch. Continue to Santa Margherita Ligure and check into our seaside hotel in the late afternoon.Accommodations:
Hotel ContinentalIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Santa Margherita Ligure / Portofino
After a morning walking tour to familiarize ourselves with the history and sights of lovely Santa Margherita, board a local ferry for the short trip to Portofino. Explore the Italian Riviera’s most famous town, with its brightly painted houses set along an elegant harbor full of private yachts. Return to Santa Margherita by ferry or on foot via either a seaside path or a mountain trail.Accommodations:
Hotel ContinentalIncluded meals: Breakfast and dinner
Cinque Terre
Take the local train to Riomaggiore, one of the five fishing villages, strung out along the rugged coastline and linked by a walking path, that make up the Cinque Terre, a UNESCO World Heritage site. This breathtaking section of the Italian Riviera rivals the Amalfi Coast for stunning views and gorgeous sunsets. Conditions permitting, take an easy, half-hour walk on the Via dell’Amore (Path of Love) to the village of Manarola. From here take the local ferry to the village of Vernazza to explore and enjoy lunch independently at one of its many seafood trattorias. Continue by ferry to the village of Monterosso al Mare (weather permitting), or opt for a vigorous 2 1/2-hour hike on the scenic trail high above the sea that links the two villages. Return to our hotel in Santa Margherita in the late afternoon and enjoy an evening at leisure.Accommodations:
Hotel ContinentalIncluded meal: Breakfast
Camogli / San Fruttuoso
A short train ride takes us to Camogli, a picturesque fishing village with a beautiful harbor. After time to explore, take a scenic boat ride to the medieval Benedictine abbey of San Fruttuoso, a hidden gem set in a rocky cove overlooking the emerald-green waters of the Gulf of Tigullio. Return to Santa Margherita by ferry for an afternoon at leisure or take a spectacular 2 1/2-hour hike that winds its way along a promontory overlooking the sea. Celebrate our journey at tonight’s farewell reception and dinner.Accommodations:
Hotel ContinentalIncluded meals: Breakfast and dinner
Santa Margherita Ligure / Home
Transfer to the Genoa airport this morning for flights home.Included meal: Breakfast
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
Pricing
Secure your spot today
The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.
