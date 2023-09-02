If you’ve never been to Machu Picchu, there’s no better way to see it than in the company of Stanford veteran faculty leader John Rick. His intimate knowledge of Peru’s archaeological wonders provides unique insights into a long-lost civilization that truly brings the past to life. Of course, there’s even more to see beyond this famous Inca stronghold, including the enchanting towns in the Sacred Valley and the rustic town of Chinchero.

Get a taste of Lima’s world-renowned culinary scene, and toast our adventure with the classic Peruvian cocktail, a pisco sour. Feast your eyes on the many colors of Peru, from the white buildings of Arequipa made of volcanic rock to the shimmery blue waters of Lake Titicaca to the red roof tiles of Cusco.