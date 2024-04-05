Skip to main content
picturesque view of mountains and lake with road
An expedition to the end of the Earth

Patagonia

Travel to South America’s southernmost region to explore towering mountain ranges, massive glacier fields, sapphire lakes and rugged coastlines.

Overview

A truly unforgettable adventure

Returning from one of our Patagonia Expeditions years ago, our tour manager proclaimed South America’s southernmost region “the most beautiful place on earth.” Since then, Patagonia has become one of the most sought-after assignments in our office. The verdict from our other staffers who have snagged this assignment?

Patagonia truly is a land of stunning landscapes—towering mountain ranges, massive glacier fields, sapphire and aquamarine lakes, and rugged coastlines populated by elephant seals and Magellanic penguins. Make this the year you travel with us to Patagonia where the southern end of the Western Hemisphere and the Pacific and Atlantic oceans converge to create one of the world’s most glorious displays of nature and topography!

Dates

April 5–17, 2024

Duration

13 days

Minimum age

18 years

