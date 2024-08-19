Travelers will be immersed in Papua New Guinean cultures and learn about the traditions and activities of the regions from the people who live in the villages that dot the highlands and the Sepik River shoreline. We’ll also visit historical and art museums, witness the Baining Fire Dance, and marvel at a wondrous spectrum of birds: the twelve-wired bird-of-paradise, cockatoos, parrots, and more.

We’ll experience the underwater worlds of Papua New Guinea with the Sea Women of Melanesia. You and your fellow travelers will snorkel along the reefs with their colorful corals and astounding range of marine life and learn about the Sea Women’s humanitarian and conservation achievements.