Travel/Study
Behind the scenes at Ontario's film and theater festivals

Ontario

Enjoy red carpet access at the Toronto International Film Festival and meet with creative staff at the Shaw and Stratford Festivals.

Overview

An insider view

We are teaming up with Stanford Live to bring you behind the scenes at three of Canada's most prestigious festivals. Be part of the industry buzz at film premiers and galas at the famed Toronto International Film Festival. Savor the lavish productions of the Shaw Festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake. At the Stratford Festival, we’ll take in captivating modern productions of Shakespeare.

Travel with Stanford Live’s executive director for valuable insights into the world of performing arts and enjoy special access to private receptions, tours and openings. Sit back, relax and enjoy the shows during a special week of film and theater!

Dates

September 10–18, 2022

Duration

9 days

Price

From $14,995 per person

Trip size

15 participants

Minimum age

18 years
Faculty leader

A different kind of classroom

Stanford connections open doors and provide valuable insights to the one-of-a-kind experiences that are part of every Travel/Study program.

Chris Lorway

Stanford Live

The executive director of Stanford Live and Bing Concert Hall, Lorway has spent his career in the performance arts, from capital project planning to shaping the artistic vision at world-renowned festivals.

Learn more about Chris Lorway

Itinerary

A special week of film and theater

Spend three days in Toronto attending premiers at the Toronto International Film Festival and visiting some of the city’s top cultural sites. Travel to Niagara-on-the-Lake for performances at the Shaw Festival, stopping to see Niagara Falls on the way. Conclude the week with cutting-edge theater at the Stratford Festival.

  • Toronto, Canada

    Upon arrival in Toronto, check in to our historic hotel. Gather this evening at a local restaurant for a welcome dinner to celebrate the start of our festival week.

    Accommodations:

    Fairmont Royal York

    Included meal: Dinner
  • to

    Toronto

    Enjoy three full days at the famed Toronto International Film Festival. Take a private tour of some of the theater venues and join a reception of local arts leaders. We also take time to visit some of the city's world-class cultural sites, such as the Art Gallery of Ontario and the Aga Khan Museum. Each evening, we have special access to the Red Carpet Suite in Roy Thomson Hall, giving us an insider's view to the festival's Gala program and guaranteed tickets to some of the Festival's top screenings.

    Accommodations:

    Fairmont Royal York

    Included meal: Breakfast

    Roy Thompson Hall

  • Toronto / Niagara-on-the-Lake

    After breakfast at the hotel, transfer by coach to Niagara-on-the-Lake. First stop at Niagara Falls for a scenic overlook of this iconic North American landmark. Then visit a local winery for a lunch and tasting. Our drive concludes at the nearby town of Niagara-on-the-Lake. After dinner on our own, attend an evening performance of Damn Yankees.

    Accommodations:

    Prince of Wales

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Niagara-on-the-Lake

    This morning meet with creative staff as well as the executive director of the Shaw Festival, Tim Jennings, for a private backstage tour of the Festival and Studio theaters. You may choose to attend a matinee performance at the festival on your own. This evening, savor a private dinner on the Festival's lawn, followed by a performance of The Doctor's Dilemma.

    Accommodations:

    Prince of Wales

    Included meals: Breakfast and dinner

  • Niagara-on-the-Lake / Stratford

    After breakfast at the hotel, depart for the Bench wine region west of Niagara for a private wine tasting and farm-to-table lunch. Afterward, visit a nearby gin distillery. Continue to the town of Stratford and check in to our centrally located hotel. After dinner at the hotel, attend an evening performance of Chicago at the Stratford Festival.

    Accommodations:

    The Bruce

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Stratford

    This morning, attend a presentation by internationally acclaimed and award-winning author Adam Gopnik who shares his thoughts with Antoni Cimolino on Molière’s talent for satire, his influence on theatre history and his continued resonance in the modern world. After an independent lunch, enjoy a matinee performance of Richard III featuring Colm Feore. Then gather for a final pre-theater dinner at the hotel to toast the end of our festive arts week before enjoying an evening performance of Hamlet.

    Accommodations:

    The Bruce

    Included meals: Breakfast and dinner

    Courtesy: Stratford Festival

  • Toronto / Home

    Transfer to the Toronto International Airport for flights home.

    Included meal: Breakfast

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Activity Level

To get the most out of the festivals, we will have a very full schedule of performances and special events, with very little downtime and some late evenings. Our hotels are located within walking distance of most of the venues and sites on our program, with the longest distances being approximately 0.5-1 mile (15-25 minutes' walk). Participants must be physically fit, in good health, and able to keep up with an active group of travelers.

Pricing

Secure your spot today

The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.

Price

Double occupancy:
$14,995 per person

Single occupancy:
$16,995 per person

Stanford Alumni Association nonmembers add $300 per person.

What’s included?

  • All performances, entry fees, activities and guest speakers as described in the itinerary

  • Access to the Red Carpet Suite in Roy Thomson Hall at the Toronto International Film Festival

  • Services of our professional tour manager to assist you throughout the program

  • Gratuities to guides and drivers for all group activities

  • 8 nights of deluxe hotel accommodations

  • 8 breakfasts, 4 lunches and 3 dinners, including selected local wine and beer with lunches and dinners

  • Welcome and farewell receptions

  • Private airport transfers upon arrival in Toronto and group transfers upon departure

  • On-tour quarantine-related trip-cancellation, -interruption and -delay insurance coverage

  • General medical, accident and evacuation insurance

You are responsible for your personal travel expenses, including flights to and from the program.

Deposits, payments and cancellations

A $2,000-per-person deposit is required to reserve space on this program. Final payment is due 120 days prior to program start. Deposits and any payments are refundable, less a $1,000-per-person cancellation fee, until 90 days prior to program start. After that date, refunds can be made only if the program is sold out and we resell your place(s), in which case a $1,000-per-person cancellation fee will apply.

Join us in Ontario

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

