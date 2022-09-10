Ontario
Enjoy red carpet access at the Toronto International Film Festival and meet with creative staff at the Shaw and Stratford Festivals.
Overview
An insider view
We are teaming up with Stanford Live to bring you behind the scenes at three of Canada's most prestigious festivals. Be part of the industry buzz at film premiers and galas at the famed Toronto International Film Festival. Savor the lavish productions of the Shaw Festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake. At the Stratford Festival, we’ll take in captivating modern productions of Shakespeare.
Travel with Stanford Live’s executive director for valuable insights into the world of performing arts and enjoy special access to private receptions, tours and openings. Sit back, relax and enjoy the shows during a special week of film and theater!
DatesSeptember 10–18, 2022
Duration9 days
Price
From $14,995 per person
Trip size15 participants
Minimum age18 years
Faculty leader
Chris Lorway
Stanford Live
The executive director of Stanford Live and Bing Concert Hall, Lorway has spent his career in the performance arts, from capital project planning to shaping the artistic vision at world-renowned festivals.
Itinerary
A special week of film and theater
Spend three days in Toronto attending premiers at the Toronto International Film Festival and visiting some of the city’s top cultural sites. Travel to Niagara-on-the-Lake for performances at the Shaw Festival, stopping to see Niagara Falls on the way. Conclude the week with cutting-edge theater at the Stratford Festival.
Toronto, Canada
Upon arrival in Toronto, check in to our historic hotel. Gather this evening at a local restaurant for a welcome dinner to celebrate the start of our festival week.Accommodations:
Fairmont Royal YorkIncluded meal: Dinner
- to
Toronto
Enjoy three full days at the famed Toronto International Film Festival. Take a private tour of some of the theater venues and join a reception of local arts leaders. We also take time to visit some of the city's world-class cultural sites, such as the Art Gallery of Ontario and the Aga Khan Museum. Each evening, we have special access to the Red Carpet Suite in Roy Thomson Hall, giving us an insider's view to the festival's Gala program and guaranteed tickets to some of the Festival's top screenings.Accommodations:
Fairmont Royal YorkIncluded meal: Breakfast
Toronto / Niagara-on-the-Lake
After breakfast at the hotel, transfer by coach to Niagara-on-the-Lake. First stop at Niagara Falls for a scenic overlook of this iconic North American landmark. Then visit a local winery for a lunch and tasting. Our drive concludes at the nearby town of Niagara-on-the-Lake. After dinner on our own, attend an evening performance of Damn Yankees.Accommodations:
Prince of WalesIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Niagara-on-the-Lake
This morning meet with creative staff as well as the executive director of the Shaw Festival, Tim Jennings, for a private backstage tour of the Festival and Studio theaters. You may choose to attend a matinee performance at the festival on your own. This evening, savor a private dinner on the Festival's lawn, followed by a performance of The Doctor's Dilemma.Accommodations:
Prince of WalesIncluded meals: Breakfast and dinner
Niagara-on-the-Lake / Stratford
After breakfast at the hotel, depart for the Bench wine region west of Niagara for a private wine tasting and farm-to-table lunch. Afterward, visit a nearby gin distillery. Continue to the town of Stratford and check in to our centrally located hotel. After dinner at the hotel, attend an evening performance of Chicago at the Stratford Festival.Accommodations:
The BruceIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Stratford
This morning, attend a presentation by internationally acclaimed and award-winning author Adam Gopnik who shares his thoughts with Antoni Cimolino on Molière’s talent for satire, his influence on theatre history and his continued resonance in the modern world. After an independent lunch, enjoy a matinee performance of Richard III featuring Colm Feore. Then gather for a final pre-theater dinner at the hotel to toast the end of our festive arts week before enjoying an evening performance of Hamlet.Accommodations:
The BruceIncluded meals: Breakfast and dinner
Toronto / Home
Transfer to the Toronto International Airport for flights home.Included meal: Breakfast
Trip details
Pricing
