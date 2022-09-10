We are teaming up with Stanford Live to bring you behind the scenes at three of Canada's most prestigious festivals. Be part of the industry buzz at film premiers and galas at the famed Toronto International Film Festival. Savor the lavish productions of the Shaw Festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake. At the Stratford Festival, we’ll take in captivating modern productions of Shakespeare.

Travel with Stanford Live’s executive director for valuable insights into the world of performing arts and enjoy special access to private receptions, tours and openings. Sit back, relax and enjoy the shows during a special week of film and theater!