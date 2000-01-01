New Zealand by Air
Learn about Māori history and culture and survey incredible natural wonders, from verdant meadows to mist-shrouded fjords, with unique local experiences at each stop.
Overview
A totally immersive experience
For those who have done it before, traveling the length of New Zealand’s North and South Islands remains one of the most memorable trips of their travel career because of the many wonders of this stunning, spectacular country: its snowy alpine peaks, shimmering glaciers, steaming thermal pools, unusual plants and animals, lush rain forests and cosmopolitan cities.
We’ve arranged a full array of local experiences that will show you a New Zealand few travelers see, from privately guided tours of specially curated venues to winery tastings and discussions with regional experts. Bypass long drives flying aboard our private SAAB 340 to maximize our time exploring.
DatesJanuary 8–19, 2026
Duration12 days
Price
From $14,995 per person
Trip size25 participants
Minimum age18 years
Faculty leader
A different kind of classroom
With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.
Stephan Graham
Doerr School of Sustainability
Professor Graham has been teaching Earth sciences courses at Stanford since 1980. He travels the globe with his graduate students conducting field research in sedimentary geology, tectonics, climate change, and energy resources.
“Steve provided exciting context to what we saw and added global and climate perspectives as well. His lectures and insights truly enriched the experience for me.”
—Nick Merz, ’97
Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
Revel in cosmopolitan cities, Māori history and culture, and stunning natural wonders as we explore New Zealand’s North and South Islands. Take a scenic ride on the Tranzalpine train to Arthur’s Pass National Park, explore Fiordland National Park by helicopter, and cruise Milford Sound aboard a privately chartered boat. We travel by privately chartered SAAB 340, maximizing our time in each locale.
Auckland, New Zealand
Upon arrival, transfer to the hotel and check-in. Meet fellow travelers for lunch before embarking on walking tour of Auckland, New Zealand’s most cosmopolitan city, known as the “city of sails” and the Polynesian capital of the world. This evening, gather in our hotel for a welcome reception and dinner.Accommodations:
Park Hyatt AucklandIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Auckland
This morning, enjoy a private tour of the Auckland War Memorial Museum before it opens to the public. Learn about Aotearoa's people and their place in the Pacific, the remarkable flora and fauna, and the conflicts that have shaped the nation as we explore the most extensive collection of Māori artifacts in the world. After lunch at a local favorite, set out on an America’s Cup sailing experience…as part of the crew! The America’s Cup is the world’s oldest and most prestigious sporting trophy and ultimate yachting regatta. Take the helm of a yacht or simply sit back and enjoy the action as we sail the Auckland Harbor.Accommodations:
Park Hyatt AucklandIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Auckland / Rotorua / Wellington
This morning, board a charter flight from Auckland to Rotorua. Visit Ohinemutu, an ancient Māori Village where descendants of the first inhabitants reside today. Venture into areas that are not open to the public, seeing inside Te Papaiouru Marae, the meeting house. Starting with a traditional mihi, or welcome, be entertained by captivating tales from Māori history and learn about the region's original settlement. The location was chosen for its lakeside setting and abundant geothermal energy for cooking, bathing, and heating. This afternoon, visit the National Kiwi Hatchery to learn about the kiwi, their native environment, and what makes them truly iconic. We then bid farewell to Rotorua and take a charter flight to Wellington.Accommodations:
InterContinental WellingtonIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Wellington
Dive into the worlds of horror, sci-fi, and fantasy in-the-making, at the well-known Weta Workshop. We learn how movie effects and props are made, from armour to weapons, creatures to costumes, and make-up to miniatures. Discover the creative processes, physical effects, people, and technology that have helped produce some of the most memorable films of the past 25 years, including Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, Avatar, and more. After lunch, transfer to Zealandia, the world’s first fully fenced urban ecosanctuary. Walking among the native wildlife living in the wild, our guides use their knowledge of birdsong, habitats, and local flora to track rare and unique animals.Accommodations:
InterContinental WellingtonIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Wellington
This morning, visit “The Beehive” Parliament Building to learn about the New Zealand government and the innovative technology used to “quake-proof’” the city’s historic buildings. Afterward, visit the Alexander Turnbull Library, where Zealand’s most significant historical documents are on display: the Declaration of Independence of the United Tribes of New Zealand, the Treaty of Waitangi, and the Women’s Suffrage Petition. Next, visit the Reserve Bank Museum for a glimpse into New Zealand’s economic and banking heritage. This afternoon, discover the treasures and stories of New Zealand’s land and people at Te Papa National Museum of New Zealand.Accommodations:
InterContinental WellingtonIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Wellington / Christchurch
Transfer to the airport for our flight to Christchurch, or Ōtautahi in Māori. Embark on a walking tour, stopping to sample iconic kiwi flavors and hear the stories behind them from local shop owners—from traditional ways of sourcing food and connecting with the land to modern-day specialties. Conclude with a scenic punt along the Avon River. Enjoy dinner at leisure this evening.Accommodations:
Hotel MontrealIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Christchurch
Enjoy a guided walking tour of Te Matatiki Toi Ora, the Arts Centre, which is New Zealand's largest collection of heritage buildings and spans a entire city block. Go behind the scenes to see spaces that are not open to the public. Continue to the renowned Botanic Gardens and see why Christchurch is called “The Garden City.” After lunch, enjoy time at leisure or an opt to visit Quake City, a special exhibition from Canterbury Museum charting the aftermaths of the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes through stories of heroism, hope, and loss.Accommodations:
Hotel MontrealIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Christchurch
This morning, we board the TranzAlpine train for a ride across the Canterbury Plains into high country and the rugged mountain ranges of Arthur’s Pass National Park. After exploring the park, return to Christchurch via road, stopping at the family-owned Middle Rock Farm. Our hosts give us the history of the farm as they take us around the property with stunning views of the mountains and braided rivers of the Lake Coleridge area. Watch a dog mustering demonstration and hear about current issues facing New Zealand farmers today.Accommodations:
Hotel MontrealIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Christchurch / Queenstown
Transfer to the airport for our charter flight to Queenstown, the ‘Adventure Capital’ of New Zealand. Take a walking tour of Arrowtown, a gold rush village established in 1862 during the height of the Otago Gold Rush. The settlement grew quickly as pioneers constructed cottages, shops, and churches, more than 60 of which can still be seen today. Enjoy lunch at a local winery before getting ready for a thrilling jet boat experience on the world-famous Shotover Jet. Our expert driver takes us skimming through the shallows in mere centimeters of water, blasting past the canyon walls, rocky outcrops, and boulders.Accommodations:
Hotel St MoritzIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Queenstown
Today, we take a helicopter ride through Fiordland National Park, taking in the spectacular rivers, valleys, and mountains with blue-green ice falls on our way to Milford Sound. Upon arrival, embark on a private cruise to see the sheer cliffs, massive waterfalls, glaciers, and rainforest. We may spot dolphins in the water and seals basking on the rocks. Return to Queenstown via helicopter while enjoying more breath-taking views of the Fiordland mountains. Have lunch in Queenstown, then spend the afternoon at leisure. Reconvene this evening to toast our journey at a farewell reception and dinner.Accommodations:
Hotel St MoritzIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Queenstown
After breakfast, transfer to Queenstown airport for flights returning home.Included meal: Breakfast
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
“The whole trip was very thoughtfully put together. It was only possible to see as much of the country as we did by having a private plane.”
— Marv Pollack, MBA ’77
Pricing
Secure your spot today
The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours, and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.
