New Zealand Walk

Few places on earth can take one’s breath away—day after day—like New Zealand. And few trips there combine the country’s famous Great Walks with a study of its spectacular terrain as masterfully as this one does.

We’ll cover segments of six of New Zealand’s 10 Great Walks, including the Milford Track and the Queen Charlotte Track, marked by rugged mountain peaks, sparkling sounds, dense rain forests and pristine coastlines. Grab those hiking boots and come “tracking” with us!