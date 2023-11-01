Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Hiking travel nature hikers in New Zealand mountains. Couple people walking on Sealy Tarns hike trail route with Mount Cook landscape.
Explore nature’s premier wonderland

New Zealand Walk

Walk through one of the most pristine places in the world with its glaciated peaks and cobalt-blue fjords framed by thick rainforests.

Overview

A truly unforgettable adventure

Few places on earth can take one’s breath away—day after day—like New Zealand. And few trips there combine the country’s famous Great Walks with a study of its spectacular terrain as masterfully as this one does.

We’ll cover segments of six of New Zealand’s 10 Great Walks, including the Milford Track and the Queen Charlotte Track, marked by rugged mountain peaks, sparkling sounds, dense rain forests and pristine coastlines. Grab those hiking boots and come “tracking” with us!

Dates

November 1–11, 2023

Duration

11 days

Minimum age

18 years

