Getting Around

We use a variety of modes of transportation during our time in New Zealand. With the exception of a four-and-a-half-hour drive along the stunning coastline between Marlborough and Christchurch, all of our long distances are covered by our private SAAB 340 turboprop. Flying by private aircraft is safe, comfortable and convenient. Because our aircraft can land at almost every airport in New Zealand and good ground support keeps waiting times at an absolute minimum, we can enjoy a maximum amount of time at our destinations.

Our SAAB 340 turboprop is a well-appointed, comfortable and spacious aircraft, renowned for its performance and reliability. Pressurized and fully air-conditioned, the SAAB 340 is equipped with a galley facility, and is crewed by two pilots and a professionally trained flight attendant will provide personalized in-flight service throughout your flight. Please note that for these flights, there is a strict luggage limit per person of 45 pounds for one checked bag and 10 pounds for one carry-on bag.