Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni AssociationTravel/Study
Travel/Study
Arches National Park in Utah
Hiking the National Parks and Monuments

American Southwest

A spectacular landscape of hidden waterfalls, exposed rock and red sandstone domes with historical sites scattered at every turn.

Overview

An exploration in the great outdoors

Embark on a hike-studded adventure through some of America’s great national lands to see iconic landscapes including the wind-sculpted rock formations of Arches National Park, the buttes and winding canyons of Canyonlands, and the colorful walls of stunning Zion Canyon. Stand among the hundreds of limestone hoodoos, or rock spires, of Bryce Canyon and gaze in wonder at Capitol Reef’s centuries-old petroglyphs.

Explore five of the Southwest's national parks and three national monuments with Tim Duane, '82, MS '83, PhD '89, professor emeritus of environmental studies at UC-Santa Cruz. Learn of the fierce and relentless forces of nature that have carved and shaped the region’s dramatic domes, bridges, canyons and cliffs. Each day offers hiking opportunities, incredible scenic views, and both cultural and historical sites.

Dates

May 20–June 1, 2023

Duration

13 days

Minimum age

18 years

Ready to go? Looking for more information?

Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Notify me (external link)

Be the first to know when reservations open!

Notify me (external link)

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Contact us
Subscribe to our emails (external link)