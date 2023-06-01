Embark on a hike-studded adventure through some of America’s great national lands to see iconic landscapes including the wind-sculpted rock formations of Arches National Park, the buttes and winding canyons of Canyonlands, and the colorful walls of stunning Zion Canyon. Stand among the hundreds of limestone hoodoos, or rock spires, of Bryce Canyon and gaze in wonder at Capitol Reef’s centuries-old petroglyphs.

Explore five of the Southwest's national parks and three national monuments with Tim Duane, '82, MS '83, PhD '89, professor emeritus of environmental studies at UC-Santa Cruz. Learn of the fierce and relentless forces of nature that have carved and shaped the region’s dramatic domes, bridges, canyons and cliffs. Each day offers hiking opportunities, incredible scenic views, and both cultural and historical sites.