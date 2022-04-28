Few destinations offer as much exotic intrigue as Morocco, a land of impressive mosques, exquisite palaces and bustling souks. Morocco is home to a surprisingly diverse landscape with its snow-capped Atlas Mountains, vast Saharan sand dunes, haunting Roman ruins and quaint fishing ports. Above all else, Morocco’s people are welcoming and hospitable, inviting travelers into their homes in the centuries-old Berber tradition.

We’ll have a chance to experience the traditional, indigenous Berber culture by taking a mule ride at the base of North Africa’s highest peak and meet local educators and artisans who will share with us their experiences and perspectives as citizens living in a multifaceted kingdom.