Middle East

From the loftiest heights of a famed Abu Dhabi skyscraper to roaring across the dunes of Qatar in a Four-wheel drive, you’ll marvel and thrill at some of the best experiences the Persian/Arabian Gulf has to offer. As educational as it is adventurous, this journey offers a cooking class and spice tour, visits to mosques and museums, a traditional lunch in Dubai with local Emiratis, and quite a bit more!

Traveling by chartered aircraft allows for more flexibility and a relaxed pace, making this the perfect trip for those looking to engage in a rich and full experience without the hassles of commercial transit. All of our deluxe accommodations have been carefully selected for sustainability and cultural or historical significance.