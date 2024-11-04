Middle East
Take flight on the 50-seat Dash 8-300, privately chartered to Stanford and ready to whisk you away to some of the most iconic destinations in the Middle East.
Overview
A dream trip through the Middle Eastern Gulf
From the loftiest heights of a famed Abu Dhabi skyscraper to roaring across the dunes of Qatar in a Four-wheel drive, you’ll marvel and thrill at some of the best experiences the Persian/Arabian Gulf has to offer. As educational as it is adventurous, this journey offers a cooking class and spice tour, visits to mosques and museums, a traditional lunch in Dubai with local Emiratis, and quite a bit more!
Traveling by chartered aircraft allows for more flexibility and a relaxed pace, making this the perfect trip for those looking to engage in a rich and full experience without the hassles of commercial transit. All of our deluxe accommodations have been carefully selected for sustainability and cultural or historical significance.
DatesNovember 4–18, 2024
Duration15 days
Minimum age18 years
Ready to go? Looking for more information?Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Have a question for us?
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.