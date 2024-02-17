Skip to main content
Underwater coral and fish
An underwater adventure in Palau and Yap

Micronesia

Explore azure-blue waters teeming with colorful fish, snorkel with majestic manta rays and learn about the islands’ ancient and modern cultures.

Overview

A snorkel and diving adventure

Travel to one of the most sustainable destinations in the world with Stanford and gain valuable insights to the natural world we’ll explore. Nearly every day brings snorkel or diving excursions in waters that boast more than 1,500 species of fish, more than 700 species of coral and a variety of pelagic organisms.

Explore barrier reefs, inner lagoons, seagrass beds and awe-inspiring mangrove forests. In addition, we’ll learn about ancient Yapese culture, one of the most unique and best-preserved cultures within Micronesia, and spend a day immersed in the history and impacts of WWII on the island of Peleliu.

Dates

February 17–28, 2024

Duration

12 days

Price

From $11,995 per person

Trip size

23 participants

Minimum age

14 years
Faculty leader

A different kind of classroom

With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.

Steve Palumbi

Oceans and Biology

Professor Palumbi has worked extensively on the genomics of marine organisms, focusing on basic evolutionary questions but also on practical solutions to questions about how to preserve and protect the diverse life in the sea.

Learn more about Steve

We would rate Steve as one the best faculty leaders we have experienced. Not only were his lectures engaging, relevant, and informative, but he was truly engaged and added immensely to our trip.

—Allen Lauer

Itinerary

Snorkeling and diving in Palau and Yap

In addition to daily water activities at some of the world’s most incredible snorkel and dive sites, we connect with the local communities to learn about their ancient culture as well as modern-day life on these remote islands. On the island of Peleliu, we explore the history and impacts of WWII.

The water activities detailed below are geared toward snorkelers; concurrent excursions will be available for divers. Daily activities will be determined by conditions ideal for snorkelers and divers independently. Diving space is limited.

  • Yap

    Arrive in Yap in the early hours of the morning and transfer to the hotel to rest before gathering for a late morning briefing and lunch. This afternoon, snorkelers head for nearby calm waters to test equipment for best fit and comfort while divers depart for a check-out dive. Gather with fellow travelers for a welcome cocktail this evening.


    Accommodations:

    Manta Ray Bay Hotel

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Manta Ridge, Yap

    After breakfast, take a speed boat to Manta Ridge, a 30-foot ridge of coral that straddles Mi'l Channel. Conditions permitting, enjoy a drift snorkel as the tidal current allows easy access for manta rays to glide in and out of the lagoon. The area is also popular with white-tip and gray reef sharks, as well as schools of jacks and black snappers.

    Accommodations:

    Manta Ray Beach Resort

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Blue Holes and Colonia, Yap

    Spend the morning snorkeling at Blue Holes. Named for the sandy holes in Tomil Lagoon, they contain large hard coral outcrops and are often surrounded by fields of staghorn coral. Stingrays are often found resting in some of the shallower holes. In the afternoon, explore the small town of Colonia and take a cultural excursion to learn how the Yapese have surpassed the rest of Micronesia in preserving their ancient culture. Stroll through a traditional Yapese village and learn about the history, and modern-day life, of the Yapese people.

    Accommodations:

    Manta Ray Beach Resort

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Colonia, Yap / Koror, Palau

    After breakfast at the hotel, board our charter flight to Palau, which includes a sightseeing tour over the Rock Islands for stunning aerial views of the verdant limestone islets. Upon arrival, enjoy lunch before embarking on our first of many underwater activities.

    Accommodations:

     Palau Pacific Resort

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • to

    Palau

    In the true spirit of exploration, daily activities are determined based on current weather and tide conditions to ensure we visit the best sites at the most ideal times. The following is a sampling of locations we hope to experience:

    Rock Islands
    Board a covered speed boat and enjoy gorgeous tropical scenery en route to Palau’s geologically fascinating Rock Islands, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

    Jellyfish Lake
    Take a short hike through lush forest to the world-famous Jellyfish Lake. Snorkel among thousands of melon-sized jellyfish (if present) and learn about their relations with symbiotic algae. Swimming alongside these pulsating creatures as they follow the movement of the sun is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

    German Channel
    During the German occupation of Palau, this channel was blasted and dredged to connect the inner lagoon of Angur Island to the open ocean. Explore these nutrient-rich waters that flow into the channel with the tide as they attract manta rays, schools of sharks, jacks, barracudas, trevallies and snappers. The sandy bottom is home to garden eels and blind gobies.

    Ngemelis Conservation Area
    A sheer vertical wall runs along the length of Ngemelis Island, providing a habitat for soft, leather and fan corals. Watch for colorful anemones and an abundance of reef fish on the reef's upper layers. Sharks, green and hawksbill turtles, Moorish idols, sergeant majors, and a variety of butterflyfish and angelfish patrol the reef edge.

    Long Lake
    Conditions permitting, enjoy a kayaking excursion at Long Lake. Paddle through winding mangrove forest, keeping an eye out for kingfishers, herons and fruit doves. The calm waters provide habitat for a variety of juvenile fish with frequent sightings of young spotted eagle rays and feathertail stingrays. Step ashore on a powdery white-sand beach, fringed by rich tropical rainforest, to watch for nesting birds, then go for a snorkel at Einstein's Coral Garden to marvel at its collection of multi-colored brain coral.

    Cemetery Reef
    Named for an artificial structure in the shape of a cross that was placed on top of the reef, Cemetery Reef is a great snorkel site with many hard and soft corals at shallow depth. The area abounds with small reef fish such as fusiliers, anthias and rainbow runners.

    Giant Calm Beach
    Hundreds of giant tridacna clams, some weighing up to 500 pounds, line the beach here. With an amazing variation of color and patterns within the clams' iridescent mantles, these beautiful living pieces of art make fantastic subjects for photographers.

    Stone Monoliths
    Possibly the oldest and largest archaeological site in Palau, the Badrulchau Stone Monoliths are situated on the slopes of Babeldaob Island. Explore the site, consisting of 52 basalt megaliths lined up in two rows, estimated to date back to around the year 161.

    Risong Bay
    Paddle quietly by kayak among the hidden bays and lagoons that have served for millennia as nurseries for baby sharks, stingrays, and eagle rays. Pristine coral gardens such as Blue Devil Gardens and the Sunken City, undisturbed by divers or fisherman, are rich marine biodiversity centers bursting with baby butterfly fish, honeycomb groupers, and the unusual crocodile fish.

    Babeldaob Island
    Visit a traditional Men’s Meetinghouse and, if time allows, the terraces that were built by ancient Palauans and which are still the subject of research. We can take a short hike to the Ngchesar Waterfalls for a dip in the upper pools.

    Accommodations:

    Palau Pacific Hotel

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Peleliu, Palau

    During WWII, Palau was the site of a fierce battle between the United States and Japan. Peleliu was the site of one of the Pacific's bloodiest battles as U.S. Marines made an amphibious assault on the beaches in an attempt to liberate the island from Japanese forces. Visit the infamous Thousand Man Cave and the Japanese Shrine, and witness remnants of Japanese buildings, gun emplacements, tanks, planes and weapons still scattered around the island today.

    Accommodations:

    Palau Pacific Hotel

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Palau / Home

    Transfer to the airport shortly after midnight for flights home, via Guam.

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Travel in Micronesia

Palau and Yap are remote islands in the Western Pacific. In 2019, Palau saw less than 100,000 tourists. Tourism is rebounding after the long isolation of this region during the pandemic, and service can be leisurely in restaurants and hotels. Arrival to Yap occurs on one of the twice-weekly flights from Guam in the very early morning, and we schedule our first day of activities with this in mind. February is the dry season in Micronesia, but rain showers are still common. Daily temperatures in February range between 75F and 85F.

Getting Around

While this is a land-based trip, we spend a lot of time in the water divided between small boats. Snorkelers and divers travel separately to most activities on the water. On days we kayak or explore sites on land, we travel together. Our charter flight from Yap to Palau accommodates nine people, so we will arrange activities for each group while waiting for a flight or for the rest of the group to catch up.

Activity Level

This is an active trip with eight days of water activities. Being a confident swimmer is essential to making the most out of this trip. Daily activities will be determined by conditions ideal for snorkelers and divers independently. Other activities include kayaking, walking up to 1.5 miles on uneven ground, standing for periods of time and potentially sitting on the ground at cultural visits. Participants must be physically fit, active and in good health.

Diving Opportunities

Limited diving space is available on a first-come, first-served basis at additional cost. Dives will be determined by conditions independent of daily snorkeling activities. Divers must have PADI Advanced Open Water Certification plus at least one dive in the last three years.

About Our Accommodations

Our waterfront resorts, the Manta Ray Bay Hotel and the Palau Pacific Resort, are luxury hotels concerned with conservation and the environment. You can expect warm, island hospitality as you sip your coffee and gaze at the glassy Pacific waters.The small family-owned Manta Ray Bay Resort in Yap offers a stunning beachside location, perfect for setting off on our daily activities. With a focus on sustainability, the Manta Ray Bay Resort produces more than half of its power through sunlight and grows many of their fruits and vegetables in an on-site greenhouse. Built to respect the natural beauty of Palau and the conservation area where it sits, the Palau Pacific Resort is the ideal location for our snorkel and dive activities as our excursion boats may come and go from the resort’s private dock.

Pricing

Secure your spot today

The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.

Price

Double occupancy:
$11,995 per person

Single occupancy:
$14,995 per person

Stanford Alumni Association nonmembers add $300 per person.

What’s included?

  • Educational program with lecture series and pre-departure materials, including an education resource list and travel information

  • Services of our professional tour manager to assist you throughout the program

  • All meals, tours and excursions as described in the itinerary

  • Snorkeling activities and equipment (limited spaces for qualified divers are available at additional cost)

  • Gratuities to guides, drivers, charter boat staff and resort staff for all group activities

  • 10 nights of deluxe hotel accommodations

  • Transfers and baggage handling upon arrival and departure

  • Internal flight from Yap to Palau via charter aircraft

  • Minimal medical, accident and evacuation insurance (U.S. residents only)

You are responsible for your personal travel expenses, including flights to and from the program.

Deposits, payments and cancellations

A $1,000-per-person deposit is required to reserve space on this program. Final payment is due 120 days prior to program start. Deposits and any payments are refundable, less a $500-per-person cancellation fee, until 120 days prior to program start. After that date, refunds can be made only if the program is sold out and we resell your place(s), in which case a $1,000-per-person cancellation fee will apply.

Join us in Micronesia

Make your reservation now

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

