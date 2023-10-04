Travel through Southeast Asia, exploring the relationship between its villages and the waterways that provide economic, social and spiritual sustenance. Cruise the dramatic limestone islets of Ha Long Bay in Vietnam. Then ply the waters of the Mekong River in Laos from the idyllic village of Luang Prabang to visit the Pak Ou Caves, where thousands of Buddha images stand in repose. In Cambodia, explore remote villages around Tonle Sap Lake before embarking on a four-night cruise aboard the luxurious Aqua Mekong to Phnom Penh. Round out the adventure with time in bustling Hanoi, including a cyclo tour in the Guild District. Marvel at the archaeological wonders of Angkor, ancient capital of the powerful Khmer kingdom.