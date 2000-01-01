Marbella Sabbatical
Enjoy the life of a local during a stay in sunny Andalusia. Spanish-language study and an enticing array of excursions round out this unforgettable trip.
Overview
A totally immersive experience
Learn and luxuriate in this gorgeous part of the world on this new Travel/Study sabbatical. If you’ve ever dreamed of living abroad on the Spanish coast, this is your chance. Sip wines, stand among remarkable architectural works, and tour vibrant art studios and museums. Experience a heady combination of prehistory and modern life.
You’ll study the works of Picasso in the town where he was born and stand inside the famous Plaza de Toros in Ronda. Get insight into the strong Moorish influence on Spanish culture and history at the magnificent Alhambra palace in Granada. Clap to the rhythm of a professional flamenco performance. Your month in this breathtaking country will be unlike any other.
DatesSeptember 7–October 5, 2026
Duration29 days
Price
From approx. $12,995 per person
Trip size28 participants
Minimum age18 years
Itinerary
Chart your course of discovery
During our month in Marbella, see the many highlights of Andalusia. Visit the Antquera Dolmens, an important example of European Megalithism. At Granada’s Alhambra palace and fortress, learn about the Moorish influence in Spain. Stand inside the Plaza de Toros in Ronda, tour art studios in the white-washed village of Gaucin, and take in the works of Picasso during a trip to Malaga.
Trip details
Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime
From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.
