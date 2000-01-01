Marbella Sabbatical

Learn and luxuriate in this gorgeous part of the world on this new Travel/Study sabbatical. If you’ve ever dreamed of living abroad on the Spanish coast, this is your chance. Sip wines, stand among remarkable architectural works, and tour vibrant art studios and museums. Experience a heady combination of prehistory and modern life.

You’ll study the works of Picasso in the town where he was born and stand inside the famous Plaza de Toros in Ronda. Get insight into the strong Moorish influence on Spanish culture and history at the magnificent Alhambra palace in Granada. Clap to the rhythm of a professional flamenco performance. Your month in this breathtaking country will be unlike any other.