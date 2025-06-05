London
Explore England’s capital through the lens of the African Diaspora. Visit galleries and museums, enjoy jazz performances, and dine in prominent Black-owned restaurants.
Overview
Africa’s cultural and historical influence
As a follow-up to Stanford’s popular “Paris, the African American Experience in the City of Light,” we created a trip that builds on the study of the African Diaspora’s influence on world history. London was selected for its ties to both African American history and its own African and Caribbean culture.
Highlights of this journey include a cruise on the Thames, a visit to the National Gallery for an examination of African presence in European art, and a look at Black history in Trafalgar Square itself. We’ll learn how notable African Americans such as Frederick Douglass and Phillis Wheatley influenced London, and compare and contrast the U.S. fight for legal and social equality with the lesser known Black British Civil Rights movement.
DatesMay 29–June 5, 2025
Duration8 days
Minimum age18 years
