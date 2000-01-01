Barcelona to Lisbon
Take a deep dive into spectacular beauty and unique cultures amid the waters of southwestern Europe and North Africa.
Overview
A colorful and memorable adventure
Art lovers and cruise aficionados alike will revel in this grand voyage. We relax aboard our luxurious yacht, Emerald Sakara, in between our stops in stand-out locations including Palma de Majorca, Ibiza, Tangier, and, of course, Barcelona and Lisbon! Gardens, galleries, and gastronomy abound as we take in breathtaking architecture and works of art while exploring the charm of old cities and towns.
In addition to those featuring contemporary art, we’ll visit museums of archaeology in Cartagena and make connections between what life looked like in antiquity and today. Among the UNESCO sites we will visit is Alhambra, a palace and fortress complex that has been described as “the greatest architectural expression of Islamic culture ever built.”
DatesSeptember 27–October 8, 2026
Duration12 days
Price
From approx. $13,995 per person
Trip size30 participants
Minimum age18 years
Ready to go? Looking for more information?Reservations aren’t yet open for this trip. Request to be notified when more details are available and reservations open.
Have a question for us?
Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.