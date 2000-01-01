Skip to main content
Spain, Morocco, and Portugal: Cruise through history and art

Barcelona to Lisbon

Take a deep dive into spectacular beauty and unique cultures amid the waters of southwestern Europe and North Africa.

Overview

A colorful and memorable adventure

Art lovers and cruise aficionados alike will revel in this grand voyage. We relax aboard our luxurious yacht, Emerald Sakara, in between our stops in stand-out locations including Palma de Majorca, Ibiza, Tangier, and, of course, Barcelona and Lisbon! Gardens, galleries, and gastronomy abound as we take in breathtaking architecture and works of art while exploring the charm of old cities and towns.

In addition to those featuring contemporary art, we’ll visit museums of archaeology in Cartagena and make connections between what life looked like in antiquity and today. Among the UNESCO sites we will visit is Alhambra, a palace and fortress complex that has been described as “the greatest architectural expression of Islamic culture ever built.”

Dates

September 27–October 8, 2026

Duration

12 days

Price

From approx. $13,995 per person

Trip size

30 participants

Minimum age

18 years

