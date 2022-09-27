France and Spain

Activity Level

This program offers a mix of walking in the beautiful countryside and visits to medieval villages, Romanesque cathedrals and magnificent chateaux. For most days when walks are scheduled, we offer options at two different activity levels.

Our scenic walks range from 4 to 8 miles, or approximately 2.5 to 4 hours of walking. The trails on these walks undulate over varied and sometimes rough (muddy, rocky, uneven) terrain that has altitude gains (and losses) of about 600 feet.

Our strenuous walks ranging from 6 to 13 miles, or approximately 3.5 to 6 hours of walking. These walks and hikes allow more adventurous participants to explore higher areas and see wilder parts of the countryside, where trails are often rugged, rocky and steep, and have altitude gains and/or losses of between 600 and 1,800 feet. Additional time on the trail may require skipping a site visit or spending less time in a stop on our itinerary.

All walks are led by experienced guides. Sturdy, well-fitting, waterproof, broken-in hiking boots with ankle support are essential. Participants will need to bring a light daypack with rain gear, extra layers, sunscreen and a water supply. Participants must be physically fit, active and in good health, and must be able to navigate walking routes without assistance. Additionally, travelers must be comfortable forgoing restroom facilities when “nature” is the only restroom available.