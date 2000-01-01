Skip to main content
The grandeur of Italy’s most prized landscape

Italian Lakes Literary Seminar

The latest in our popular literary series explores landscapes that have shaped the imaginations of some of the greatest writers in both the English and Italian languages.

Overview

Life and literature in iconic Italian locales

Many of Italy’s great cities boast the superb backdrop of the majestic Dolomites towering over sparkling lakes. It’s no wonder so many iconic writers have drawn inspiration from these breathtaking areas. Our discussions focus on great literary figures of Italian, American, and British heritage and include visits to the fascinating cities of Verona, Mantua, and Bergamo.

A favorite among Stanford travelers, medievalist and early British literature expert Elaine Treharne leads our explorations with passion and unique insight. Highlights of our journey include a private boat trip to Sirmione to see the Grottoes of Catullus and a day exploring the magnificent palaces and gardens of the Borromean Islands in the heart of Lake Maggiore.

Dates

April 16–11, 2026

Duration

Price

From approx. $10,595 per person

Trip size

24 participants

Minimum age

18 years

Faculty leader

A different kind of classroom

With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.

Elaine Treharne

English

A member of the Stanford faculty since 2012, Professor Treharne specializes in manuscript studies, archives, information technologies, and early British literature and history.

Learn more about Elaine

“Elaine was enthusiastic in sharing with us the history and culture of our destinations. She speaks with emotion and humor, enticing us to appreciate and value the places and people.”

—Margaret Maddock

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

A learning journey

This program is designed for those who are looking for a provocative and memorable intellectual travel experience. Throughout our week in northern Italy, we enjoy daily group discussions—approximately three to four hours in the morning, as well as ample time for reflection on the Italian, American, and British authors who flourished in this region. Travelers receive a syllabus and selection of books ahead of our trip, together with a list of topics to help prepare for our discussions.

“Learning about great literature in the geographical context in which it was created was a profound experience.”

—Candace Osborn

Activity level

When we are not “in class,” we will head out to the islands and cities that dot the Italian Lakes region, exploring the palaces, gardens, and scenery that inspired so many writers. We consider this program to be moderately active. On average, daily excursions involve one to two miles of walking, sometimes on uneven cobblestone streets and sidewalks. Stairs and steps without handrails may be a necessary part of some tours.

