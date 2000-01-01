Italian Lakes Literary Seminar
The latest in our popular literary series explores landscapes that have shaped the imaginations of some of the greatest writers in both the English and Italian languages.
Overview
Life and literature in iconic Italian locales
Many of Italy’s great cities boast the superb backdrop of the majestic Dolomites towering over sparkling lakes. It’s no wonder so many iconic writers have drawn inspiration from these breathtaking areas. Our discussions focus on great literary figures of Italian, American, and British heritage and include visits to the fascinating cities of Verona, Mantua, and Bergamo.
A favorite among Stanford travelers, medievalist and early British literature expert Elaine Treharne leads our explorations with passion and unique insight. Highlights of our journey include a private boat trip to Sirmione to see the Grottoes of Catullus and a day exploring the magnificent palaces and gardens of the Borromean Islands in the heart of Lake Maggiore.
DatesApril 16–11, 2026
Duration
Price
From approx. $10,595 per person
Trip size24 participants
Minimum age18 years
Faculty leader
Elaine Treharne
English
A member of the Stanford faculty since 2012, Professor Treharne specializes in manuscript studies, archives, information technologies, and early British literature and history.
“Elaine was enthusiastic in sharing with us the history and culture of our destinations. She speaks with emotion and humor, enticing us to appreciate and value the places and people.”
—Margaret Maddock
Trip details
“Learning about great literature in the geographical context in which it was created was a profound experience.”
—Candace Osborn
