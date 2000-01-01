Italian Lakes Literary Seminar

Many of Italy’s great cities boast the superb backdrop of the majestic Dolomites towering over sparkling lakes. It’s no wonder so many iconic writers have drawn inspiration from these breathtaking areas. Our discussions focus on great literary figures of Italian, American, and British heritage and include visits to the fascinating cities of Verona, Mantua, and Bergamo.

A favorite among Stanford travelers, medievalist and early British literature expert Elaine Treharne leads our explorations with passion and unique insight. Highlights of our journey include a private boat trip to Sirmione to see the Grottoes of Catullus and a day exploring the magnificent palaces and gardens of the Borromean Islands in the heart of Lake Maggiore.