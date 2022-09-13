Activity Level

The terrain of northern Italy includes high mountain ridges, steep hills and valleys with open farmland and small paths. Participants must commit to walking with the group for the entire day as there is often no support vehicle or opportunity to otherwise deviate from the excursion. Additionally, travelers must be comfortable making use of a bush, tree, rock or whatever else the terrain might provide when “nature” is the only restroom available.

For most days when walks are scheduled, we offer options at two different activity levels. Our scenic walks range from 4 and 8 miles, or approximately 2.5 to 4 hours of walking. The trails undulate over varied and sometimes muddy, rocky and uneven terrain that has altitude gains and losses of up to 900 feet.

Our strenuous walks range from 6 to 13 miles, or approximately 3.5 to 6 hours of walking. These walks and hikes allow more adventurous walkers to explore the higher areas and to see the wilder parts of the countryside where trails are often rugged, rocky and steep, and have altitude gains and/or losses of between 1,000 and 1,800 feet. Additional time on the trail may require skipping a site visit or spending less time in a stop on our itinerary.

All walks are led by experienced leaders.