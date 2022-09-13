Italy
Stroll through verdant pastures and along mountain ridges, dine on fresh, local cuisine and sail across deep, indigo lakes.
Overview
A truly unforgettable adventure
Revel in northern Italy’s exquisite Lake Country on this walk from the majestic alpine peaks and luxuriant olive groves of Lake Garda in the east to the intimate charm of tiny Lake Orta in the west. In between, take in the Renaissance splendors of Bergamo, the villa-lined shores of Lake Como in Bellagio and the lush gardens of Lake Maggiore’s Borromean Islands.
Join faculty leader and expert on Italian politics Roberto D’Alimonte and trail expert Peter Watson as we ferry across sparkling lakes, walk through peaceful pastures and hike amid glorious mountain scenery. Sample the tasty regional specialties, dining at fine restaurants and trattorias by night and pausing for picnic lunches by day.
DatesSeptember 13–24, 2022
Duration12 days
Price
From $10,995 per person
Trip size32 participants
Minimum age18 years
Faculty leader
Roberto D’Alimonte
LUISS Guido Carli University, Rome
Dr. D'Alimonte, professor of political science and noted Italian political journalist, brings his unique understanding of modern Italian and European politics to his lectures.
Itinerary
A scenic walk through the Italian Lake District
Accompany expert on European politics Roberto D’Alimonte and trail guide Peter Watson on this colorful autumnal walk through Italy’s exquisite Lake District, which combines the scenery of in the northern Alpine mountains with the wine growing regions of Lombardy region in the south.
Verona, Italy / Lake Garda
Upon arrival in Verona transfer to our country hotel east of Lake Garda. Enjoy a welcome reception and dinner at our hotel’s Michelin-starred restaurant, where we dine for the first of three evenings.Accommodations:
Villa Cordevigo Wine RelaisIncluded meal: Dinner
Dusano / Sirmione
This morning take a private boat from Lazise, across Lake Garda to the tiny port at Dusano. Choose one of two short hikes around Rocca di Manerba National Park followed by a picnic lunch. Reboard our boat and travel to Sirmione to view the Scaliger Castle and the ruins of a 1st-century-BCE Roman villa.Accommodations:
Villa Cordevigo Wine RelaisIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Malcesine
Drive to Malcesine for a cable car ride to the top of Monte Baldo, followed by a choice of hikes across the crest of this majestic massif. Lunch is at a mountain restaurant overlooking Lake Garda. This afternoon walk partway down or return by cable car to explore Malcesine on foot.Accommodations:
Villa Cordevigo Wine RelaisIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Lake Garda / Lake Iseo / Sulzano
Today cross Lake Garda by ferry and opt for one of two walks. Our more rigorous full-day hike between Lake Garda and Lake Idro takes us through wild, mountainous landscapes. Our gentler walk leads through rocky mountain scenery and back toward Lake Garda. After our picnic lunch descend to the port of Bogliaco and travel by road to Lake Iseo and our hotel in Sulzano, located across from Monte Isola, southern Europe’s largest lake island.Accommodations:
Hotel RivalagoIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Monte Isola
Today take a short boat ride to Monte Isola and opt for either a ride up the mountain by minibus or a more strenuous climb to the sanctuary of Madonna della Ceriola at the summit, from where we descend for a lakeside lunch. In the afternoon take one of two short walks back to the ferry port to return to our hotel. This evening return to the island by boat for dinner.Accommodations:
Hotel RivalagoIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Sulzano / Bergamo / Bellagio
We depart for Lake Como today, stopping at Bergamo en route. Spend the morning discovering the city’s rich historical and cultural heritage—most notably two Renaissance-era masterpieces: the Colleoni Chapel and the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore. After lunch continue on to Bellagio and our lakeside hotel.Accommodations:
Villa SerbelloniIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Lake Como
Today choose from two options to traverse the stunning scenery of the Triangolo Lariano high above majestic Lake Como. Stop for a picnic lunch before opting for a longer descent back to Bellagio or a shorter walk and a return by road, allowing free time to explore this charming town. Dine independently tonight at one of Bellagio’s fine restaurants.Accommodations:
Villa SerbelloniIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Bellagio
Spend today exploring Bellagio and some of the more refined villa gardens that grace Lake Como’s shoreline. Then enjoy lunch and a wine tasting at a lovely garden pavilion. Alternatively, hike across the hills above the town.Accommodations:
Villa SerbelloniIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Menaggio / Lake Piano / Lake Maggiore / Stresa
Sail northwest from Bellagio to Menaggio on Lake Como’s western shore. Hike west from Codogna to Lake Piano above Lake Lugano, stopping for a picnic lunch along the way. This afternoon drive from Lake Piano to Laveno-Mombello on Lake Maggiore and cross by ferry to the west side of the lake to reach our hotel in Stresa.Accommodations:
Grand Hotel des Îles BorroméesIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Mottarone Mountain / Armeno
This morning drive to the top of the great Mottarone mountain massif that looms between Lake Orta and Lake Maggiore to take in the splendid vistas. Then hike south to a picnic lunch at a little farm above Lake Orta. This afternoon either return to our hotel by road or continue to hike down to Armeno and return by bus to Stresa.Accommodations:
Grand Hotel des Îles BorroméesIncluded meals: Breakfast and lunch
Borromean Islands
A gentler final day is spent on the magnificent Borromean Islands, discovering the grand Palazzo Borromeo on Isola Bella and the botanical gardens on Isola Madre. This evening join fellow travelers for a farewell reception and dinner at our hotel.Accommodations:
Grand Hotel des Îles BorroméesIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Stresa / Milan / Home
Drive from Stresa to Milan’s Malpensa Airport for outbound flights.Included meal: Breakfast
Trip details
Pricing
