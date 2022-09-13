Skip to main content
A scenic walk through the Italian Lake District

Italy

Stroll through verdant pastures and along mountain ridges, dine on fresh, local cuisine and sail across deep, indigo lakes.

Overview

A truly unforgettable adventure

Revel in northern Italy’s exquisite Lake Country on this walk from the majestic alpine peaks and luxuriant olive groves of Lake Garda in the east to the intimate charm of tiny Lake Orta in the west. In between, take in the Renaissance splendors of Bergamo, the villa-lined shores of Lake Como in Bellagio and the lush gardens of Lake Maggiore’s Borromean Islands.

Join faculty leader and expert on Italian politics Roberto D’Alimonte and trail expert Peter Watson as we ferry across sparkling lakes, walk through peaceful pastures and hike amid glorious mountain scenery. Sample the tasty regional specialties, dining at fine restaurants and trattorias by night and pausing for picnic lunches by day.

Dates

September 13–24, 2022

Duration

12 days

Price

From $10,995 per person

Trip size

32 participants

Minimum age

18 years
Faculty leader

A different kind of classroom

With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.

Roberto D’Alimonte

LUISS Guido Carli University, Rome

Dr. D'Alimonte, professor of political science and noted Italian political journalist, brings his unique understanding of modern Italian and European politics to his lectures.

Learn more about Roberto D'Alimonte

Itinerary

A scenic walk through the Italian Lake District

Accompany expert on European politics Roberto D’Alimonte and trail guide Peter Watson on this colorful autumnal walk through Italy’s exquisite Lake District, which combines the scenery of in the northern Alpine mountains with the wine growing regions of Lombardy region in the south.

  • Verona, Italy / Lake Garda

    Upon arrival in Verona transfer to our country hotel east of Lake Garda. Enjoy a welcome reception and dinner at our hotel’s Michelin-starred restaurant, where we dine for the first of three evenings.

    Accommodations:

    Villa Cordevigo Wine Relais

    Included meal: Dinner

  • Dusano / Sirmione

    This morning take a private boat from Lazise, across Lake Garda to the tiny port at Dusano. Choose one of two short hikes around Rocca di Manerba National Park followed by a picnic lunch. Reboard our boat and travel to Sirmione to view the Scaliger Castle and the ruins of a 1st-century-BCE Roman villa.

    Accommodations:

    Villa Cordevigo Wine Relais

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Malcesine

    Drive to Malcesine for a cable car ride to the top of Monte Baldo, followed by a choice of hikes across the crest of this majestic massif. Lunch is at a mountain restaurant overlooking Lake Garda. This afternoon walk partway down or return by cable car to explore Malcesine on foot.

    Accommodations:

    Villa Cordevigo Wine Relais

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Lake Garda / Lake Iseo / Sulzano

    Today cross Lake Garda by ferry and opt for one of two walks. Our more rigorous full-day hike between Lake Garda and Lake Idro takes us through wild, mountainous landscapes. Our gentler walk leads through rocky mountain scenery and back toward Lake Garda. After our picnic lunch descend to the port of Bogliaco and travel by road to Lake Iseo and our hotel in Sulzano, located across from Monte Isola, southern Europe’s largest lake island.

    Accommodations:

    Hotel Rivalago

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Monte Isola

    Today take a short boat ride to Monte Isola and opt for either a ride up the mountain by minibus or a more strenuous climb to the sanctuary of Madonna della Ceriola at the summit, from where we descend for a lakeside lunch. In the afternoon take one of two short walks back to the ferry port to return to our hotel. This evening return to the island by boat for dinner.

    Accommodations:

    Hotel Rivalago

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Sulzano / Bergamo / Bellagio

    We depart for Lake Como today, stopping at Bergamo en route. Spend the morning discovering the city’s rich historical and cultural heritage—most notably two Renaissance-era masterpieces: the Colleoni Chapel and the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore. After lunch continue on to Bellagio and our lakeside hotel.

    Accommodations:

    Villa Serbelloni

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Lake Como

    Today choose from two options to traverse the stunning scenery of the Triangolo Lariano high above majestic Lake Como. Stop for a picnic lunch before opting for a longer descent back to Bellagio or a shorter walk and a return by road, allowing free time to explore this charming town. Dine independently tonight at one of Bellagio’s fine restaurants.

    Accommodations:

    Villa Serbelloni

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Bellagio

    Spend today exploring Bellagio and some of the more refined villa gardens that grace Lake Como’s shoreline. Then enjoy lunch and a wine tasting at a lovely garden pavilion. Alternatively, hike across the hills above the town.

    Accommodations:

    Villa Serbelloni

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Menaggio / Lake Piano / Lake Maggiore / Stresa

    Sail northwest from Bellagio to Menaggio on Lake Como’s western shore. Hike west from Codogna to Lake Piano above Lake Lugano, stopping for a picnic lunch along the way. This afternoon drive from Lake Piano to Laveno-Mombello on Lake Maggiore and cross by ferry to the west side of the lake to reach our hotel in Stresa.

    Accommodations:

    Grand Hotel des Îles Borromées

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Mottarone Mountain / Armeno

    This morning drive to the top of the great Mottarone mountain massif that looms between Lake Orta and Lake Maggiore to take in the splendid vistas. Then hike south to a picnic lunch at a little farm above Lake Orta. This afternoon either return to our hotel by road or continue to hike down to Armeno and return by bus to Stresa.

    Accommodations:

    Grand Hotel des Îles Borromées

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

  • Borromean Islands

    A gentler final day is spent on the magnificent Borromean Islands, discovering the grand Palazzo Borromeo on Isola Bella and the botanical gardens on Isola Madre. This evening join fellow travelers for a farewell reception and dinner at our hotel.

    Accommodations:

    Grand Hotel des Îles Borromées

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Stresa / Milan / Home

    Drive from Stresa to Milan’s Malpensa Airport for outbound flights.

    Included meal: Breakfast

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

view of small town village looking downwards towards sea

Meals and Accommodations

Our lunches usually take the form of picnics on the trail, showcasing the local produce and providing healthy options during our walks. In the evenings we will dine on Italian specialties, either in the form of fine dining or more traditional restaurant fare. Our hotels were chosen for their location along our walking route and are all four- and five-star establishments.

Activity Level

The terrain of northern Italy includes high mountain ridges, steep hills and valleys with open farmland and small paths. Participants must commit to walking with the group for the entire day as there is often no support vehicle or opportunity to otherwise deviate from the excursion. Additionally, travelers must be comfortable making use of a bush, tree, rock or whatever else the terrain might provide when “nature” is the only restroom available.

For most days when walks are scheduled, we offer options at two different activity levels. Our scenic walks range from 4 and 8 miles, or approximately 2.5 to 4 hours of walking. The trails undulate over varied and sometimes muddy, rocky and uneven terrain that has altitude gains and losses of up to 900 feet.

Our strenuous walks range from 6 to 13 miles, or approximately 3.5 to 6 hours of walking. These walks and hikes allow more adventurous walkers to explore the higher areas and to see the wilder parts of the countryside where trails are often rugged, rocky and steep, and have altitude gains and/or losses of between 1,000 and 1,800 feet. Additional time on the trail may require skipping a site visit or spending less time in a stop on our itinerary.

All walks are led by experienced leaders.

Pricing

Secure your spot today

The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.

Price

$10,995 per person, double occupancy

$14,195 per person, single occupancy

Stanford Alumni Association non-members add $300 per person.

What’s included?

  • Educational program with lecture series and predeparture materials, including an education resource list and travel information

  • Services of our professional tour manager to assist you throughout the program

  • All tours and excursions as described in the itinerary

  • Gratuities to guides and drivers for all group activities

  • 11 nights of deluxe hotel accommodations

  • 11 breakfasts, 10 lunches and 9 dinners

  • Welcome and farewell receptions

  • Group transfer(s) and baggage handling on program arrival and departure days

  • On-tour quarantine-related trip-cancellation, -interruption and -delay insurance coverage

  • General medical, accident and evacuation insurance

You are responsible for your personal travel expenses, including flights to and from the program.

Deposits, payments and cancellations

A $1,000-per-person deposit is required to reserve space on this program. Final payment is due 120 days prior to program start. Deposits and any payments are refundable, less a $500-per-person cancellation fee, until 120 days prior to program start. After that date, refunds can be made only if the program is sold out and we resell your place(s), in which case a $1,000-per-person cancellation fee will apply.

Join us in Italy!

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

Contact us
