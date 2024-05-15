Kenya and Rwanda

Activity Level

Wildlife viewing and other activities in Kenya are adventurous, but not particularly physically demanding. During our time in Rwanda, we spend a full day in search of the elusive mountain gorillas. Tracking gorillas requires patience and can be strenuous, demanding, and wet. Hiking takes place on steep, hilly terrain where paths and roads are usually nonexistent, and the underbrush is thick and difficult to navigate. It may be necessary to hike for three to six hours at a time at elevations ranging from 6,000 – 10,000 feet above sea level. For travelers who may be unable to attempt the gorilla tracking on their own, it is possible to hire porters and assistants to carry gear (at an additional cost).

Some of the roads in Rwanda are winding, bumpy and in poor repair, so travel may be slow at times. Wildlife drives in Kenya, while leisurely, require traveling in 4x4 vehicles on dusty and unpaved roads for up to six hours a day. Participants must be prepared to cope with unexpected scheduling changes and to travel in areas with very limited access to good medical care and facilities.