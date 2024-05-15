Skip to main content
Stanford Alumni Association
Travel/Study
A wildlife adventure with a conservation focus

Kenya and Rwanda

Meet with local communities and search for iconic wildlife in the grassy plains of the Masai Mara and for endangered mountain gorillas in the lush Virunga Mountains.

Overview

A truly unforgettable adventure

It is a privilege to witness lions, zebras, giraffes, and elephants in their natural environment—to see a herd of a hundred Cape Buffalo or a mother elephant soothing her baby under the shade of an acacia tree. On this program, we not only experience wildlife close-up, but we meet with the people who are working to preserve the wildlife and the ecosystems in the areas where they have been living for thousands of years.

We pair our Kenya adventure with a day of gorilla tracking in Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park. Sit among these endangered animals in the forest, listening in on their communication, watching the playful romps of juveniles and marveling at the sheer size of these majestic creatures. It is a magical experience!

Dates

May 15–26, 2024

Duration

12 days

Price

From $18,995 per person

Trip size

22 participants

Minimum age

18 years
Faculty leader

A different kind of classroom

With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.

Liz Hadly

Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve

The faculty director at Jasper Ridge and a professor of biology and of geological and environmental sciences, Liz Hadly is a global change scientist who has studied the impacts of environmental change for the past four decades.

Learn more about Liz

Liz Hadly's boundless enthusiasm and expertise make every trip a unique and unforgettable experience. She pulls together so much information, makes sense of so many complicated factors, and leaves you with a comprehensive understanding and appreciation of where you're traveling."

—Susan Keller, ’67

Itinerary

A wildlife adventure with a conservation focus

From lands protected by the government to community owned-and-operated conservancies, we’ll visit protected wildlife areas throughout Kenya and in Rwanda, staying in intimate wilderness camps and meeting with the local communities that are working to preserve their traditions as well as the lands and animals that are central to their ways of life.

  • Nairobi, Kenya

    Upon arrival, transfer to the famed Norfolk Hotel, which has hosted kings and presidents from around the world. Gather with fellow travelers for a welcome dinner this evening.

    Accommodations:

    Norfolk Hotel

    Included meal: Dinner

  • Nairobi / Lewa Wildlife Conservancy

    Fly by charter flight to the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, a prolific wildlife conservancy that is renowned for its large population of critically endangered black rhinos and popular with conservationists, writers, and photographers.

    Accommodations:

    Elewana Lewa Safari Camp

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • to

    Lewa Wildlife Conservancy

    Spend two days viewing the diverse species that call Lewa home, from the black and white rhino to the endangered Grevy’s zebra, elephants, lions, giraffes and more than 400 species of birds. During lunch with one of the leaders and pioneers of Lewa, learn about the creation of the conservancy and the ongoing efforts to preserve and protect the wildlife found here.

    Accommodations:

    Elewana Lewa Safari Camp

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Lewa Wildlife Conservancy / Namunyak Community Conservancy and Reteti Elephant Sanctuary

    This morning, fly by private charter to the remarkable Namunyak Community Conservancy, surrounded by the Mathews Mountains in northern Kenya. The conservancy aims to support and enhance the lives of the nomadic Samburu people, while at the same time allowing wildlife to prosper and flourish. After lunch, head to the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary, Africa’s first community-owned elephant sanctuary. Hear from staff about their conservancy efforts and meet some of the animals. This evening, divide into two small and luxurious lodges, conveniently located close to one another.

    Accommodations:

    Sarara Camp or Sarara Tree Houses

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Namunyak Community Conservancy

    Pick and choose from a variety of activities today. Take a horseback ride, join a guided nature walk, go wildlife viewing, enjoy a massage at the spa, or relax poolside.

    Accommodations:

    Sarara Camp or Sarara Tree Houses

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Namunyak Community Conservancy / Masai Mara

    Enjoy a final morning of wildlife viewing before our flight to the Masai Mara. Check in to the Governors Camp, Africa’s first permanent luxury tented camp, located in the heart of the best wildlife viewing area of the Masai Mara National Reserve. Explore the park this afternoon, then return to camp to dine overlooking the sprawling savannahs.

    Accommodations:

    Main Governors Camp

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Masai Mara

    Rise early today to try catching sight of lions, cheetahs, elephant, giraffe, a variety of birds, hyena, buffalo and crocodiles. After lunch, a lecture, and some relaxation, head back out on the plains in search of more wildlife and to take in the stunning landscape.

    Accommodations:

    Main Governors Camp

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Masai Mara

    Spend another day in search of iconic wildlife. We also visit a nearby Masai village to learn about the community’s efforts to preserve their traditions, lifestyle, and lore in modern Africa.

    Accommodations:

    Main Governors Camp

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Masai Mara / Kigali, Rwanda

    Fly to Rwanda via Nairobi this morning. Upon arrival in Kigali, transfer to the northern province of the country, the land of a thousand hills. Settle in to our lodge overlooking dramatic Volcanoes National Park.

    Accommodations:

    Virunga Inn Resort and Spa

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Volcanoes National Park

    Get an early-morning start for our day of trekking. Drive to Volcanoes National Park to meet our trackers and divide into smaller groups to head up the lush, forested slopes of the volcanoes in search of one of the ten habituated groups of gorillas. This evening meet with staff from the Mountain Gorilla Veterinary Project, whose ‘one health’ philosophy links gorilla health to that of the local people. Over cocktails and dinner, hear stories, challenges, and successes of their important work to protect the mountain gorillas.

    Accommodations:

    Virunga Inn Resort and Spa

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Kigali / Home

    Head back to the park this morning to search for endangered golden monkeys before returning to the resort to pack and depart for Kigali and flights headed home. 

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

Trip details

Start preparing for the trip of a lifetime

From top to bottom, we’ve taken care of all the details, so you can enjoy a no-stress, worry-free travel experience.

Activity Level

Wildlife viewing and other activities in Kenya are adventurous, but not particularly physically demanding. During our time in Rwanda, we spend a full day in search of the elusive mountain gorillas. Tracking gorillas requires patience and can be strenuous, demanding, and wet. Hiking takes place on steep, hilly terrain where paths and roads are usually nonexistent, and the underbrush is thick and difficult to navigate. It may be necessary to hike for three to six hours at a time at elevations ranging from 6,00010,000 feet above sea level. For travelers who may be unable to attempt the gorilla tracking on their own, it is possible to hire porters and assistants to carry gear (at an additional cost).

Some of the roads in Rwanda are winding, bumpy and in poor repair, so travel may be slow at times. Wildlife drives in Kenya, while leisurely, require traveling in 4x4 vehicles on dusty and unpaved roads for up to six hours a day. Participants must be prepared to cope with unexpected scheduling changes and to travel in areas with very limited access to good medical care and facilities.

Pricing

Secure your spot today

The price of your trip covers a comprehensive educational program in addition to meals, accommodations, tours and excursions. Continue reading for a full list of what’s included.

Safari game drive with the wildebeest, Masai mara reserve in Kenya, Africa

Price

Double occupancy:
$18,995 per person

Single occupancy:
$22,895 per person

Stanford Alumni Association nonmembers add $300 per person.

What’s included?

  • Educational program with lecture series and pre-departure materials, including an education resource list and travel information

  • Services of our professional tour manager to assist you throughout the program

  • All tours and excursions as described in the itinerary

  • Gratuities to guides and drivers for all group activities

  • 10 nights of deluxe hotel accommodations, including at tented camps and safaris

  • Transfers and baggage handling on program arrival and departure days

  • On-tour charter flights

  • Minimal medical, accident and evacuation insurance (U.S. residents only)

You are responsible for your personal travel expenses, including flights to and from the program.

Deposits, payments and cancellations

A $1,000-per-person deposit is required to reserve space on this program. Final payment is due 120 days prior to program start. Deposits and any payments are refundable, less a $500-per-person cancellation fee, until 120 days prior to program start. After that date, refunds can be made only if the program is sold out and we resell your place(s), in which case a $1,000-per-person cancellation fee will apply.

Join us in Kenya and Rwanda!

Make your reservation now

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

