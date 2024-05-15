Kenya and Rwanda
Meet with local communities and search for iconic wildlife in the grassy plains of the Masai Mara and for endangered mountain gorillas in the lush Virunga Mountains.
Overview
A truly unforgettable adventure
It is a privilege to witness lions, zebras, giraffes, and elephants in their natural environment—to see a herd of a hundred Cape Buffalo or a mother elephant soothing her baby under the shade of an acacia tree. On this program, we not only experience wildlife close-up, but we meet with the people who are working to preserve the wildlife and the ecosystems in the areas where they have been living for thousands of years.
We pair our Kenya adventure with a day of gorilla tracking in Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park. Sit among these endangered animals in the forest, listening in on their communication, watching the playful romps of juveniles and marveling at the sheer size of these majestic creatures. It is a magical experience!
DatesMay 15–26, 2024
Duration12 days
From $18,995 per person
Trip size22 participants
Minimum age18 years
Faculty leader
A different kind of classroom
With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.
Liz Hadly
Jasper Ridge Biological Preserve
The faculty director at Jasper Ridge and a professor of biology and of geological and environmental sciences, Liz Hadly is a global change scientist who has studied the impacts of environmental change for the past four decades.
“Liz Hadly's boundless enthusiasm and expertise make every trip a unique and unforgettable experience. She pulls together so much information, makes sense of so many complicated factors, and leaves you with a comprehensive understanding and appreciation of where you're traveling."
—Susan Keller, ’67
Itinerary
A wildlife adventure with a conservation focus
From lands protected by the government to community owned-and-operated conservancies, we’ll visit protected wildlife areas throughout Kenya and in Rwanda, staying in intimate wilderness camps and meeting with the local communities that are working to preserve their traditions as well as the lands and animals that are central to their ways of life.
Nairobi, Kenya
Upon arrival, transfer to the famed Norfolk Hotel, which has hosted kings and presidents from around the world. Gather with fellow travelers for a welcome dinner this evening.Accommodations:
Norfolk HotelIncluded meal: Dinner
Nairobi / Lewa Wildlife Conservancy
Fly by charter flight to the Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, a prolific wildlife conservancy that is renowned for its large population of critically endangered black rhinos and popular with conservationists, writers, and photographers.Accommodations:
Elewana Lewa Safari CampIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
- to
Lewa Wildlife Conservancy
Spend two days viewing the diverse species that call Lewa home, from the black and white rhino to the endangered Grevy’s zebra, elephants, lions, giraffes and more than 400 species of birds. During lunch with one of the leaders and pioneers of Lewa, learn about the creation of the conservancy and the ongoing efforts to preserve and protect the wildlife found here.Accommodations:
Elewana Lewa Safari CampIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Lewa Wildlife Conservancy / Namunyak Community Conservancy and Reteti Elephant Sanctuary
This morning, fly by private charter to the remarkable Namunyak Community Conservancy, surrounded by the Mathews Mountains in northern Kenya. The conservancy aims to support and enhance the lives of the nomadic Samburu people, while at the same time allowing wildlife to prosper and flourish. After lunch, head to the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary, Africa’s first community-owned elephant sanctuary. Hear from staff about their conservancy efforts and meet some of the animals. This evening, divide into two small and luxurious lodges, conveniently located close to one another.Accommodations:
Sarara Camp or Sarara Tree HousesIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Namunyak Community Conservancy
Pick and choose from a variety of activities today. Take a horseback ride, join a guided nature walk, go wildlife viewing, enjoy a massage at the spa, or relax poolside.Accommodations:
Sarara Camp or Sarara Tree HousesIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Namunyak Community Conservancy / Masai Mara
Enjoy a final morning of wildlife viewing before our flight to the Masai Mara. Check in to the Governors Camp, Africa’s first permanent luxury tented camp, located in the heart of the best wildlife viewing area of the Masai Mara National Reserve. Explore the park this afternoon, then return to camp to dine overlooking the sprawling savannahs.Accommodations:
Main Governors CampIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Masai Mara
Rise early today to try catching sight of lions, cheetahs, elephant, giraffe, a variety of birds, hyena, buffalo and crocodiles. After lunch, a lecture, and some relaxation, head back out on the plains in search of more wildlife and to take in the stunning landscape.Accommodations:
Main Governors CampIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Masai Mara
Spend another day in search of iconic wildlife. We also visit a nearby Masai village to learn about the community’s efforts to preserve their traditions, lifestyle, and lore in modern Africa.Accommodations:
Main Governors CampIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Masai Mara / Kigali, Rwanda
Fly to Rwanda via Nairobi this morning. Upon arrival in Kigali, transfer to the northern province of the country, the land of a thousand hills. Settle in to our lodge overlooking dramatic Volcanoes National Park.Accommodations:
Virunga Inn Resort and SpaIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Volcanoes National Park
Get an early-morning start for our day of trekking. Drive to Volcanoes National Park to meet our trackers and divide into smaller groups to head up the lush, forested slopes of the volcanoes in search of one of the ten habituated groups of gorillas. This evening meet with staff from the Mountain Gorilla Veterinary Project, whose ‘one health’ philosophy links gorilla health to that of the local people. Over cocktails and dinner, hear stories, challenges, and successes of their important work to protect the mountain gorillas.Accommodations:
Virunga Inn Resort and SpaIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Kigali / Home
Head back to the park this morning to search for endangered golden monkeys before returning to the resort to pack and depart for Kigali and flights headed home.Included meals: Breakfast and lunch
