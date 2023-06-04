Kenya
On the rich savannas, explore intimate wilderness camps, discover endemic megafauna and learn about local wildlife preservation projects.
Overview
A totally immersive experience
Gain insight into different conservation paradigms while exploring some of the most incredible wildlife in the world. Learn about different approaches by visiting a government-owned area, a private conservancy and a community owned-and-operated conservancy.
From the comfort of our luxury tented camps, set out across the plains with faculty leader Nicole Ardoin in open-top 4x4 vehicles in search of elephant, zebra and gazelle, the magnificent big cats, and, of course, the wildebeest. Throughout our journey, learn about local conservation efforts and community projects including a lion project at Samburu National Park. Extend your trip and explore the grassy plains and wildlife of the Masai Mara. Nzuri safari!
DatesJune 4–12, 2023
Duration9 days
Price
From $12,745 per person
Trip size24 participants
Minimum age18 years
Faculty leader
A different kind of classroom
With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.
Nicole Ardoin
Earth, Energy, and Environmental Sciences
Nicole Ardoin is the Sykes Family Director of the Emmett Interdisciplinary Program in Environment and Resources (E-IPER) in the School of Earth, Energy, and Environmental Sciences. She is also an Associate Professor in the Graduate School of Education.
Itinerary
A wildlife adventure with a conservation focus
Nairobi
Arrive in Nairobi, Kenya and head to the Norfolk Hotel, where kings and presidents have stayed. Enjoy a welcome dinner at our luxurious hotel this evening.Accommodations:
Norfolk HotelIncluded meal: Dinner
Samburu National Reserve
This morning travel by private charter plane to the Samburu region. On our drive to the lodge, look out for wildlife in the Samburu National Reserve, known for abundance of wildlife that is rare or non-existent elsewhere in Kenya. Enjoy lunch on the deck of our lodge overlooking the Samburu River. After lunch, learn about the unique geology and wildlife found in this area. Enjoy a beautiful dinner this evening under the stars on the banks of the Samburu River.Accommodations:
Larsen’s CampIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Samburu National Reserve
Head out on safari this morning in search of lions, leopards and cheetahs. Return to the lodge for lunch, then enjoy leisure time to watch elephants drink from the river. After another wildlife viewing this afternoon, we will meet scientists from the Ewaso Samburu Lion Project. Learn about the organization’s work studying and protecting lions in the area and how it addresses human-wildlife conflicts.Accommodations:
Larsen’s CampIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Namunyak Community Conservancy
After an optional morning excursion, enjoy breakfast then fly by private charter to the Namunyak Community Conservancy, surrounded by the Mathews Mountains in northern Kenya. This area is home to the Samburu, a local tribe. Our group will split in half to stay in two smaller, luxurious lodges. Spend time relaxing at our new home bases, take a swim in one of the infinity pools or explore the area. Eat lunch at our lodges before heading out on a late afternoon wildlife viewing then enjoy cocktails while watching the sunset.Accommodations:
Sarara Camp or Sarara Tree HousesIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Reteti Elephant Sanctuary
Today we visit the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary, owned and operated by the local Samburu people. The sanctuary is designed to take in orphaned elephant calves to eventually release them back into the wild herds adjoining Reteti. Learn from the staff about how this is the first sanctuary of its kind the tremendous impact on the community. This afternoon spend a wildlife viewing en-route on the way back to our respective lodges for dinner.Accommodations:
Sarara Camp or Sarara Tree HousesIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Namunyak Community Conservancy
This morning we have a variety of activities to choose from including horseback riding, a nature walk, a safari or relaxing at the lodge. After lunch at Sarara Camp, spend the afternoon at leisure with optional activities including a massage at the spa.Accommodations:
Sarara Camp or Sarara Tree HousesIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Lewa Wildlife Conservancy
Today we head to one of the most well-known wildlife conservancies in Kenya, the private Lewa Wildlife Conservancy. After lunch settle in to our rooms at the elegant Elewana Lewa Safari Camp. This afternoon explore Lewa, renowned for the large numbers of both black and white rhino found here. Head back to camp for dinner.Accommodations:
Elewana Lewa Safari CampIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Lewa Wildlife Conservancy
Spend today exploring Lewa and viewing wildlife. During lunch meet one of the leaders of Lewa and learn about the conservancy’s origin and the ongoing efforts to preserve and protect its wildlife. Return to camp this evening for a farewell dinner.Accommodations:
Elewana Lewa Safari CampIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Nairobi / Home
After a final morning of wildlife viewing, transfer to the airport for flights home or join the optional post-trip extension to the Masai Mara.Included meals: Breakfast and lunch
Post-trip Extension: Masai Mara
This vast, 600-square-mile reserve in southwest Kenya is unique for its large concentration of both migratory and resident species, including a burgeoning population of big cats. Explore the grassy plains of the Masai Mara in June and learn about its magnificent wildlife. Space is limited to 8 rooms on this extension.
DatesJune 12–15, 2023
Duration4 days
Masai Mara
Transfer to the airstrip to board a flight to the Masai Mara via Nairobi and settle into the Elewana Collection Elephant Pepper Camp. This camp is located in the heart of the best wildlife viewing area of the Masai Mara. Enjoy lunch at camp then explore the magnificent Masai Mara plains. Our dinner this evening is back at camp overlooking the plains.Accommodations:
Elephant Pepper CampIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Masai Mara
Rise early this morning for a wildlife drive in search of giraffe, buffalo, hyena, zebra and lion in the lush grasslands of the Mara. After lunch enjoy some free time to relax before an afternoon of more wildlife viewing.Accommodations:
Elephant Pepper CampIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Masai Mara
Spend this morning on another wildlife safari to find any species missed yesterday and perhaps see the extremely rare and endangered black rhinos. This afternoon choose to either visit a local Masai village or head out on a wildlife safari. Our final dinner will be back at camp overlooking the Masai Mara.Accommodations:
Elephant Pepper CampIncluded meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner
Nairobi / Home
This morning we have one final wildlife viewing opportunity returning to Nairobi for our flights home.Included meals: Breakfast and lunch
