Gain insight into different conservation paradigms while exploring some of the most incredible wildlife in the world. Learn about different approaches by visiting a government-owned area, a private conservancy and a community owned-and-operated conservancy.

From the comfort of our luxury tented camps, set out across the plains with faculty leader Nicole Ardoin in open-top 4x4 vehicles in search of elephant, zebra and gazelle, the magnificent big cats, and, of course, the wildebeest. Throughout our journey, learn about local conservation efforts and community projects including a lion project at Samburu National Park. Extend your trip and explore the grassy plains and wildlife of the Masai Mara. Nzuri safari!