A wildlife adventure with a conservation focus

Kenya

On the rich savannas, explore intimate wilderness camps, discover endemic megafauna and learn about local wildlife preservation projects.

Overview

A totally immersive experience

Gain insight into different conservation paradigms while exploring some of the most incredible wildlife in the world. Learn about different approaches by visiting a government-owned area, a private conservancy and a community owned-and-operated conservancy.

From the comfort of our luxury tented camps, set out across the plains with faculty leader Nicole Ardoin in open-top 4x4 vehicles in search of elephant, zebra and gazelle, the magnificent big cats, and, of course, the wildebeest. Throughout our journey, learn about local conservation efforts and community projects including a lion project at Samburu National Park. Extend your trip and explore the grassy plains and wildlife of the Masai Mara. Nzuri safari!

Dates

June 4–12, 2023

Duration

9 days

Price

From $12,745 per person

Trip size

24 participants

Minimum age

18 years
Faculty leader

A different kind of classroom

With renowned Stanford faculty and scholars leading the way, every Travel/Study trip is a one-of-a-kind educational experience.

Nicole Ardoin

Earth, Energy, and Environmental Sciences

Nicole Ardoin is the Sykes Family Director of the Emmett Interdisciplinary Program in Environment and Resources (E-IPER) in the School of Earth, Energy, and Environmental Sciences. She is also an Associate Professor in the Graduate School of Education.

Itinerary

  • Nairobi

    Arrive in Nairobi, Kenya and head to the Norfolk Hotel, where kings and presidents have stayed. Enjoy a welcome dinner at our luxurious hotel this evening.

    Accommodations:

    Norfolk Hotel

    Included meal: Dinner

  • Samburu National Reserve

    This morning travel by private charter plane to the Samburu region. On our drive to the lodge, look out for wildlife in the Samburu National Reserve, known for abundance of wildlife that is rare or non-existent elsewhere in Kenya. Enjoy lunch on the deck of our lodge overlooking the Samburu River. After lunch, learn about the unique geology and wildlife found in this area.  Enjoy a beautiful dinner this evening under the stars on the banks of the Samburu River.

    Accommodations:

    Larsen’s Camp

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Samburu National Reserve

    Head out on safari this morning in search of lions, leopards and cheetahs. Return to the lodge for lunch, then enjoy leisure time to watch elephants drink from the river. After another wildlife viewing this afternoon, we will meet scientists from the Ewaso Samburu Lion Project. Learn about the organization’s work studying and protecting lions in the area and how it addresses human-wildlife conflicts.

    Accommodations:

    Larsen’s Camp

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Namunyak Community Conservancy

    After an optional morning excursion, enjoy breakfast then fly by private charter to the Namunyak Community Conservancy, surrounded by the Mathews Mountains in northern Kenya. This area is home to the Samburu, a local tribe. Our group will split in half to stay in two smaller, luxurious lodges. Spend time relaxing at our new home bases, take a swim in one of the infinity pools or explore the area. Eat lunch at our lodges before heading out on a late afternoon wildlife viewing then enjoy cocktails while watching the sunset.

    Accommodations:

    Sarara Camp or Sarara Tree Houses

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Reteti Elephant Sanctuary

    Today we visit the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary, owned and operated by the local Samburu people. The sanctuary is designed to take in orphaned elephant calves to eventually release them back into the wild herds adjoining Reteti. Learn from the staff about how this is the first sanctuary of its kind the tremendous impact on the community. This afternoon spend a wildlife viewing en-route on the way back to our respective lodges for dinner.

    Accommodations:

    Sarara Camp or Sarara Tree Houses

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Namunyak Community Conservancy

    This morning we have a variety of activities to choose from including horseback riding, a nature walk, a safari or relaxing at the lodge. After lunch at Sarara Camp, spend the afternoon at leisure with optional activities including a massage at the spa.

    Accommodations:

    Sarara Camp or Sarara Tree Houses

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Lewa Wildlife Conservancy

    Today we head to one of the most well-known wildlife conservancies in Kenya, the private Lewa Wildlife Conservancy. After lunch settle in to our rooms at the elegant Elewana Lewa Safari Camp. This afternoon explore Lewa, renowned for the large numbers of both black and white rhino found here. Head back to camp for dinner.

    Accommodations:

    Elewana Lewa Safari Camp

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Lewa Wildlife Conservancy

    Spend today exploring Lewa and viewing wildlife. During lunch meet one of the leaders of Lewa and learn about the conservancy’s origin and the ongoing efforts to preserve and protect its wildlife. Return to camp this evening for a farewell dinner.

    Accommodations:

    Elewana Lewa Safari Camp

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Nairobi / Home

    After a final morning of wildlife viewing, transfer to the airport for flights home or join the optional post-trip extension to the Masai Mara.

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

Post-trip Extension: Masai Mara

This vast, 600-square-mile reserve in southwest Kenya is unique for its large concentration of both migratory and resident species, including a burgeoning population of big cats. Explore the grassy plains of the Masai Mara in June and learn about its magnificent wildlife. Space is limited to 8 rooms on this extension.

Dates

June 12–15, 2023

Duration

4 days

  • Masai Mara

    Transfer to the airstrip to board a flight to the Masai Mara via Nairobi and settle into the Elewana Collection Elephant Pepper Camp. This camp is located in the heart of the best wildlife viewing area of the Masai Mara. Enjoy lunch at camp then explore the magnificent Masai Mara plains. Our dinner this evening is back at camp overlooking the plains.

    Accommodations:

    Elephant Pepper Camp

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Masai Mara

    Rise early this morning for a wildlife drive in search of giraffe, buffalo, hyena, zebra and lion in the lush grasslands of the Mara. After lunch enjoy some free time to relax before an afternoon of more wildlife viewing.

    Accommodations:

    Elephant Pepper Camp

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Masai Mara

    Spend this morning on another wildlife safari to find any species missed yesterday and perhaps see the extremely rare and endangered black rhinos. This afternoon choose to either visit a local Masai village or head out on a wildlife safari. Our final dinner will be back at camp overlooking the Masai Mara.

    Accommodations:

    Elephant Pepper Camp

    Included meals: Breakfast, lunch and dinner

  • Nairobi / Home

    This morning we have one final wildlife viewing opportunity returning to Nairobi for our flights home.

    Included meals: Breakfast and lunch

Trip details

Safari game drive with the wildebeest, Masai mara reserve in Kenya, Africa

Activity level

Kenyan safaris, tours and activities are adventurous, but not particularly physically demanding, experiences. Though game drives are quite leisurely, travelers should be capable of walking over uneven terrain for several miles and traveling in 4x4 vehicles on dusty and unpaved roads for up to six hours in a day. Travelers who wish to participate in walking treks must be fit and in excellent health, able to walk for three to five miles at a time in warm weather and up and down hills. Participants must be prepared to travel in areas with limited access to medical care and facilities. Our tented luxury camps reflect the best available accommodations and service for an African safari.

Giraffes on Kilimanjaro mount background in National park of Kenya, Africa

Pricing

Kilimanjaro with zebras

Price

Double occupancy:
$12,745 per person

Single occupancy:
$16,695 per person

Optional Masai Mara extension

Double occupancy:
$3,595 per person

Single occupancy:
$4,695 per person

Stanford Alumni Association nonmembers add $300 per person.

What’s included?

  • Educational program with lecture series and pre-departure materials, including an education resource list and travel information

  • Services of our professional tour manager to assist you throughout the program

  • All tours and excursions as described in the itinerary

  • Gratuities to guides and drivers for all group activities

  • 8 nights of deluxe hotel accommodations (3 additional nights for participants on the optional extension)

  • 8 breakfasts, 8 lunches and 8 dinners (plus 4 breakfasts, 4 lunches and 3 dinners for extension participants) 

  • Welcome and farewell receptions

  • Transfers and baggage handling on program arrival and departure days

  • Internal flights within Kenya

  • On-tour quarantine-related trip-cancellation, -interruption and -delay insurance coverage

  • General medical, accident and evacuation insurance

You are responsible for your personal travel expenses, including flights to and from the program.

Deposits, payments and cancellations

A $1,000-per-person deposit is required to reserve space on this program and an additional $200 deposit is required to reserve space on the extension. Final payment is due 120 days prior to program start. Deposits and any payments are refundable, less a $500-per-person cancellation fee, until 120 days prior to program start. After that date, refunds can be made only if the program is sold out and we resell your place(s), in which case a $1,000-per-person cancellation fee will apply.

Have a question for us?

Get in touch with someone at Travel/Study.

